How to Install & Configure Apache with Let’s Encrypt TLS/SSL on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
Apache, also known as Apache HTTP server, has been one of the most widely used web server applications globally for the past few decades. It is a free and open-source web application software maintained by the Apache Software Foundation. Apache provides some powerful features with dynamically loadable modules, easy integration with other software, and handling of static files, among other popular features.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to Install Apache Web Server on Debian 11 Bullseye.
How to Install Discord on Fedora 34 / 35 - LinuxCapable
Discord is a free voice, video, and text chat app used by tens of millions of people ages 13+ to talk and hang out with their communities and friends. Users communicate with voice calls, video calls, text messaging, media, and files in private chats or as part of communities called “servers.” Discord is available on Windows, macOS, and Linux Distros.
Star Cert via Let’s Encrypt via DNS TXT via Docker Container (manual process) – Jon's FOSS Blog
If you want to get a wild-card certificate with let’s-encrypt then you’ll have to use the DNS verification method. I made an example Docker file and script that can quickly and automatically spin up a Debian container to run the letsencrypt command line interface. You can then connect to the container via a local HTTP URL (http://127.0.0.1:8080) and interact with the process to set the DNS TXT record and then verify the entry and then download the signed cert chain & key pem files!
How to fix “The device isn’t Play Protect certified” error message in Android
I’m currently testing Zidoo M6 with Android 11. The mini PC is mostly designed for industrial and commercial use cases, so it may not need to be certified by Google in order to access Google apps and services like a consumer device.
How to Install Foxit PDF Reader on Fedora 34 & 35 - LinuxCapable
Foxit PDF Reader is a free multi-platform PDF reader for Linux, macOS, and Windows. The PDF reader is a small, fast, and feature-rich PDF Reader to view, annotate, form-fill, and sign PDF documents. PDF Reader easily integrates with popular ECMs and cloud storage.
At the end of the tutorial, you will know how to install Foxit PDF Reader on Fedora.
How to Install the Latest Nvidia Graphic Drivers on Fedora 35 & Gnome 41 - LinuxCapable
Most modern Linux Desktop systems such as Fedora come with an Nvidia driver pre-installed in the Nouveau open-source graphics device driver for Nvidia video cards. For the most part, this is acceptable; however, if you are using your Linux system for graphical design or gaming, you may get better drivers.
Historically, the Nouveau proprietary drivers are slower than Nvidia’s, which lacks the latest graphics card hardware’s latest features, software technology, and support. In most situations, upgrading your Nvidia Drivers using the following guide is more beneficial than not doing it. In some cases, you may see some substantial improvements overall.
15 Useful Commands To Get You Started With Linux - ByteXD
The Graphical User Interfaces allow the users to perform their tasks very easily by clicking or by just drag and drop. But the use of commands will remain important in all flavors of Linux.
This article provides an overview of 15 useful basic Linux commands that you should know.
This is especially important if you are a beginner or you want to know the basic Linux commands for an interview. So, keep on reading!
ScummVM: Twenty years ago today...
Twenty years ago today, on Tue Oct 9 16:30:12 2001, Ludvig Strigeus pushed the initial revision of the ScummVM code, which was version 0.0.1 of the project. Time flew quickly and, fast-forward to the present day, we are proudly releasing ScummVM 2.5.0 “Twenty years ago today…” The list of changes is tremendous. First of all, this is the first release that supports 2.5D games (almost 3D), thanks to the merger with ResidualVM. With this release we announce support for Grim Fandango, The Longest Journey and Myst 3: Exile. This is why we jumped straight to 2.5 in our versioning. Please note that only desktop platforms currently support these games and other platforms may or may not gain the support later depending on their capabilities.
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
