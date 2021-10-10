Language Selection

  • How to install Rancher on CentOS 8 - Unixcop

    Rancher is a complete software stack for teams adopting containers. It addresses the operational and security challenges of managing multiple Kubernetes clusters, while providing DevOps teams with integrated tools for running containerized workloads.

  • How to Install or Enable Cockpit on Rocky Linux 8 - LinuxCapable

    Cockpit is a free remote server manager that is lightweight and easy to use for GNU/Linux servers. Cockpit is a web-based graphical interface for servers intended for people new to Linux to the experts such as sysadmins. Cockpit makes Linux discoverable, allowing anyone using the software to perform tasks such as start containers, administer storage, configure networks, and inspect logs.

  • difference between podman and docker. - Unixcop

    Podman is an OCI container compatible container engine that is also part of RedHat Linux, but can also be installed on other Linux distributions.

    As it’s OCI-compliant, Podman can be used as a drop-in replacement for the better-known Docker runtime. Most Docker commands can be directly translated to Podman commands.

  • Fix Problem “Failed to set locale, defaulting to C.UTF-8 ” in CentOS 8 /RHEL 8 - Unixcop

    This article describes how to fix this warning “Failed to set locale, defaulting to C.UTF-8” in CentOS 8 /RHEL 8 .

  • How to Rsync Files Between Two Linux Servers Automatically

    Setting up a backup server to take over a primary server’s operations when it becomes a victim of server downtime issues is a skill set that most Linux users and all Linux administrators need to master. It saves you from having to worry about the “what if” scenarios.

    So during a worst-case scenario where some technicalities or server breach attempts might temporarily or permanently bring your primary server down, you can always rely on the presence of a backup server that is configured to function as a twin server environment of the primary/main server.

  • How to Install Python 3.10 on AlmaLinux 8 - LinuxCapable

    Python is one of the most popular high-level languages, focusing on high-level and object-oriented applications from simple scrips to complex machine learning algorithms. Python 3.10 is the latest release and is not classed as stable compared the Python 3.9, but the final candidate is expected to be completed on the 4th of October 2021.

  • How to Install Foxit PDF Reader on AlmaLinux 8 - LinuxCapable

    Foxit PDF Reader is a free multi-platform PDF reader for Linux, macOS, and Windows. The PDF reader is a small, fast, and feature-rich PDF Reader to view, annotate, form-fill, and sign PDF documents. PDF Reader easily integrates with popular ECMs and cloud storage.

    At the end of the tutorial, you will know how to install Foxit PDF Reader on AlmaLinux 8.

  • How to Install & Configure Apache (httpd) with Let’s Encrypt TLS/SSL on AlmaLinux 8 - LinuxCapable

    Apache, also known as Apache HTTP server, has been one of the most widely used web server applications globally for the past few decades. It is a free and open-source web application software maintained by the Apache Software Foundation. Apache provides some powerful features with dynamically loadable modules, easy integration with other software, and handling of static files, among other popular features.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Apache Web Server on AlmaLinux 8.

  • How To Use Steam Proton To Play Windows Games On Linux?

    There’s no denying the fact that Linux gaming is getting better each day. Thanks to the Proton compatibility layer, which translates DirectX commands on Windows to Vulkan-understandable instructions on Linux, over 16,000 games in the Steam library can be played on Linux.

    Proton is indeed a huge deal for Linux, especially with Valve using the same in its upcoming Steam Deck with Linux. But how exactly can we use Steam Proton to play Windows games on Linux? Read more to find out.

  • How To Install Kodi 19.2 In Ubuntu 20.04 / LinuxMint | Tips On UNIX

    This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install KODI 19.2 in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 20.10, Ubuntu 18.04, and LinuxMint 20.2.

    KODI formerly known as XBMC Media center is a free and open-source cross-platform software media player. It is managed by a non-profit XBMC foundation and developed by volunteers around the world.

    It is now officially available for Android, BSD, Linux,macOS, and Windows operating systems. The latest version of KODI is 19.2 and comes with bug fixes and new features.

  • How to Update Fedora Linux to Get Latest Software

    Fedora Linux is a community-driven Linux Distribution maintained by Fedora Project. Fedora brings lots of improvements, bug fixes, security patches, new features very often. So it's very important to keep all software up-to-date.

    Fedora support package manager such as RPM (DNF), Flatpak, OSTree - default graphical front-ends: GNOME Software.

    In this tutorial, we learn how to update Fedora to get the latest Software. There are two methods to update Fedora: GUI and Terminal.

    Here we are updating packages (installing security patches, kernel updates, and software updates) not upgrading to a new release.

Adriaan de Groot: Unbroken!

Calamares is a distro- and desktop-agnostic Linux installer. It’s my day job. It is named for squid, in particular battered squid rings from the Mediterranean sea, Calamares. There’s lots of ways to catch squid and octopuses. One way is to use an octopus trap, and in Japan these have a fairly distinctive shape and are called tako tsubo. There is a specific kind of heart spasm that causes the left ventricle to take on the shape of an octopus trap; this is generally Not Good. Here’s a cute illustration from a squid-lover. Read more Context: On Break

Linux 5.14.11, 5.10.72, 5.4.152, 4.19.210, 4.14.250, 4.9.286, and 4.4.288

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 10th, 2021

This has been a really great week for Linux releases, starting with the Mozilla Firefox 93 web browser and continuing with the Debian GNU/Linux 11.1 “Bullseye” distribution. Also out this week were new maintenance updates for the KDE Gear and KDE Frameworks software suites for users of the Plasma desktop. On top of that, the upcoming GNOME 42 desktop environment got a release date, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 entered beta testing, MX Linux 21 is getting ready for a final release, and users of old Mozilla Thunderbird versions can now finally upgrade to the 91 series via OTA updates. Read more

  • Phoronix Test Suite 10.6 Released With Various Improvements For Linux Benchmarking - Phoronix

    Phoronix Test Suite 10.6.1 was released today with various improvements for our cross-platform, open-source, fully-automated benchmarking software. Among the changes that built up for Phoronix Test Suite 10.6 include the following highlights...

  • Linux Weekly Roundup #151

    Hello! Welcome to this week's Linux Roundup. We had another wonderful week in the world of Linux releases with the releases of MX Linux 21 RC1, Feren OS 2021.10, Debian 11.1, and Manjaro 21.1.5.

  • The NeuroFedora Blog: Next Open NeuroFedora meeting: 11 October 1300 UTC

    Please join us at the next regular Open NeuroFedora team meeting on Monday 11 October at 1300UTC in #fedora-neuro on IRC (Libera.chat). The meeting is a public meeting, and open for everyone to attend.

  • GOG removes HITMAN after customer backlash over online features | GamingOnLinux

    Recently we wrote about the stealth assassination game HITMAN landing on GOG.com. Not specifically Linux news but interesting industry news to keep an eye on, due to the massive backlash it had and now GOG has removed it for sale. Quick note: while the game does have a Linux build ported by Feral Interactive on Steam, like the rest of Feral titles it didn't make it to GOG. As a reminder on the issue - HITMAN is a single-player game, however it does lock quite a lot of features to do with progression behind needing an online connection. With GOG being famous for its anti-DRM stance, bringing that over did not sit well with customers and the backlash spawned well over 2,000 posts on the GOG forum.

  • Massive circuit-building game Logic World hits Early Access on October 22 | GamingOnLinux

    After repeated delays it seems Mouse Hat Games have finally settled on an actual release date for Logic World. What was once called TUNG - The Ultimate Nerd Game, shall hit Early Access on October 22. [...] From what we've been told the Linux support is working very nicely.

  • QHtmlParser: writing an HTML parser with your brain switched off

    While developing MiTubo I've recently felt the need of parsing HTML pages: the first problem I wanted to solve was implementing proper RSS feed detection when the user entered a website URL into MiTubo's search box, so that MiTubo would parse the site's HTML, look for <link rel="alternate"...> URLs in the HEAD section, and let the user subscribe to any video feeds found there. A quick search in the internet did not provide a clear answer: I found a Qt HTML parser in (stalled) development, and a few other C++ or C parsers (among the latters, lexbor is the most inspiring), but all of them seem to take the approach of parsing the HTML file into a DOM tree, while I was hoping to find a lightweight SAX-like parser. Pretty much like Python's html.parser. Anyway, I don't remember how it happened, but at a certain point I found myself looking at html.parser source code, and I was surprised to see how compact it was (apart, of course, for the long list of character references for the HTML entities!). Upon a closer look, it also appeared that the code was not making much use of Python's dynamic typing, so, I thought, maybe I could give it a try to rewrite that into a Qt class. And a few hours later QHtmlParser was born.

  • Cross-compiling Elixir releases with ASDF and Docker

    Elixir releases are self-contained directories containing your applications together with all dependencies and the Erlang virtual machine. Although convenient, there are unfortunately not platform-independent. Here’s how to build your application release for any Elixir version and operating system with ASDF and Docker. Releases are almost as good as a single executable. Almost, because there are platform dependent. Personally, I love minimalism and skipping layers whenever I can. I run Fedora for my desktop so I can actually match my environment with a Fedora server and achieve one of the most effortless deployments there can be (like with Go). I can move the releases’ files to the server with scp and restart a small systemd service. That’s how simple Elixir deployment can be if you remove anything extra. However, keeping the same environment is not always possible. And Elixir release won’t just depend on your OS flavor. Instead, an Elixir release depends on your processor architecture and C library version (glibc package). This is because there are still system dependencies in place even though Erlang bytecode is platform-independent.

  • A Submission to the Productivity Commission Inquiry on the Right to Repair

    Executive Summary: The Productivity Commission is to be congratulated for producing a comprehensive discussion paper on the complex and tangled topic of the right to repair. Taking an interdisciplinary, holistic approach to the issue, the Productivity Commission shows a strong understanding that the topic of the right to repair is a multifaceted policy issue. Its draft report covers the fields of consumer law, competition policy, intellectual property, product stewardship, and environmental law. The Productivity Commission displays a great comparative awareness of developments in other jurisdictions in respect of the right to repair. The policy body is also sensitive to the international dimensions of the right to repair – particularly in light of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The Productivity Commission puts forward a compelling package of recommendations, which will be useful in achieving law reform in respect of the right to repair in Australia.

