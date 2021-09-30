What Is a Raspberry Pi? Here's What You Need to Know
When we need an extra computer to perform a specific job for us, it's sometimes too expensive or wasteful to buy a whole new PC or laptop to do the job. Sometimes you just need a small but capable device that can do the job for you, and this is where the Raspberry Pi comes into play.
[...]
The Raspberry Pi may have a funny name, but once you get through all the bakery-related puns, you'll find a powerful kit that can do a lot for what you pay for. The Raspberry Pi Foundation invented it as a way to help teach people about coding and the basics of Computer Science.
The device comes with its own unique brand of the Debian operating system called "Raspberry Pi OS." The choice to make the OS Linux-based helps keep the cost down and allows users to have a lot more control over their system, making it a great tool for learning.
Does that mean the Raspberry Pi is for kids? Hardly. Despite the fact that the device itself is the size of a credit card, it can do a surprising amount. It has most of the ports you would expect from a PC, such as USB, Ethernet, and HDMI. As such, when you set it up, it really feels like you're using a desktop PC that shrunk in the wash.
Programming Leftovers
Here’s Why You Can Consider Linux as a Content Creator
Rewind to four/five years back, I did not use Linux as my daily driver. Yes, in a virtual machine or dual-boot, sure. I stuck with Windows saying – “Linux isn’t user-friendly, and it’s all about the commands/terminal.” In my defense, I did not know a lot of things back then. But, when I finally took the leap of faith and started using Linux as a daily driver, I began to explore how things work and was blown away by many things. Including some of the compelling reasons why Linux is better than Windows. It took me a couple of days to understand the fundamentals and learn about the software utilities not available for Linux. But, surprisingly, I did not need to use Windows for most of my tasks, except multiplayer gaming. And, thanks to Valve, that’s about to change with the support for BattleEye, and Easy-Anti Cheat added to Linux. Fret not; I’m not one of those who recommends ditching other operating systems. You should always use what you are comfortable with.
Debian: TeX Live Work, Thorsten Alteholz's Package Reviews, and EasyOS Additions
Raspberry Pi Powered BMO Is a Custom Adventure Time TV
It all started when Brandon Withrow created a replica of The Simpson’s family TV that plays episodes of the classic cartoon. The idea took the Raspberry Pi community by storm and makers everywhere have started making their own cartoon-themed TV projects. Today the adventure continues as we have this awesome BMO-themed TV project to share created by a maker known on Reddit as Davidforthewynne. This project features a shell shaped like the Adventure Time character BMO. When the Pi inside boots, you get a glimpse of BMO’s face on the desktop before it begins to play episodes of Adventure Time. [...] Inside you’ll find a Raspberry Pi Zero running Raspberry Pi Video Looper to continuously show episodes. It features a power button capable of safely shutting BMO on and off, a 7-inch screen for the face and has a speaker mounted to the back for audio output. If there’s one thing we can say definitively, it’s 'rhombus'. This project is algebraic! The best Raspberry Pi projects are ones you can recreate at home and this is one of them. To get a closer look at how it all goes together, check out the original thread shared to Imgur and be sure to follow Davidforthewynne for more cool projects.
