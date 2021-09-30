This is a series that offers a gentle introduction to Linux for newcomers.

In computing, virtualization refers to the act of creating a virtual version of something, including virtual computer hardware platforms, storage devices, and computer network resources.

We will walk you through setting up a virtual machine running openSUSE. The words host and guest distinguish the software running on the machine from the software that runs on the virtual machine. For the purpose of this article, the host machine is running Ubuntu, the guest machine is openSUSE.

Software like VirtualBox allocates parts of the CPU, RAM, storage disk, and other components so that a virtual machine can use them to run properly. The virtual OS thinks that it’s running on a real system, but it runs just like any other program on your computer.

VirtualBox has a wide variety of uses. For a newcomer to Linux it lets them test a variety of different distros without messing up their existing setup. Think of the operating system running in a safe, sandboxed environment,.

With virtualization, you want as much RAM as possible, as you need RAM for the host operating system and the guest(s) operating systems. While 8GB is sufficient for many desktop uses, it’s insufficient for virtualization. We only recommend using VirtualBox if your machine has more than 8GB of RAM. The faster and more powerful your PC, the more that virtualization offers.