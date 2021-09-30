This Week in Linux, GNU World Order, and Coming Up in Linux
This Week in Linux 171: Android 12, Linux on Apple M1, RHEL, Twitch Leak, Sony, Fairphone 4
On this episode of This Week in Linux, Google has released Android 12 and Desktop Linux is working on Apple M1 Mac thanks to Asahi Linux. Mozilla has announced the release of Firefox 93. In the Enterprise Linux world, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 Beta is out, CERN Reveals their opinion of CentOS Stream and AlmaLinux Foundation Opens Up Memberships. In Security News, Twitch.tv had a Data Leak and Google announced funding for Open Source Security. Modular smartphone, Fairphone 4 will be available soon as discussed on Hardware Addicts. Sony talks about their efforts for contributions to Open Source and Linux. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
GNU World Order 429
As it turns out, Perl is amazing! Find out why, and how to start using it.
AMD USB4 DisplayPort Tunneling Driver is Coming | Tom's Hardware
Future AMD processors could be coming with USB4 support and DisplayPort tunneling sometime soon. According to Phoronix, AMD Linux driver engineers are working on a new AMDGPU kernel graphics driver featuring initial support for USB4 DisplayPort tunneling technology.
We don't know exactly what architecture will come with USB4, however, rumors are floating around that AMD's Ryzen 6000 series APUs codenamed "Yellow Carp" and "Rembrandt" could feature USB4 connectivity. If so, then AMD will likely be targeting laptops for USB4 adoption first before bringing it over to desktop Ryzen-based CPUs and Radeon RDNA-based graphics cards.
Programming Leftovers
Here’s Why You Can Consider Linux as a Content Creator
Rewind to four/five years back, I did not use Linux as my daily driver. Yes, in a virtual machine or dual-boot, sure. I stuck with Windows saying – “Linux isn’t user-friendly, and it’s all about the commands/terminal.” In my defense, I did not know a lot of things back then. But, when I finally took the leap of faith and started using Linux as a daily driver, I began to explore how things work and was blown away by many things. Including some of the compelling reasons why Linux is better than Windows. It took me a couple of days to understand the fundamentals and learn about the software utilities not available for Linux. But, surprisingly, I did not need to use Windows for most of my tasks, except multiplayer gaming. And, thanks to Valve, that’s about to change with the support for BattleEye, and Easy-Anti Cheat added to Linux. Fret not; I’m not one of those who recommends ditching other operating systems. You should always use what you are comfortable with.
Debian: TeX Live Work, Thorsten Alteholz's Package Reviews, and EasyOS Additions
Raspberry Pi Powered BMO Is a Custom Adventure Time TV
It all started when Brandon Withrow created a replica of The Simpson’s family TV that plays episodes of the classic cartoon. The idea took the Raspberry Pi community by storm and makers everywhere have started making their own cartoon-themed TV projects. Today the adventure continues as we have this awesome BMO-themed TV project to share created by a maker known on Reddit as Davidforthewynne. This project features a shell shaped like the Adventure Time character BMO. When the Pi inside boots, you get a glimpse of BMO’s face on the desktop before it begins to play episodes of Adventure Time. [...] Inside you’ll find a Raspberry Pi Zero running Raspberry Pi Video Looper to continuously show episodes. It features a power button capable of safely shutting BMO on and off, a 7-inch screen for the face and has a speaker mounted to the back for audio output. If there’s one thing we can say definitively, it’s 'rhombus'. This project is algebraic! The best Raspberry Pi projects are ones you can recreate at home and this is one of them. To get a closer look at how it all goes together, check out the original thread shared to Imgur and be sure to follow Davidforthewynne for more cool projects.
