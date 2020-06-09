Server: Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), New in Kubernetes, and Apache Spark
Granulate Joins The Cloud Native Computing Foundation
Granulate, a provider of autonomous real-time computing workload optimization and cost reduction solutions, today announced it is joining the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. The announcement comes as part of Granulate's deepening connection to the cloud computing community and the Kubernetes and open-source ecosystems.
Dual-Stack Networking in Kubernetes
Dual-stack networking has arrived in Kubernetes. IPv4/IPv6 dual-stack support is key to the future of Kubernetes, whether powering new 5G and edge workloads or scaling beyond today’s cluster limits to meet your future needs. Let’s dive into the cross-organizational collaboration that brought us this long-awaited goal and examine how the feature evolved over time.
GridGain Expands Ignite Summit, Adds Pre-conference Day with New Kubernetes Training
[Old] OverOps Bolsters Big Data App Reliability with Root Cause Analysis for Apache Spark
OverOps, the leading solution for root cause analysis at runtime, today debuted its support for Apache Spark, the popular open-source analytics engine for large-scale data processing. This support allows developers to identify and resolve critical exceptions on Spark jobs in minutes, eliminating the need for laborious and time-consuming detective work in searching logs to figure out why their Apache Spark job broke. With no code changes required, OverOps captures a full stack trace of when, where, and why exceptions occurred along with the associated variable state.
What Is a Raspberry Pi? Here's What You Need to Know
When we need an extra computer to perform a specific job for us, it's sometimes too expensive or wasteful to buy a whole new PC or laptop to do the job. Sometimes you just need a small but capable device that can do the job for you, and this is where the Raspberry Pi comes into play. [...] The Raspberry Pi may have a funny name, but once you get through all the bakery-related puns, you'll find a powerful kit that can do a lot for what you pay for. The Raspberry Pi Foundation invented it as a way to help teach people about coding and the basics of Computer Science. The device comes with its own unique brand of the Debian operating system called "Raspberry Pi OS." The choice to make the OS Linux-based helps keep the cost down and allows users to have a lot more control over their system, making it a great tool for learning. Does that mean the Raspberry Pi is for kids? Hardly. Despite the fact that the device itself is the size of a credit card, it can do a surprising amount. It has most of the ports you would expect from a PC, such as USB, Ethernet, and HDMI. As such, when you set it up, it really feels like you're using a desktop PC that shrunk in the wash.
Does an Ethernet splitter slow down speed?
This post summarises detailed information about ethernet splitter, its speed, and different FAQ to help you choose the best hardware.
This Week in Linux, GNU World Order, and Coming Up in Linux
Programming Leftovers
