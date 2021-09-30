Your PC Does Not Support Windows 11? Check out This Similar-Looking Linux-Based Alternative A new Linux-based alternative to Windows 11 has shown up online right at the time of the release of Microsoft’s desktop OS. Dubbed as Windowsfx 11, it is an alternate version of Windows that brings several Windows 11 design elements to your PC. Now, I know that there are a few apps that can add the Windows 11 Start Menu to older versions of Windows, Windowsfx 11 not only adds the Start Menu but also the new Taskbar with centered icons, the translucent theme of Windows 11, dark mode, and various other features to your older PC. It even adds a Cortana-like virtual assistant called Helloa. You can check out the demo video below to get an idea about how it will look like on your system.

today's howtos How To Install FireBird on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FireBird on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Firebird is a relational database offering many ANSI SQL standard features that run on Linux, Windows, and a variety of Unix platforms. Firebird supports application programs and triggers, as well as many ANSI SQL standard features. Its multi-generational design enables simultaneous OLTP (Online Transaction Processing) and OLAP (Online Analytical Processing) activities. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the FireBird database on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

How To Install Audacity on Linux Mint 20 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Audacity on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Audacity, free and open-source audio editing, and recording software. Audacity can be used across varying platforms such as Linux, macOS, and Windows. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Audacity open-source audio editing on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).

How to Install and Configure Postfix on Ubuntu 20.04 Postfix is a popular Mail transfer agent(MTA) which is a part of SMTP whose full form is Simple Mail transfer protocol and Postfix function is to transfer/send mails from one server to another. Postfix is known because of its determination of routes and sending emails; it is completely free and installable on all major Unix operating systems. Around 25% of all the public servers use or run postfix on the internet. As it is installable on all major Unix operating systems, in this article we will provide a step-by-step guide about how to install and configure Postfix on Ubuntu 20.04.

Install PostgreSQL On Ubuntu Linux | Itsubuntu.com PostgreSQL, or Postgres, is a free, powerful, and open-source relational database management system developed at the University of California. In this tutorial post, We are going to show you the steps to install PostgreSQL on Ubuntu Linux along with the pgAdmin4 web-based management tool.

How to Install The Latest Kodi 19.2 via PPA in Ubuntu 21.04, 20.04 | UbuntuHandbook This simple tutorial shows how to install the latest version of Kodi media center in Ubuntu 18.04, Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 21.04, and their based systems, e.g., Linux Mint 20, Elementary OS 6 and Zorin OS 16. Kodi, formerly XBMC, is now at version 19.2 “Matrix”. It fixed some possible crashes caused by missing timer type, missing channel icons, accessing invalid PVR channel, or switching monitors, toggling on/off HDR from Windows 10 display settings. The big one in the release it that Kodi 19.x now is available on the Xbox, along with swap chain and HEVC DXVA2 decoder performance improvements, and 4k resolution and HDR video playback fixes. For more, see the release note.

Using Cloudflare NS For Better Web Proxying & DNS Service – Jon's FOSS Blog So I decided to switch the nameservers on my fossjon.com domain over to Cloudflares service for 2 different reasons. One is that they offer more advance https reverse proxying tech and also a better dns management interface as well! I still have the domain registered with Google Domains as they offer pretty good mx email forwarding via gmail.