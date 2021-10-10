Calamares is a distro- and desktop-agnostic Linux installer. It’s my day job. It is named for squid, in particular battered squid rings from the Mediterranean sea, Calamares. There’s lots of ways to catch squid and octopuses. One way is to use an octopus trap, and in Japan these have a fairly distinctive shape and are called tako tsubo. There is a specific kind of heart spasm that causes the left ventricle to take on the shape of an octopus trap; this is generally Not Good. Here’s a cute illustration from a squid-lover. Context: On Break

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 10th, 2021 This has been a really great week for Linux releases, starting with the Mozilla Firefox 93 web browser and continuing with the Debian GNU/Linux 11.1 “Bullseye” distribution. Also out this week were new maintenance updates for the KDE Gear and KDE Frameworks software suites for users of the Plasma desktop. On top of that, the upcoming GNOME 42 desktop environment got a release date, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 entered beta testing, MX Linux 21 is getting ready for a final release, and users of old Mozilla Thunderbird versions can now finally upgrade to the 91 series via OTA updates.