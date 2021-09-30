today's howtos
-
Worst Case
Suppose you’re running your organization’s crucial apps in the cloud. Specifically, suppose you’re running them them on AWS, and in particular in the “us-east-1” region? Could us-east-1 go away? What might you do about it? Let’s catastrophize!
-
Setting up IPv6 on a Linux Router
It’s fairly straightforward to build your own router, and there are a number of tutorials for setting up IPv4 forwarding and NAT rules on Linux1. However, IPv6 is a bit more complicated. There are many BSD and Linux based operating systems like pfSense and OpenWRT, which have web management tools to make setting up IPv6 straight forward. However, if you like to run your own custom Linux distribution on your home router and control everything from the command line, this tutorial will take you through configuring dhcpcd, dnsmasq, unbound, iptables and ip6tables for full IPv6 support on your local network.
-
Why is it important to have a public IP address?
Among the changes, it also seems that now Mauritius Telecom is putting every subscriber modem behind a NAT. To keep this part simple, let's say that normally when your home modem receives a public IP address it is connected directly to the Internet and thus is directly reachable to. Being behind a NAT means that the IP address is on the ISP's end and your modem only has a private address on the ISP's network. Therefore, your home modem is not directly reachable. Should you wish to run a server which needs to be accessible from the Internet, you cannot.
-
Archiving 24 years of personal email
I belabour all of this, to share that phrase with five words. This afternoon I’ve been bulk importing all my mail into a clean new Thunderbird profile and exporting them as eml files. I’ll throw this onto my OpenZFS data backup pool, in case I ever want to search them. That’s the great thing about glorified text files and HTML email, the latter of which I still resent having been introduced, and not just because it made using software like the console Alpine email client untenable. But I digest.
-
We've migrated from Yubikey 2FA to the university's MFA
We have a sensitive host that absolutely has to be protected with multi-factor authentication. When we first set it up in late 2016, the second factor we chose was touch-required SSH keys held on Yubikeys. Recently, we have been switching this host over to the university's institutional multi-factor authentication. The university's MFA uses Duo, so our sensitive host is set up to use Duo's PAM module.
-
Full WireGuard setup with OpenBSD
We want all our network traffic to go through a WireGuard VPN tunnel automatically, both WireGuard client and server are running OpenBSD, how to do that? While I thought it was simple at first, it soon became clear that the "default" part of the problem was not easy to solve, fortunately there are solutions.
This guide should work from OpenBSD 6.9.
-
How to change a hostname in Linux | Opensource.com
To change your hostname on a Linux computer, use the hostnamectl command.
-
What is a hostname? | Opensource.com
Computers have network addresses, but they're usually difficult for humans to remember. Hostnames are labels intended to help humans refer to a specific computer. Instead of navigating to 192..168.1.4, for instance, you might navigate to linuxlaptop or linuxlaptop.local.
-
File Searching on Linux Mint
This simple tutorial explains how to search files and folders on Linux Mint. Mint is a very popular and easy to use computer operating system from GNU/Linux family based on Ubuntu Desktop. This covers its three editions namely Mint Cinnamon, XFCE, and MATE so pick the one suitable to yours. Let's search!
-
Android Leftovers
Review: Pyabr OS
Pyabr OS was one of the latest distributions to be added to the DistroWatch waiting list. The project refers to itself as a "Python Cloud Operating System", a Linux distribution mostly written in Python. The project, which declares it is developed in Iran with multilingual support, runs on x86_64 computers and 64-bit Raspberry Pi machines. The project's website mentions that Pyabr is a platform written in Python which offers a desktop and applications which can be run on any Linux distribution while Pyabr OS is a Debian-based operating system that runs the Pyabr software. The operating system can reportedly be installed locally or run from live media like a thumb drive. The desktop environment resembles KDE Plasma but is a custom environment called Baran which the project says is written in Python using the Qt framework. I was unsure going into this trial how all of this related to cloud computing or services. The term "cloud" gets thrown around on the project's website, but without a clear indication of how this affects the end user. I decided to give the project a test drive and see if I could find out. The Pyabr OS ISO file is a small download of just 447MB. The live system always stalled early in the boot process for 90 seconds while waiting for systemd to sort out its infamous "A start job is running..." warning. After that, the distribution booted quickly and displayed the Baran desktop which does look a lot like KDE Plasma at first glance due to its shared Qt framework and theme.
Adriaan de Groot: Unbroken!
Calamares is a distro- and desktop-agnostic Linux installer. It’s my day job. It is named for squid, in particular battered squid rings from the Mediterranean sea, Calamares. There’s lots of ways to catch squid and octopuses. One way is to use an octopus trap, and in Japan these have a fairly distinctive shape and are called tako tsubo. There is a specific kind of heart spasm that causes the left ventricle to take on the shape of an octopus trap; this is generally Not Good. Here’s a cute illustration from a squid-lover. Context: On Break
Linux 5.14.11, 5.10.72, 5.4.152, 4.19.210, 4.14.250, 4.9.286, and 4.4.288
