Videos/Shows: Steam Deck, Going Linux, and More Steam Deck Teardown: How Valve Designs Hardware - Boiling Steam Last week, Valve released a teardown video showcasing the Steam Deck internals. This is almost becoming a trend, as Sony did something quite similar before they released the PS5 to the public. The main difference with Sony here is that Valve starts by saying that “this is your device, you are free to do whatever you want with it, including opening it.” while they do not recommend you do for numerous reasons. Still, that feels so unusual to hear that it’s a breath of fresh air. And some journalists wonder why people like Valve…

Going Linux #413 · Screen Switching on Ubuntu MATE In today’s episode we provide a way to enable your "switch screens" key on your Ubuntu MATE laptop.

Get My XMonad Desktop With DTOS - Invidious For awhile, I've talked about potentially making a deployment script for my Xmonad/Emacs desktop. The project got put on hold several times, but now it's time to get this thing released. I've spent a few days this week working out some of the bugs, and I think it's time to go public with the script....but this thing is still very much BETA software. Not recommended for installation on production machines.

postmarketOS Release: v21.06 Service Pack 3 New month, new service pack! As always, new features and fixes have been backported from postmarketOS edge to the stable version after tough testing by our tough community members on edge.