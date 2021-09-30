Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 11th of October 2021 03:09:54 PM

Geany is a code editor which uses GTK+ toolkit. The new version, Geany 1.38, comes with increased speed when opening documents.

Every developer who spends hours in front of a computer screen writing codes, absolutely needs an editor to program. Whether we want to program a web page, an application or a program, we must use a tool that allows us to edit the code, modify it and work with it.

Geany is a powerful, stable, and lightweight code editor with certain basic features of an Integrated Development Environment (IDE). It is an open source cross platform editor that is designed specifically for programmers thanks to its built-in support for over 50 programming languages. In addition, with Geany you can perform functions such as syntax highlighting and autocompletion.

Now that a new version has been announced, let?s see what has changed in Geany.