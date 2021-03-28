Here’s Why You Can Consider Linux as a Content Creator

Rewind to four/five years back, I did not use Linux as my daily driver. Yes, in a virtual machine or dual-boot, sure. I stuck with Windows saying – “Linux isn’t user-friendly, and it’s all about the commands/terminal.” In my defense, I did not know a lot of things back then. But, when I finally took the leap of faith and started using Linux as a daily driver, I began to explore how things work and was blown away by many things. Including some of the compelling reasons why Linux is better than Windows. It took me a couple of days to understand the fundamentals and learn about the software utilities not available for Linux. But, surprisingly, I did not need to use Windows for most of my tasks, except multiplayer gaming. And, thanks to Valve, that’s about to change with the support for BattleEye, and Easy-Anti Cheat added to Linux. Fret not; I’m not one of those who recommends ditching other operating systems. You should always use what you are comfortable with.

TeX Live contrib archive available via CTAN mirrors | There and back again The TeX Live contrib repository has been for many years now a valuable source of packages that cannot enter proper TeX Live due to license restrictions etc. I took over maintenance of it in 2017 from Taco, and since then the repository has been available via my server. Since a few weeks, tlcontrib is now available via the CTAN mirror network, the Comprehensive TeX Archive Network. [...] Thanks to the whole CTAN team, and please switch your repositories to the CTAN mirror to get load of my server, thanks a lot!

Thorsten Alteholz: My Debian Activities in September 2021 This month I accepted 224 and rejected 47 packages. This is almost thrice the rejects of last month. Please, be more careful and check your package twice before uploading. The overall number of packages that got accepted was 233.

It all started when Brandon Withrow created a replica of The Simpson’s family TV that plays episodes of the classic cartoon. The idea took the Raspberry Pi community by storm and makers everywhere have started making their own cartoon-themed TV projects. Today the adventure continues as we have this awesome BMO-themed TV project to share created by a maker known on Reddit as Davidforthewynne. This project features a shell shaped like the Adventure Time character BMO. When the Pi inside boots, you get a glimpse of BMO’s face on the desktop before it begins to play episodes of Adventure Time. [...] Inside you’ll find a Raspberry Pi Zero running Raspberry Pi Video Looper to continuously show episodes. It features a power button capable of safely shutting BMO on and off, a 7-inch screen for the face and has a speaker mounted to the back for audio output. If there’s one thing we can say definitively, it’s 'rhombus'. This project is algebraic! The best Raspberry Pi projects are ones you can recreate at home and this is one of them. To get a closer look at how it all goes together, check out the original thread shared to Imgur and be sure to follow Davidforthewynne for more cool projects.