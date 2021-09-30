Kernel: ACP, EROFS, and More AMD Publishes New Linux Audio Driver Code For Yellow Carp / ACP6x Audio Co-Processor - Phoronix It was just with Linux 5.15 last month that AMD added a new audio driver for Van Gogh APUs sporting an ACP 5.x audio co-processor (ACP) while now a new driver has been posted for Yellow Carp / Rembrandt with it introducing new ACP 6.x audio co-processor IP. AMD engineers have been busy the past few months bringing up "Yellow Carp" under Linux that appears at this point to be the Linux codename for the forthcoming Ryzen 6000 series "Rembrandt" APUs. On top of all the graphics driver work and other Linux kernel driver support patches so far, new audio code came out on Monday morning.

EROFS File-System Adding LZMA Compression Support Via New MicroLZMA - Phoronix The EROFS read-only file-system is adding LZMA compression support using a new header/container format called MicroLZMA. This MicroLZMA format was developed in cooperation with XZ developer Lasse Collin to avoid wasting small amounts of space for headers. MicroLZMA also has possible use-cases outside of EROFS.

More Optimizations Has Linux Approaching 7M IOPS Per Core - Phoronix Linux block subsystem maintainer and IO_uring lead developer Jens Axboe continues making staggering optimizations to the kernel code to squeeze out the maximum performance potential out of his shiny new system. After upgrading to an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X system for development and keeping to his Intel Optane Gen2 storage, he ended September being able to achieve around 5.1M IOPS per-core for this system he uses for reference testing and evaluation of Linux block subsystem changes. That 5.1M IOPS per-core is impressive while previously he was happy hitting above 3M IOPS per-core.

M5Stack UnitV2 AI module gets USB camera and M12 camera versions M5Stack UnitV2 is an ultra-compact Linux AI camera powered on Sigmastar SSD202D SoC with a dual-core Cortex-A7 processor @ 1.2 GHz, and 128MB on-chip DDR3 that was launched in April 2021 with a Full HD camera featuring a 68° field-of-view. M5Stack has now introduced two new models, one called M5Stack UnitV2 USB without any camera at all, instead relying on an external USB UVC camera, and the other named M5Stack UnitV2 M12 equipped with an M12 socket and shipping with both a normal focal length camera with an 85° FoV and wide-angle focal length with a 150° FoV.