Mabox Linux 21.10 – October ISO refresh

Mabox Linux 21.10 refreshed iso images are ready for download. Built on the Manjaro stable branch as of 10 October 2021, it provides a bunch of improvements and fixes.

The Most Productive Linux Setup for Photographers

Linux is open-source software based on the Linux kernel. Other systems, namely Microsoft and Apple, come in one complete version. In contrast, Linux can adapt to satisfy the needs of the user through the addition of various free apps. Distributions, also known as distros, are free operating systems originating from the Linux kernel that you can install on your PC or mobile device. A distro often incorporates a package management system, which facilitates speedy installation, configuration, and necessary upgrades. This does away with the process of having to find software online and manually install it on your Microsoft or Apple device. A Linux distro contains the Linux kernel and a variety of software, including GNU tools, a window system and manager, and a desktop environment. These elements combine to produce a software package that is adaptable and allows users to install the specific apps and operating systems that they need.