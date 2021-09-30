SageMath: free open-source mathematic software
SageMath is a free open-source mathematic software for mathematicians, data scientists and statisticians.
It is built on top of many mathematic python packages.
SageMath features include animated graphs, interactive plots, portable version that works directly from USB stick, interactive Python interface, notebook, rich documentation and more.
SageMath is an ideal solution for education as it aims for high-level student.
SageMath is faster than other open-source software doing the same calculations, like Mathematica 7.
It is proven to be faster by 32% on Linux (Intel 32bit), and 40% faster on macOS. You can read more about this in SageMath benchmarks.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 33 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel: ACP, EROFS, and More
M5Stack UnitV2 AI module gets USB camera and M12 camera versions
M5Stack UnitV2 is an ultra-compact Linux AI camera powered on Sigmastar SSD202D SoC with a dual-core Cortex-A7 processor @ 1.2 GHz, and 128MB on-chip DDR3 that was launched in April 2021 with a Full HD camera featuring a 68° field-of-view. M5Stack has now introduced two new models, one called M5Stack UnitV2 USB without any camera at all, instead relying on an external USB UVC camera, and the other named M5Stack UnitV2 M12 equipped with an M12 socket and shipping with both a normal focal length camera with an 85° FoV and wide-angle focal length with a 150° FoV.
Top 10 Open-source Zapier/IFTTT alternatives
Many question in the automation world comes, the most question that comes up a lot more than any question is which tool should I use to automate my processes? The answer depends on what you are trying to do? But in general IFTTT is more for personal stuff and Zapier is more for business. With IFTTT, we have got the Alexa devices, speakers, and light bulbs fully automated. However, Zapier's helps you to connect your apps and automate workflows and data exchange among these apps. As an example, automate your posts to Twitter and Facebook or even automate your Instagram process (posts, likes, comments).
Ubuntu 19.10 To 21.10: AMD Zen 2 + Radeon Performance On Linux Over Two Years
With Ubuntu 21.10 due for release this week I've been running various Ubuntu Linux performance comparisons across a variety of hardware and overall this new release is looking to be in great shape. One of the tests I recently carried out for curiosity is seeing how the AMD Zen 2 performance has evolved now over the past two years on Linux going from Ubuntu 19.10 to Ubuntu 21.10.
Recent comments
1 hour 46 min ago
2 hours 18 min ago
8 hours 29 min ago
10 hours 27 min ago
15 hours 11 min ago
18 hours 20 min ago
19 hours 18 min ago
20 hours 20 min ago
20 hours 20 min ago
20 hours 29 min ago