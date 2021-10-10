today's howtos
How to install Rancher on CentOS 8 - Unixcop
Rancher is a complete software stack for teams adopting containers. It addresses the operational and security challenges of managing multiple Kubernetes clusters, while providing DevOps teams with integrated tools for running containerized workloads.
How to Install or Enable Cockpit on Rocky Linux 8 - LinuxCapable
Cockpit is a free remote server manager that is lightweight and easy to use for GNU/Linux servers. Cockpit is a web-based graphical interface for servers intended for people new to Linux to the experts such as sysadmins. Cockpit makes Linux discoverable, allowing anyone using the software to perform tasks such as start containers, administer storage, configure networks, and inspect logs.
difference between podman and docker. - Unixcop
Podman is an OCI container compatible container engine that is also part of RedHat Linux, but can also be installed on other Linux distributions.
As it’s OCI-compliant, Podman can be used as a drop-in replacement for the better-known Docker runtime. Most Docker commands can be directly translated to Podman commands.
Fix Problem “Failed to set locale, defaulting to C.UTF-8 ” in CentOS 8 /RHEL 8 - Unixcop
This article describes how to fix this warning “Failed to set locale, defaulting to C.UTF-8” in CentOS 8 /RHEL 8 .
How to Rsync Files Between Two Linux Servers Automatically
Setting up a backup server to take over a primary server’s operations when it becomes a victim of server downtime issues is a skill set that most Linux users and all Linux administrators need to master. It saves you from having to worry about the “what if” scenarios.
So during a worst-case scenario where some technicalities or server breach attempts might temporarily or permanently bring your primary server down, you can always rely on the presence of a backup server that is configured to function as a twin server environment of the primary/main server.
How to Install Python 3.10 on AlmaLinux 8 - LinuxCapable
Python is one of the most popular high-level languages, focusing on high-level and object-oriented applications from simple scrips to complex machine learning algorithms. Python 3.10 is the latest release and is not classed as stable compared the Python 3.9, but the final candidate is expected to be completed on the 4th of October 2021.
How to Install Foxit PDF Reader on AlmaLinux 8 - LinuxCapable
Foxit PDF Reader is a free multi-platform PDF reader for Linux, macOS, and Windows. The PDF reader is a small, fast, and feature-rich PDF Reader to view, annotate, form-fill, and sign PDF documents. PDF Reader easily integrates with popular ECMs and cloud storage.
At the end of the tutorial, you will know how to install Foxit PDF Reader on AlmaLinux 8.
How to Install & Configure Apache (httpd) with Let’s Encrypt TLS/SSL on AlmaLinux 8 - LinuxCapable
Apache, also known as Apache HTTP server, has been one of the most widely used web server applications globally for the past few decades. It is a free and open-source web application software maintained by the Apache Software Foundation. Apache provides some powerful features with dynamically loadable modules, easy integration with other software, and handling of static files, among other popular features.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Apache Web Server on AlmaLinux 8.
How To Use Steam Proton To Play Windows Games On Linux?
There’s no denying the fact that Linux gaming is getting better each day. Thanks to the Proton compatibility layer, which translates DirectX commands on Windows to Vulkan-understandable instructions on Linux, over 16,000 games in the Steam library can be played on Linux.
Proton is indeed a huge deal for Linux, especially with Valve using the same in its upcoming Steam Deck with Linux. But how exactly can we use Steam Proton to play Windows games on Linux? Read more to find out.
How To Install Kodi 19.2 In Ubuntu 20.04 / LinuxMint | Tips On UNIX
This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install KODI 19.2 in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 20.10, Ubuntu 18.04, and LinuxMint 20.2.
KODI formerly known as XBMC Media center is a free and open-source cross-platform software media player. It is managed by a non-profit XBMC foundation and developed by volunteers around the world.
It is now officially available for Android, BSD, Linux,macOS, and Windows operating systems. The latest version of KODI is 19.2 and comes with bug fixes and new features.
How to Update Fedora Linux to Get Latest Software
Fedora Linux is a community-driven Linux Distribution maintained by Fedora Project. Fedora brings lots of improvements, bug fixes, security patches, new features very often. So it's very important to keep all software up-to-date.
Fedora support package manager such as RPM (DNF), Flatpak, OSTree - default graphical front-ends: GNOME Software.
In this tutorial, we learn how to update Fedora to get the latest Software. There are two methods to update Fedora: GUI and Terminal.
Here we are updating packages (installing security patches, kernel updates, and software updates) not upgrading to a new release.
Adriaan de Groot: Unbroken!
Calamares is a distro- and desktop-agnostic Linux installer. It’s my day job. It is named for squid, in particular battered squid rings from the Mediterranean sea, Calamares. There’s lots of ways to catch squid and octopuses. One way is to use an octopus trap, and in Japan these have a fairly distinctive shape and are called tako tsubo. There is a specific kind of heart spasm that causes the left ventricle to take on the shape of an octopus trap; this is generally Not Good. Here’s a cute illustration from a squid-lover. Context: On Break
Linux 5.14.11, 5.10.72, 5.4.152, 4.19.210, 4.14.250, 4.9.286, and 4.4.288
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 10th, 2021
This has been a really great week for Linux releases, starting with the Mozilla Firefox 93 web browser and continuing with the Debian GNU/Linux 11.1 “Bullseye” distribution. Also out this week were new maintenance updates for the KDE Gear and KDE Frameworks software suites for users of the Plasma desktop. On top of that, the upcoming GNOME 42 desktop environment got a release date, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 entered beta testing, MX Linux 21 is getting ready for a final release, and users of old Mozilla Thunderbird versions can now finally upgrade to the 91 series via OTA updates.
today's leftovers
