Seasonal changes often trigger times of reflection. So does weathering the ups and downs of the COVID pandemic: We went from seeing no end in sight, to seeing the possible end of the pandemic, to “it’s complicated,” particularly with workforces distributed around the globe in different stages of quarantine.

Many leaders and their teams have gone from in-office work to 100 percent remote work to a mix of both with hybrid work. Meanwhile, the job market has become so hot that some are calling it the Great Resignation. In the public sector, many employees who have been eligible for retirement for years are now accelerating their retirement plans.

As time goes on, we’re seeing that a Great Resignation is really an outcome of what is being called the Great Reprioritization, in which employees are pausing to reflect and reprioritize what’s most meaningful to them personally and professionally.

Our team members are reprioritizing based on meaning and purpose, and we need to help them on that journey if we want to keep them.