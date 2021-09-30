today's howtos
-
How To Install Cacti on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Cacti on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Cacti is one of the most popular open-source, web-based network monitoring and graphing tool that you can use to keep track of your network performance in almost real-time. You can also configure Cacti to poll SNMP devices, traffic counters, routers, servers, etc.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Cacti monitoring on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
-
How to create Monitors with DataDog
DataDog is a famous, cross-platform service for monitoring various servers, services, databases, tools through a data analytics platform. Users can check available free space on RAM and disk or track the waiting period for web requests or CPU usage on their systems.
These issues might seem insignificant but they end up causing issues for servers with production applications that is why alerts are created to inform the stakeholder whenever the above mentioned events happen. In this article we’ll guide you how to create monitors using the DataDog tool and will create alerts to check on RAM usage and CPU usage.
-
Stop, Start and Restart Services on Debian
This tutorial explains how to start, stop and restart services in Debian 11 Bullseye using both systemctl and service commands.
-
How to Add a User to Sudoers on AlmaLinux
-
How to Install Nginx with Let’s Encrypt TLS/SSL on AlmaLinux 8 - LinuxCapable
NGINX is an open-source, free HTTP server software. In addition to its HTTP server capabilities, NGINX can also function as a proxy server for e-mail (IMAP, POP3, and SMTP) and a reverse proxy and load balancer for HTTP, TCP, and UDP servers. The goal behind NGINX was to create the fastest web server around, and maintaining that excellence is still a central goal of the Nginx project. NGINX consistently beats Apache and other servers in benchmarks measuring web server performance and is now the most popular used web server according to W3Tech.
In the tutorial, you will learn how to install Nginx on AlmaLinux 8 with a free TLS/SSL certificate from Let’s Encrypt.
-
Install FreeRADIUS with daloRADIUS on Debian 11/Debian 10 - kifarunix.com
daloRADIUS on the other hand is an advanced web application for managing FreeRADIUS server. It supports various database backends such as MySQL, Sqlite, PostgreSQL, MsSQL, MySQL. It provides features such as Access Control Lists, support integration with Google Maps for geo-location of hotspots/access points, graphical reporting…
-
Bash Printf Command Explained With Examples - OSTechNix
In this article, I am going to explain the basic usage of the Bash printf command with examples in Linux. By the end of this article, you will be comfortable in using the printf command in Bash shell scripting.
-
Installing packages on Linux and Mac with Homebrew | Network World
Ever heard of Homebrew? It’s a package manager with a very unusual feature. It allows ordinary users to install packages without using sudo, and it’s available for both macOS and Linux. While the tool on each of these systems is referred to as Homebrew, the Linux version installs as linuxbrew.
Once installed, users can use Homebrew via the brew command to install packages very easily. Installation of Homebrew itself, however, does generally require sudo privileges and installs in /home/linuxbrew.
The man page for the brew command calls it “The Missing Package Manager for macOS (or Linux)”.
-
Kernel: ACP, EROFS, and More
M5Stack UnitV2 AI module gets USB camera and M12 camera versions
M5Stack UnitV2 is an ultra-compact Linux AI camera powered on Sigmastar SSD202D SoC with a dual-core Cortex-A7 processor @ 1.2 GHz, and 128MB on-chip DDR3 that was launched in April 2021 with a Full HD camera featuring a 68° field-of-view. M5Stack has now introduced two new models, one called M5Stack UnitV2 USB without any camera at all, instead relying on an external USB UVC camera, and the other named M5Stack UnitV2 M12 equipped with an M12 socket and shipping with both a normal focal length camera with an 85° FoV and wide-angle focal length with a 150° FoV.
Top 10 Open-source Zapier/IFTTT alternatives
Many question in the automation world comes, the most question that comes up a lot more than any question is which tool should I use to automate my processes? The answer depends on what you are trying to do? But in general IFTTT is more for personal stuff and Zapier is more for business. With IFTTT, we have got the Alexa devices, speakers, and light bulbs fully automated. However, Zapier's helps you to connect your apps and automate workflows and data exchange among these apps. As an example, automate your posts to Twitter and Facebook or even automate your Instagram process (posts, likes, comments).
Ubuntu 19.10 To 21.10: AMD Zen 2 + Radeon Performance On Linux Over Two Years
With Ubuntu 21.10 due for release this week I've been running various Ubuntu Linux performance comparisons across a variety of hardware and overall this new release is looking to be in great shape. One of the tests I recently carried out for curiosity is seeing how the AMD Zen 2 performance has evolved now over the past two years on Linux going from Ubuntu 19.10 to Ubuntu 21.10.
