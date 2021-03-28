Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 10th of October 2021 08:27:30 AM

Filed under

Rewind to four/five years back, I did not use Linux as my daily driver. Yes, in a virtual machine or dual-boot, sure.

I stuck with Windows saying – “Linux isn’t user-friendly, and it’s all about the commands/terminal.”

In my defense, I did not know a lot of things back then. But, when I finally took the leap of faith and started using Linux as a daily driver, I began to explore how things work and was blown away by many things.

Including some of the compelling reasons why Linux is better than Windows.

It took me a couple of days to understand the fundamentals and learn about the software utilities not available for Linux.

But, surprisingly, I did not need to use Windows for most of my tasks, except multiplayer gaming. And, thanks to Valve, that’s about to change with the support for BattleEye, and Easy-Anti Cheat added to Linux.

Fret not; I’m not one of those who recommends ditching other operating systems. You should always use what you are comfortable with.