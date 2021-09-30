Devices: RAKwireless, IBASE, Raspberry Pi, Arduino
RAK introduces Raspberry Pi RP2040 based LoRaWAN core, more Wisblock modules - CNX Software
RAKwireless has just launched the RAK11310 WisBlock LPWAN Module with Raspberry Pi RP2040 MCU and LoRaWAN connectivity, as announced after launching 14 new WisBlock modules for IoT prototyping last July.
The RAK11310 module was introduced as part of the “Just Track It RAK Autumn Launch 2021” event together with the smallest WisBlock Base Board so far, as well as 11 new Wisblock modules which bring the total to 47 modules.
IBASE launches 3.5-inch SBC with AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 processor - CNX Software
We’ve covered plenty of AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 SBCs in the past, but it appears IBASE IB952 might be the first 3.5-inch SBC with a Ryzen V2000 processor for the industrial and IoT markets.
The board supports up to 64GB RAM, offers two SATA III ports for storage, dual Gigabit Ethernet networking, four display outputs with DisplayPort, eDP and LVDS interfaces, USB and serial ports, as well as expansion through two M.2 sockets.
Raspberry Pi Weekly Issue #372 - Meet raspberrypi.com
We missed you the last couple of weeks so it’s a bumper issue today. Our big news is the launch of raspberrypi.com: we have a super new website where we hope you’ll find it easy to get to all you need to know about Raspberry Pi computers and our other products. Continue to find free resources, coding clubs, and educational support from the Raspberry Pi Foundation at raspberrypi.org.
Arduino Becomes Superhet With A Little Help From Friends | Hackaday
A radio receiver is always a fun project. [Jayakody2000lk] decided that his new superheterodyne design would use an Arduino and it looks like it came out very nicely. The system has four boards. An off-the-shelf Arduino, a Si5351 clock generator board (also off-the-shelf), and two custom boards that contain the IF amplifier and mixer.
The receiver started out in 2015 without the Arduino, and there’s a link in the post to that original design. Using the Si5351 and the Arduino replaces the original local oscillator and their have been other improvements, as well. You can see a video about the receiver below.
Tuning is by a rotary encoder and the current software lets you tune from about 4.75 MHz to a little over 15.8 MHz. Of course, you could change to any frequency the Si5351 can handle as long as the mixer and other components can handle it. The IF frequency is the usual 455 kHz.
Kernel: ACP, EROFS, and More
M5Stack UnitV2 AI module gets USB camera and M12 camera versions
M5Stack UnitV2 is an ultra-compact Linux AI camera powered on Sigmastar SSD202D SoC with a dual-core Cortex-A7 processor @ 1.2 GHz, and 128MB on-chip DDR3 that was launched in April 2021 with a Full HD camera featuring a 68° field-of-view. M5Stack has now introduced two new models, one called M5Stack UnitV2 USB without any camera at all, instead relying on an external USB UVC camera, and the other named M5Stack UnitV2 M12 equipped with an M12 socket and shipping with both a normal focal length camera with an 85° FoV and wide-angle focal length with a 150° FoV.
Top 10 Open-source Zapier/IFTTT alternatives
Many question in the automation world comes, the most question that comes up a lot more than any question is which tool should I use to automate my processes? The answer depends on what you are trying to do? But in general IFTTT is more for personal stuff and Zapier is more for business. With IFTTT, we have got the Alexa devices, speakers, and light bulbs fully automated. However, Zapier's helps you to connect your apps and automate workflows and data exchange among these apps. As an example, automate your posts to Twitter and Facebook or even automate your Instagram process (posts, likes, comments).
Ubuntu 19.10 To 21.10: AMD Zen 2 + Radeon Performance On Linux Over Two Years
With Ubuntu 21.10 due for release this week I've been running various Ubuntu Linux performance comparisons across a variety of hardware and overall this new release is looking to be in great shape. One of the tests I recently carried out for curiosity is seeing how the AMD Zen 2 performance has evolved now over the past two years on Linux going from Ubuntu 19.10 to Ubuntu 21.10.
