Games: Black Geyser: Couriers of Darkness, Kathy Rain: Director's Cut, and More
Party-based fantasy RPG Black Geyser: Couriers of Darkness gets a Linux version
Not too long after the initial Early Access release that was back in August, GrapeOcean Technologies has released a Linux version of their party-based RPG Black Geyser: Couriers of Darkness.
Inspired clearly by Baldur's Gate and Icewind Dale, the team are hoping to make their mark with challenging real time tactical combat with pause, deep lore and memorable companions, all set in a sprawling, unique fantasy world.
"As a small team, we wanted to create a unique world that had a different tone, but one filled with everything we’ve come to expect from a cRPG: an epic story, exploration, mystery and plenty of side quests," says David Zakal, Director and Founder of GrapeOcean Technologies.
Kathy Rain: Director's Cut launches with Linux support on October 26 | GamingOnLinux
Kathy Rain: Director's Cut has been confirmed by Clifftop Games and publisher Raw Fury to be releasing on October 26.
"Kathy Rain follows a burgeoning journalist as she investigates the mysterious death of her grandfather. Set during the age of laser discs and landlines in the 1990s, Kathy is armed only with her trusty motorcycle, a notepad, and her wits. Traveling all over her hometown of Conwell Springs, Kathy will uncover a local mystery that takes her on a tumultuous journey. What secrets are the people of this town hiding? Piece together the clues and follow the leads to discover the truth!"
The Epic Store on Linux continues getting easier to manage with Heroic Games Launcher | GamingOnLinux
Heroic Games Launcher has a fresh update released and it comes with some mighty fine new features, all in the name of making your Epic Store library easier to manage on Linux. All still unofficial of course, since the store doesn't support Linux directly.
With HGL version 1.10.1 it can now install parts of games that offer a selective download, you can run games using an "alternative" executable, available DLC will be listed along with a toggle to bring them all or not and you xan actually check the download / install size before installing games now.
The surprisingly varied Tower Defense game Warstone TD is now available for Linux | GamingOnLinux
With maps that advance and grow as you play through allowing you to place down more towers and change your tactics, Warstone TD from Battlecruiser Games is now available natively on Linux. The developer said that they're providing a Linux version now as "a lot people asked for it".
One feature that makes it quite interesting is how you place your towers. Initially you're not given a lot of stones to place defence down but more can appear as the level goes on and from defeating enemies, so eventually you get a lot more space to place your towers. There's also a class system to give you new abilities, plus the mission types are varied too that enables you to use other unit types. Quite a lot to like about this one and since release in 2018 it seems to have reviewed well from users on Steam.
