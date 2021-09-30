IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
How automation strategy can help you retain IT talent | The Enterprisers Project
Seasonal changes often trigger times of reflection. So does weathering the ups and downs of the COVID pandemic: We went from seeing no end in sight, to seeing the possible end of the pandemic, to “it’s complicated,” particularly with workforces distributed around the globe in different stages of quarantine.
Many leaders and their teams have gone from in-office work to 100 percent remote work to a mix of both with hybrid work. Meanwhile, the job market has become so hot that some are calling it the Great Resignation. In the public sector, many employees who have been eligible for retirement for years are now accelerating their retirement plans.
As time goes on, we’re seeing that a Great Resignation is really an outcome of what is being called the Great Reprioritization, in which employees are pausing to reflect and reprioritize what’s most meaningful to them personally and professionally.
Our team members are reprioritizing based on meaning and purpose, and we need to help them on that journey if we want to keep them.
Digital transformation: 4 excuses to leave behind | The Enterprisers Project
For business leaders who have ever struggled with whether or not to embrace digital transformation, the pandemic made that decision easier. Just as nobody predicted COVID-19, nobody anticipated the changes it would bring to organizations across all industries.
Organizations that were not prepared for the sudden pause in operations and subsequent challenges – including limited in-person contact, remote working, and paper-based processes digitally – struggled to survive. Meanwhile, digital organizations were able to adapt to the changing requirements with speed and agility.
The pandemic not only made enterprises realize the importance of planning for the unexpected, but it also made a strong case for accelerating digital transformation. It left no room for the excuses that some business leaders used to delay their technology investments.
Firefox 93 on POWER
Firefox 93 is out, though because of inopportune scheduling at my workplace I haven't had much time to do much of anything other than $DAYJOB for the past week or so. (Cue Bill Lumbergh.) Chief amongst its features is AVIF image support (from the AV1 codec), additional PDF forms support, blocking HTTP downloads from HTTPS sites, new DOM/CSS/HTML support (including datetime-local), and most controversially Firefox Suggest, which I personally disabled since it gets in the way. I appreciate Mozilla trying to diversify its income streams, but I'd rather we could just donate directly to the browser's development rather than generally to Mozilla.
Quarkus for Spring developers: Kubernetes-native design patterns
Want to learn more about developing applications with Quarkus? Download our free e-book Quarkus for Spring Developers, which helps Java developers familiar with Spring make a quick and easy transition.
Microservice applications designed today are often deployed on a platform such as Kubernetes. This platform can orchestrate the deployment and management of containerized microservices. Microservices development calls for sophisticated patterns, such as health checks, fault tolerance, load balancing, distributed tracing, and remote debugging and development. Because of this, it is essential to adopt technologies and frameworks that support these patterns while also providing a great developer experience.
This article will discuss some of these patterns and showcase why Quarkus is ideal for Kubernetes-native Java applications.
Get started with OpenShift Service Registry | Red Hat Developer
Red Hat OpenShift Service Registry is a fully hosted and managed service that provides an API and schema registry for microservices. OpenShift Service Registry makes it easy for development teams to publish, discover, and reuse APIs and schemas.
Well-defined API and schema definitions are essential to delivering robust microservice and event streaming architectures. Development teams can use a registry to manage these artifacts in various formats, including OpenAPI, AsyncAPI, Apache Avro, Protocol Buffers, and more. Data producers and consumers can then use the artifacts to validate and serialize or deserialize data.
This article gets you started with OpenShift Service Registry. You’ll create a Quarkus-based Java application that uses the registry to manage schemas for data sent through topics in an Apache Kafka cluster. The tutorial should take less than 30 minutes, and involves the following steps...
Red Hat Software Collections 3.8 and Red Hat Developer Toolset 11 now in beta | Red Hat Developer
The latest versions of Red Hat Software Collections and Red Hat Developer Toolset for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 are available now in beta. Red Hat Software Collections 3.8 delivers the latest stable versions of many popular open source runtime languages, web servers, and databases natively to Red Hat Enterprise Linux, the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform. These components are supported for up to five years, helping to enable a more consistent, efficient, and reliable developer experience.
Red Hat OpenShift and data-centric infrastructure initiatives in IOWN Global Forum
Open5G conference was held on October 6th. NTT(Masahisa Kawashima, VP of IOWN development office and IOWN GF Technology working group chair) and Intel (Clara Li, Senior Principal Engineer and IOWN GF Technical Steering committee chair) participated the spotlight session titled Data-Centric Infrastructure initiatives and discussed future disaggregated heterogeneous computing with Red Hat (Chris Wright, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer).
NTT and Intel are two of the founders, along with Sony, of the Innovative Optical and Wireless Network Global Forum (IOWN GF). Since its inception the global forum community has grown to over 70 members, including Red Hat, DELL, Orange, Ericsson, Nokia and many others.
Kernel: ACP, EROFS, and More
M5Stack UnitV2 AI module gets USB camera and M12 camera versions
M5Stack UnitV2 is an ultra-compact Linux AI camera powered on Sigmastar SSD202D SoC with a dual-core Cortex-A7 processor @ 1.2 GHz, and 128MB on-chip DDR3 that was launched in April 2021 with a Full HD camera featuring a 68° field-of-view. M5Stack has now introduced two new models, one called M5Stack UnitV2 USB without any camera at all, instead relying on an external USB UVC camera, and the other named M5Stack UnitV2 M12 equipped with an M12 socket and shipping with both a normal focal length camera with an 85° FoV and wide-angle focal length with a 150° FoV.
Top 10 Open-source Zapier/IFTTT alternatives
Many question in the automation world comes, the most question that comes up a lot more than any question is which tool should I use to automate my processes? The answer depends on what you are trying to do? But in general IFTTT is more for personal stuff and Zapier is more for business. With IFTTT, we have got the Alexa devices, speakers, and light bulbs fully automated. However, Zapier's helps you to connect your apps and automate workflows and data exchange among these apps. As an example, automate your posts to Twitter and Facebook or even automate your Instagram process (posts, likes, comments).
Ubuntu 19.10 To 21.10: AMD Zen 2 + Radeon Performance On Linux Over Two Years
With Ubuntu 21.10 due for release this week I've been running various Ubuntu Linux performance comparisons across a variety of hardware and overall this new release is looking to be in great shape. One of the tests I recently carried out for curiosity is seeing how the AMD Zen 2 performance has evolved now over the past two years on Linux going from Ubuntu 19.10 to Ubuntu 21.10.
