today's leftovers
Linux Action News 210
Apple M1 Linux development reaches a key milestone and boots a useable desktop; Ubuntu reveals a new product, and the secret SUSE project that leaked this week.
Plus, the essential RISC-V code landing in the Linux kernel.
Josh Bressers: Episode 292 – Apache RCE and Twitch epic pwn
Josh and Kurt talk about the recent Twitch hack and how in the modern age leaking source code almost certainly doesn’t matter. The leaked data however is a big deal. We also discuss a recent Apache httpd update. Some things went right, some things went wrong. Dealing with vulnerabilities is hard.
Building Tiny Raspberry Pi Linux Images With Buildroot
GOAL: Build a lightweight, bootable *.img file that you can flash onto a Raspberry Pi SD card. This will be the shortest, fastest Buildroot tutorial you read, and the tutorial is optimized for speed and simplicity. For a deep dive, see the Buildroot manual.
Pop-up from Hell On the growing opacity of web programs
Some of the quirky things that you could do with JavaScript included creating roll-over effects (making an image change when mouse pointer is over it), creating an animation that follows the cursor as it moves and, of course, annoying the users with all sorts of pop-up windows for both entertaining and advertising purposes. Annoying pop-ups will be the starting point for my blog post, but I'll be using those to make a more general and interesting point about how programs evolve to become more opaque.
New Release: Tor Browser 10.5.9
Tor Browser 10.5.9 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
This version is a bugfix for Android.
FlaskCon by Python enthusiasts
The Python Mauritius User Group (PyMUG) has been around for quite a while. One of its founding members who has been an active community member has put efforts into orgnising a virtual conference about the Flask micro framework.
Hide My mailto: Email
If at any point you start receiving too much spam at that email address, delete it.
Android Leftovers
Review: Pyabr OS
Pyabr OS was one of the latest distributions to be added to the DistroWatch waiting list. The project refers to itself as a "Python Cloud Operating System", a Linux distribution mostly written in Python. The project, which declares it is developed in Iran with multilingual support, runs on x86_64 computers and 64-bit Raspberry Pi machines. The project's website mentions that Pyabr is a platform written in Python which offers a desktop and applications which can be run on any Linux distribution while Pyabr OS is a Debian-based operating system that runs the Pyabr software. The operating system can reportedly be installed locally or run from live media like a thumb drive. The desktop environment resembles KDE Plasma but is a custom environment called Baran which the project says is written in Python using the Qt framework. I was unsure going into this trial how all of this related to cloud computing or services. The term "cloud" gets thrown around on the project's website, but without a clear indication of how this affects the end user. I decided to give the project a test drive and see if I could find out. The Pyabr OS ISO file is a small download of just 447MB. The live system always stalled early in the boot process for 90 seconds while waiting for systemd to sort out its infamous "A start job is running..." warning. After that, the distribution booted quickly and displayed the Baran desktop which does look a lot like KDE Plasma at first glance due to its shared Qt framework and theme.
Adriaan de Groot: Unbroken!
Calamares is a distro- and desktop-agnostic Linux installer. It’s my day job. It is named for squid, in particular battered squid rings from the Mediterranean sea, Calamares. There’s lots of ways to catch squid and octopuses. One way is to use an octopus trap, and in Japan these have a fairly distinctive shape and are called tako tsubo. There is a specific kind of heart spasm that causes the left ventricle to take on the shape of an octopus trap; this is generally Not Good. Here’s a cute illustration from a squid-lover. Context: On Break
Linux 5.14.11, 5.10.72, 5.4.152, 4.19.210, 4.14.250, 4.9.286, and 4.4.288
