Games: Valve's Steam Deck and futex2

Gaming
  • Valve has revealed a lot more about the Steam Deck in recent weeks, and here are 10 more things that you should know before buying the console.

    Valve’s latest Steam Deck is a promising piece of hardware and is showcasing some great potential for the future of the company’s hardware offerings. A lot has already been talked about at length when it comes to Steam Deck, but it’s understandable that fans may still have some lingering questions before they decide to plop upwards of $399 for the hardware.

    Luckily, recent developments on the matter have cleared the air surrounding the hardware and software with Valve seemingly giving out hardware units to developers for testing purposes. Furthermore, Valve’s recent interviews and press releases have revealed more about the Steam Deck, so here are 10 more new things you need to know before buying the console.

    [...]

    As mentioned earlier, the Steam Deck will use Proton API to run Steam games that aren’t native to Linux.

  • Better Linux Gaming With Steam and Proton | Tom's Hardware

    If you're at all interested in gaming on PCs, you’ve probably come across Steam, Valve’s platform for distributing, updating and running games. Steam makes it possible to purchase a game, install it over the internet and then run it from the Steam interface. Ah, but that brings us back to the age-old Linux gaming conundrum of support, as not every PC game is designed to run on anything other than Microsoft Windows.

    That said, there are plenty of Steam games that will run on Linux, and quite often, a Windows Steam game can be convinced to run on Linux even though some ‘fettling’ by the user may be required. This approach is officially supported by Steam using a system called Proton. Getting all of these things running, and then possibly optimising the results, is what we’ll be looking at in this tutorial.

  • Looks like the important futex2 work is finally going into the Linux Kernel to help gaming | GamingOnLinux

    After a long bumpy road with many revisions, it appears that the futex2 work sponsored by Valve is finally heading into the upstream Linux Kernel. Initially much larger, the work was slimmed down to get the main needed parts done and enabled before the rest can make it in.

    So what is it? As developer André Almeida previously described it: "The use case of this syscall is to allow low level locking libraries to wait for multiple locks at the same time. This is specially useful for emulating Windows' WaitForMultipleObjects. A futex_waitv()-based solution has been used for some time at Proton's Wine (a compatibility layer to run Windows games on Linux). Compared to a solution that uses eventfd(), futex was able to reduce CPU utilization for games, and even increase frames per second for some games. This happens because eventfd doesn't scale very well for a huge number of read, write and poll calls compared to futex. Native game engines will benefit of this as well, given that this wait pattern is common for games.".

What Is a Raspberry Pi? Here's What You Need to Know

When we need an extra computer to perform a specific job for us, it's sometimes too expensive or wasteful to buy a whole new PC or laptop to do the job. Sometimes you just need a small but capable device that can do the job for you, and this is where the Raspberry Pi comes into play. [...] The Raspberry Pi may have a funny name, but once you get through all the bakery-related puns, you'll find a powerful kit that can do a lot for what you pay for. The Raspberry Pi Foundation invented it as a way to help teach people about coding and the basics of Computer Science. The device comes with its own unique brand of the Debian operating system called "Raspberry Pi OS." The choice to make the OS Linux-based helps keep the cost down and allows users to have a lot more control over their system, making it a great tool for learning. Does that mean the Raspberry Pi is for kids? Hardly. Despite the fact that the device itself is the size of a credit card, it can do a surprising amount. It has most of the ports you would expect from a PC, such as USB, Ethernet, and HDMI. As such, when you set it up, it really feels like you're using a desktop PC that shrunk in the wash. Read more

Does an Ethernet splitter slow down speed?

This post summarises detailed information about ethernet splitter, its speed, and different FAQ to help you choose the best hardware. Read more

This Week in Linux, GNU World Order, and Coming Up in Linux

  • This Week in Linux 171: Android 12, Linux on Apple M1, RHEL, Twitch Leak, Sony, Fairphone 4

    On this episode of This Week in Linux, Google has released Android 12 and Desktop Linux is working on Apple M1 Mac thanks to Asahi Linux. Mozilla has announced the release of Firefox 93. In the Enterprise Linux world, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 Beta is out, CERN Reveals their opinion of CentOS Stream and AlmaLinux Foundation Opens Up Memberships. In Security News, Twitch.tv had a Data Leak and Google announced funding for Open Source Security. Modular smartphone, Fairphone 4 will be available soon as discussed on Hardware Addicts. Sony talks about their efforts for contributions to Open Source and Linux. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

  • GNU World Order 429

    As it turns out, Perl is amazing! Find out why, and how to start using it.

  • AMD USB4 DisplayPort Tunneling Driver is Coming | Tom's Hardware

    Future AMD processors could be coming with USB4 support and DisplayPort tunneling sometime soon. According to Phoronix, AMD Linux driver engineers are working on a new AMDGPU kernel graphics driver featuring initial support for USB4 DisplayPort tunneling technology. We don't know exactly what architecture will come with USB4, however, rumors are floating around that AMD's Ryzen 6000 series APUs codenamed "Yellow Carp" and "Rembrandt" could feature USB4 connectivity. If so, then AMD will likely be targeting laptops for USB4 adoption first before bringing it over to desktop Ryzen-based CPUs and Radeon RDNA-based graphics cards.

Programming Leftovers

  • Results from the OpenSUSE 2021 Rust Survey — Firstyear's blog-a-log

    From September the 8th to October the 7th, OpenSUSE has helped me host a survey on how developers are using Rust in their environments. As the maintainer of the Rust packages in SUSE and OpenSUSE it was important for me to get a better understanding of how people are using Rust so that we can make decisions that match how the community is working. First, to every single one of the 1360 people who responded to this survey, thank you! This exceeded my expectations and it means a lot to have had so many people take the time to help with this.

  • Dial A For Arduino | Hackaday

    A lot of phrases surrounding phones don’t make sense anymore. With a modern cellphone, you don’t really “hang up” and there’s certainly no “dial” to be had. However, with [jakeofalltrades’] project, you can read an old-fashioned phone dial using an Arduino. The idea behind a phone dial is actually pretty simple. When you pull the dial back to the stop using one of the numbered holes and release it, it causes a switch to open and close the same number of times as the hole you selected. That is, if you pull back the 5 hole, you should get 5 switch closures. The duration of each switch event and the time between switch events is a function of the speed the dial moves because of its internal spring. The zero hole actually produces ten pulses.

  • React Help Desk: Free open-source live chat assistant for your website

    React Help Desk is an open source live chat application that comes with an administrative control panel that lets you manage multiple chats. The control panel written with React, Node.js, and web sockets. React Help Desk offers a real-time support system with a simple interface which allows you to communicate with many clients at the same time. Created by Jason Gallagher, a web developer with 20 years of experience, who created it for his personal use and currently using it at his website.

  • 1981 Called, Here’s Your Software | Hackaday

    How many of us who have a few decades of adulthood under our belts would like to talk to our 17 year old selves? “Hey kid, it’s all gonna be OK. Also, Duke Nukem Forever does come out eventually, but it’s not going to be pretty!” Being honest, exposure to the hot takes of one’s naive teenage self would almost certainly be as cringeworthy as the time-worn-but-familiar adult would be to the teenager, but there’s one way in which you can in a sense have a conversation with your teenage self. [Mad Ned] had this opportunity, when he discovered a printed BASIC listing for a game he’d written for the TRS-80 back in 1981. Could he make it run again, and what did it tell him about his teenage years?

  • The Largely Untold Story Of How One Guy In California Keeps The World’s Computers On The Right Time Zone. (Well, Sort Of)

    All Linux and Mac-based computers pull their time zones from a massively important database — the time zone database. The process of defining time zones is centralized. This is actually quite a big deal in its own right because people tend to grossly underestimate how pivotal Linux is to … the entire [Internet] and technology as we know it. It may constitute a small percentage of desktop users and be an OS largely favored by nerds and computer developers. But in server-land it’s actually the dominant operating system, especially on the public cloud infrastructure that is rapidly usurping the diminishing role that on-premises infrastructure has to play in getting packets of data from hosts to users (in normal language: making the [Internet] work). AWS instances, for instance, default to Amazon’s Linux spin-off. Virtually all the world’s supercomputers used for everything from weather forecasting to simulating physics experiments run on Linux. Android is a fork of Linux. (I don’t play the “will this be Linux’s year on the desktop?” game. People have been wrong too many times and I don’t particularly care either way). If you’ve ever used an Android device, received a weather forecast, or accessed a website (you’ve probably done all those things), then you’ve benefited from the existence of Linux.

