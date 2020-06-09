Security Leftovers
Let’s Encrypt root cert update catches out many big-name tech firms
The expiration of Let’s Encrypt's root certificate last week threw up a number of problems, though not perhaps in the areas predicted ahead of the event.
A legacy certificate used by the certificate authority – the IdentTrust DST Root CA X3 – expired on September 30.
Wireshark 3.4.9
Wireshark is a network packet analyzer. A network packet analyzer will try to capture network packets and tries to display that packet data as detailed as possible. You could think of a network packet analyzer as a measuring device used to examine what's going on inside a network cable, just like a voltmeter is used by an electrician to examine what's going on inside an electric cable (but at a higher level, of course). In the past, such tools were either very expensive, proprietary, or both. However, with the advent of Wireshark, all that has changed. Wireshark is perhaps one of the best open source packet analyzers available today.
$1 Million SOS Rewards Pilot Program
With Google sponsorship, the Linux Foundation has launched the Secure Open Source Rewards pilot program to incentivize improvements that proactively harden critical open source projects and their supporting infrastructure against application and supply chain attacks. Rewards range from $505 to $10,000 or more.
In view of the ubiquity of cyberattacks that exploit vulnerabilities that target people, organizations, and governments around the world, in August 2021 Google announced that it was going to invest $10 billion over the next five years to strengthen cybersecurity, including enhancing open-source security. This included a pledge of $100 million to support third-party foundations, like OpenSSF, that manage open source security priorities and help fix vulnerabilities.
Apache Ranger maintainers slam unflattering cloud data security comparison with Immuta
The maintainers of Apache Ranger have criticized a report that benchmarks the open source data governance platform against proprietary rival Immuta in terms of implementing access control policies.
The report, which is sponsored by Immuta and produced by tech analyst firm GigaOm, “paints an incorrect picture on the complexities of using Apache Ranger”, wrote Madhan Neethiraj, a project management committee (PMC) member for Apache Ranger, in a blog post.
Google to give security keys to 'high risk' users targeted by government hackers
Lawsuit claims hospital ransomware infection cost baby her life [Ed: Microsoft Windows kills]
A hospital that continued to admit patients during a ransomware attack has been sued over claims that a baby died after doctors and nurses failed to spot there was a problem due to networks being shut down.
Nicko Silar died after six months in intensive care after being born at Springhill Memorial Hospital with the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck, documents filed in the Alabama Circuit Court state [PDF]. The suit alleges that, because the hospital had shut down key networks, staff were reduced to using paper records, internal staff messaging services were down, and fetal monitoring devices were severely affected.
Nicko's mother, Teiranni Kidd, was never told that the hospital was having computer problems, the suit claims, and would not have used the facility if she had known.
