9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 10th, 2021
This has been a really great week for Linux releases, starting with the Mozilla Firefox 93 web browser and continuing with the Debian GNU/Linux 11.1 “Bullseye” distribution. Also out this week were new maintenance updates for the KDE Gear and KDE Frameworks software suites for users of the Plasma desktop.
On top of that, the upcoming GNOME 42 desktop environment got a release date, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 entered beta testing, MX Linux 21 is getting ready for a final release, and users of old Mozilla Thunderbird versions can now finally upgrade to the 91 series via OTA updates.
Phoronix Test Suite 10.6.1 was released today with various improvements for our cross-platform, open-source, fully-automated benchmarking software.
Among the changes that built up for Phoronix Test Suite 10.6 include the following highlights...
Hello! Welcome to this week's Linux Roundup.
We had another wonderful week in the world of Linux releases with the releases of MX Linux 21 RC1, Feren OS 2021.10, Debian 11.1, and Manjaro 21.1.5.
Please join us at the next regular Open NeuroFedora team meeting on Monday 11 October at 1300UTC in #fedora-neuro on IRC (Libera.chat). The meeting is a public meeting, and open for everyone to attend.
Recently we wrote about the stealth assassination game HITMAN landing on GOG.com. Not specifically Linux news but interesting industry news to keep an eye on, due to the massive backlash it had and now GOG has removed it for sale. Quick note: while the game does have a Linux build ported by Feral Interactive on Steam, like the rest of Feral titles it didn't make it to GOG.
As a reminder on the issue - HITMAN is a single-player game, however it does lock quite a lot of features to do with progression behind needing an online connection. With GOG being famous for its anti-DRM stance, bringing that over did not sit well with customers and the backlash spawned well over 2,000 posts on the GOG forum.
After repeated delays it seems Mouse Hat Games have finally settled on an actual release date for Logic World. What was once called TUNG - The Ultimate Nerd Game, shall hit Early Access on October 22.
From what we've been told the Linux support is working very nicely.
While developing MiTubo I've recently felt the need of parsing HTML pages: the first problem I wanted to solve was implementing proper RSS feed detection when the user entered a website URL into MiTubo's search box, so that MiTubo would parse the site's HTML, look for <link rel="alternate"...> URLs in the HEAD section, and let the user subscribe to any video feeds found there.
A quick search in the internet did not provide a clear answer: I found a Qt HTML parser in (stalled) development, and a few other C++ or C parsers (among the latters, lexbor is the most inspiring), but all of them seem to take the approach of parsing the HTML file into a DOM tree, while I was hoping to find a lightweight SAX-like parser. Pretty much like Python's html.parser.
Anyway, I don't remember how it happened, but at a certain point I found myself looking at html.parser source code, and I was surprised to see how compact it was (apart, of course, for the long list of character references for the HTML entities!). Upon a closer look, it also appeared that the code was not making much use of Python's dynamic typing, so, I thought, maybe I could give it a try to rewrite that into a Qt class. And a few hours later QHtmlParser was born.
Elixir releases are self-contained directories containing your applications together with all dependencies and the Erlang virtual machine. Although convenient, there are unfortunately not platform-independent. Here’s how to build your application release for any Elixir version and operating system with ASDF and Docker.
Releases are almost as good as a single executable. Almost, because there are platform dependent. Personally, I love minimalism and skipping layers whenever I can. I run Fedora for my desktop so I can actually match my environment with a Fedora server and achieve one of the most effortless deployments there can be (like with Go).
I can move the releases’ files to the server with scp and restart a small systemd service. That’s how simple Elixir deployment can be if you remove anything extra.
However, keeping the same environment is not always possible. And Elixir release won’t just depend on your OS flavor. Instead, an Elixir release depends on your processor architecture and C library version (glibc package). This is because there are still system dependencies in place even though Erlang bytecode is platform-independent.
Executive Summary: The Productivity Commission is to be congratulated for producing a comprehensive discussion paper on the complex and tangled topic of the right to repair. Taking an interdisciplinary, holistic approach to the issue, the Productivity Commission shows a strong understanding that the topic of the right to repair is a multifaceted policy issue. Its draft report covers the fields of consumer law, competition policy, intellectual property, product stewardship, and environmental law. The Productivity Commission displays a great comparative awareness of developments in other jurisdictions in respect of the right to repair. The policy body is also sensitive to the international dimensions of the right to repair – particularly in light of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The Productivity Commission puts forward a compelling package of recommendations, which will be useful in achieving law reform in respect of the right to repair in Australia.
Sometimes finding the perfect linux distro that meets your needs it's not that easy as you have to test it before you install it, downloading and testing the distro takes a lot of time especially when Linux is your main OS and you are trying to switch to something that works.
Setting up Appwrite on any Operating System, or Kernel is pretty easy. Here we are going to go through an easy and simple method to setup Appwrite on a Linux Kernel.
Well I use Ubuntu Operating System, so let's get started with setting up Appwrite on Ubuntu.
Today we are looking at how to install MetaTrader 4 with the Vantage FX Broker on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
There are so many way to try out Linux, Live booting, virtual machines, dual booting and they have their merits and demirits but which one is the best option to actually go with.
“The Network File System (NFS) was developed to allow machines to mount a disk partition on a remote machine as if it were a local disk. It allows for fast, seamless sharing of files across a network.” (src)
NFS does not ask for passwords, instead on the server in /etc/exports is defined what client (identified by ip-address) may access what folder.
Linux 5.15-rc5
So things continue to look quite normal, and it looks like the rough
patch (hah!) we had early in the release is all behind us.
Knock wood.
The commit stats look normal for an rc5, and the diffstat is fairly
regular too. We had more arch updates than perhaps is common, with
almost as many lines of diffs in architecture code as there is in
drivers. Admittedly some of that "architecture" code ends up being
devicetree updates, so some of it could be attributed to driver code,
but that's not how our source tree is laid out..
Outside of arch code (x86, powerpc, arm, arm64) and drivers (mainly
gpu, networking and usb), we have a smattering of other changes: 9p
and ksmbd, core networking, and some perf tooling updates. And misc
smaller random stuff.
Shortlog appended for more of a flavor for the details. Please do give
this a whirl,
Linus
