Here’s Why You Can Consider Linux as a Content Creator
Rewind to four/five years back, I did not use Linux as my daily driver. Yes, in a virtual machine or dual-boot, sure.
I stuck with Windows saying – “Linux isn’t user-friendly, and it’s all about the commands/terminal.”
In my defense, I did not know a lot of things back then. But, when I finally took the leap of faith and started using Linux as a daily driver, I began to explore how things work and was blown away by many things.
Including some of the compelling reasons why Linux is better than Windows.
It took me a couple of days to understand the fundamentals and learn about the software utilities not available for Linux.
But, surprisingly, I did not need to use Windows for most of my tasks, except multiplayer gaming. And, thanks to Valve, that’s about to change with the support for BattleEye, and Easy-Anti Cheat added to Linux.
Fret not; I’m not one of those who recommends ditching other operating systems. You should always use what you are comfortable with.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 477 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
ScummVM: Twenty years ago today...
Twenty years ago today, on Tue Oct 9 16:30:12 2001, Ludvig Strigeus pushed the initial revision of the ScummVM code, which was version 0.0.1 of the project. Time flew quickly and, fast-forward to the present day, we are proudly releasing ScummVM 2.5.0 “Twenty years ago today…” The list of changes is tremendous. First of all, this is the first release that supports 2.5D games (almost 3D), thanks to the merger with ResidualVM. With this release we announce support for Grim Fandango, The Longest Journey and Myst 3: Exile. This is why we jumped straight to 2.5 in our versioning. Please note that only desktop platforms currently support these games and other platforms may or may not gain the support later depending on their capabilities.
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
Recent comments
12 min 14 sec ago
34 min 44 sec ago
37 min 55 sec ago
12 hours 30 min ago
12 hours 38 min ago
12 hours 43 min ago
12 hours 53 min ago
12 hours 58 min ago
13 hours 13 min ago
13 hours 20 min ago