Programming Leftovers Results from the OpenSUSE 2021 Rust Survey — Firstyear's blog-a-log From September the 8th to October the 7th, OpenSUSE has helped me host a survey on how developers are using Rust in their environments. As the maintainer of the Rust packages in SUSE and OpenSUSE it was important for me to get a better understanding of how people are using Rust so that we can make decisions that match how the community is working. First, to every single one of the 1360 people who responded to this survey, thank you! This exceeded my expectations and it means a lot to have had so many people take the time to help with this.

Dial A For Arduino | Hackaday A lot of phrases surrounding phones don’t make sense anymore. With a modern cellphone, you don’t really “hang up” and there’s certainly no “dial” to be had. However, with [jakeofalltrades’] project, you can read an old-fashioned phone dial using an Arduino. The idea behind a phone dial is actually pretty simple. When you pull the dial back to the stop using one of the numbered holes and release it, it causes a switch to open and close the same number of times as the hole you selected. That is, if you pull back the 5 hole, you should get 5 switch closures. The duration of each switch event and the time between switch events is a function of the speed the dial moves because of its internal spring. The zero hole actually produces ten pulses.

React Help Desk: Free open-source live chat assistant for your website React Help Desk is an open source live chat application that comes with an administrative control panel that lets you manage multiple chats. The control panel written with React, Node.js, and web sockets. React Help Desk offers a real-time support system with a simple interface which allows you to communicate with many clients at the same time. Created by Jason Gallagher, a web developer with 20 years of experience, who created it for his personal use and currently using it at his website.

1981 Called, Here’s Your Software | Hackaday How many of us who have a few decades of adulthood under our belts would like to talk to our 17 year old selves? “Hey kid, it’s all gonna be OK. Also, Duke Nukem Forever does come out eventually, but it’s not going to be pretty!” Being honest, exposure to the hot takes of one’s naive teenage self would almost certainly be as cringeworthy as the time-worn-but-familiar adult would be to the teenager, but there’s one way in which you can in a sense have a conversation with your teenage self. [Mad Ned] had this opportunity, when he discovered a printed BASIC listing for a game he’d written for the TRS-80 back in 1981. Could he make it run again, and what did it tell him about his teenage years?

The Largely Untold Story Of How One Guy In California Keeps The World’s Computers On The Right Time Zone. (Well, Sort Of) All Linux and Mac-based computers pull their time zones from a massively important database — the time zone database. The process of defining time zones is centralized. This is actually quite a big deal in its own right because people tend to grossly underestimate how pivotal Linux is to … the entire [Internet] and technology as we know it. It may constitute a small percentage of desktop users and be an OS largely favored by nerds and computer developers. But in server-land it’s actually the dominant operating system, especially on the public cloud infrastructure that is rapidly usurping the diminishing role that on-premises infrastructure has to play in getting packets of data from hosts to users (in normal language: making the [Internet] work). AWS instances, for instance, default to Amazon’s Linux spin-off. Virtually all the world’s supercomputers used for everything from weather forecasting to simulating physics experiments run on Linux. Android is a fork of Linux. (I don’t play the “will this be Linux’s year on the desktop?” game. People have been wrong too many times and I don’t particularly care either way). If you’ve ever used an Android device, received a weather forecast, or accessed a website (you’ve probably done all those things), then you’ve benefited from the existence of Linux.

Here’s Why You Can Consider Linux as a Content Creator Rewind to four/five years back, I did not use Linux as my daily driver. Yes, in a virtual machine or dual-boot, sure. I stuck with Windows saying – “Linux isn’t user-friendly, and it’s all about the commands/terminal.” In my defense, I did not know a lot of things back then. But, when I finally took the leap of faith and started using Linux as a daily driver, I began to explore how things work and was blown away by many things. Including some of the compelling reasons why Linux is better than Windows. It took me a couple of days to understand the fundamentals and learn about the software utilities not available for Linux. But, surprisingly, I did not need to use Windows for most of my tasks, except multiplayer gaming. And, thanks to Valve, that’s about to change with the support for BattleEye, and Easy-Anti Cheat added to Linux. Fret not; I’m not one of those who recommends ditching other operating systems. You should always use what you are comfortable with.