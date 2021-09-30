Language Selection

Videos/Shows: Steam Deck, Going Linux, and More

  • Steam Deck Teardown: How Valve Designs Hardware - Boiling Steam

    Last week, Valve released a teardown video showcasing the Steam Deck internals. This is almost becoming a trend, as Sony did something quite similar before they released the PS5 to the public. The main difference with Sony here is that Valve starts by saying that “this is your device, you are free to do whatever you want with it, including opening it.” while they do not recommend you do for numerous reasons. Still, that feels so unusual to hear that it’s a breath of fresh air. And some journalists wonder why people like Valve…

  • Going Linux #413 · Screen Switching on Ubuntu MATE

    In today’s episode we provide a way to enable your "switch screens" key on your Ubuntu MATE laptop.

  • LINUX DESKTOPS are JANKY, but it's what makes them so GOOD - Invidious
  • Get My XMonad Desktop With DTOS - Invidious

    For awhile, I've talked about potentially making a deployment script for my Xmonad/Emacs desktop. The project got put on hold several times, but now it's time to get this thing released. I've spent a few days this week working out some of the bugs, and I think it's time to go public with the script....but this thing is still very much BETA software. Not recommended for installation on production machines.

postmarketOS Release: v21.06 Service Pack 3

New month, new service pack! As always, new features and fixes have been backported from postmarketOS edge to the stable version after tough testing by our tough community members on edge. Read more

Brython 3.10 Release, Python Implementation for Web Browsers

Submitted by A release of the project Brython 3.10 (Browser Python) with a web browser-side implementation of the Python 3 programming language, allowing you to use Python instead of JavaScript to develop scripts for the Web. The project code is written in Python and is distributed under the BSD license. Read more

Your PC Does Not Support Windows 11? Check out This Similar-Looking Linux-Based Alternative

A new Linux-based alternative to Windows 11 has shown up online right at the time of the release of Microsoft’s desktop OS. Dubbed as Windowsfx 11, it is an alternate version of Windows that brings several Windows 11 design elements to your PC. Now, I know that there are a few apps that can add the Windows 11 Start Menu to older versions of Windows, Windowsfx 11 not only adds the Start Menu but also the new Taskbar with centered icons, the translucent theme of Windows 11, dark mode, and various other features to your older PC. It even adds a Cortana-like virtual assistant called Helloa. You can check out the demo video below to get an idea about how it will look like on your system. Read more

