When we need an extra computer to perform a specific job for us, it's sometimes too expensive or wasteful to buy a whole new PC or laptop to do the job. Sometimes you just need a small but capable device that can do the job for you, and this is where the Raspberry Pi comes into play. [...] The Raspberry Pi may have a funny name, but once you get through all the bakery-related puns, you'll find a powerful kit that can do a lot for what you pay for. The Raspberry Pi Foundation invented it as a way to help teach people about coding and the basics of Computer Science. The device comes with its own unique brand of the Debian operating system called "Raspberry Pi OS." The choice to make the OS Linux-based helps keep the cost down and allows users to have a lot more control over their system, making it a great tool for learning. Does that mean the Raspberry Pi is for kids? Hardly. Despite the fact that the device itself is the size of a credit card, it can do a surprising amount. It has most of the ports you would expect from a PC, such as USB, Ethernet, and HDMI. As such, when you set it up, it really feels like you're using a desktop PC that shrunk in the wash.

This Week in Linux, GNU World Order, and Coming Up in Linux This Week in Linux 171: Android 12, Linux on Apple M1, RHEL, Twitch Leak, Sony, Fairphone 4 On this episode of This Week in Linux, Google has released Android 12 and Desktop Linux is working on Apple M1 Mac thanks to Asahi Linux. Mozilla has announced the release of Firefox 93. In the Enterprise Linux world, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 Beta is out, CERN Reveals their opinion of CentOS Stream and AlmaLinux Foundation Opens Up Memberships. In Security News, Twitch.tv had a Data Leak and Google announced funding for Open Source Security. Modular smartphone, Fairphone 4 will be available soon as discussed on Hardware Addicts. Sony talks about their efforts for contributions to Open Source and Linux. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

GNU World Order 429 As it turns out, Perl is amazing! Find out why, and how to start using it.

AMD USB4 DisplayPort Tunneling Driver is Coming | Tom's Hardware Future AMD processors could be coming with USB4 support and DisplayPort tunneling sometime soon. According to Phoronix, AMD Linux driver engineers are working on a new AMDGPU kernel graphics driver featuring initial support for USB4 DisplayPort tunneling technology. We don't know exactly what architecture will come with USB4, however, rumors are floating around that AMD's Ryzen 6000 series APUs codenamed "Yellow Carp" and "Rembrandt" could feature USB4 connectivity. If so, then AMD will likely be targeting laptops for USB4 adoption first before bringing it over to desktop Ryzen-based CPUs and Radeon RDNA-based graphics cards.