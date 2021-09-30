RIP Jörg Schilling
He is also remembered for his commitment to open source, portability,
and his work on POSIX. He was working on adapting his software to
Z/OS and introducing message catalogues just weeks before his death.
Jörg worked for the Bethold typesetting company, one of the first
European customers of SUN microsystems. It is there that his love
for UNIX and SUN OS in particular was kindled. [1]
His interest in SUN OS culminated in Schillix, one of the first
open source Solaris distributions.
We will of course also remember him for his flames.
today's leftovers
Patching database software is often a real pain-in-the-rump. The reason? Easy. When you need to patch one, it almost always requires a reboot. That takes time, sometimes a lot of time. So, so matter when you time it, your users will not be happy. Now TuxCare has an answer: DatabaseCare. This live patching service for the most popular open-source enterprise-grade databases, MySQL, MariaDB, and PostgreSQL enables you to patch database management systems (DBMS) with no downtime.
The Qt Sensors module provides access to sensor devices such as accelerometer and gyroscope. The logical architecture separates the concrete sensor types (“accelerometer”) from the platforms providing them (“Android”). This is illustrated by the Figure below:
Git is an amazing tool for tracking all your changes and reverting them if necessary. While Git is perfect, people are not. So, if you send something by mistake to your repo, like a build file, temporary folder, your cache, and so forth, Git will store it because it can't predict when you make mistakes.
You can, of course, remove files with the git rm command. Git will remove the file but keep it available in case you need it later. However, if you do this often enough, you end up with what I call a bloated Git repository. It isn't enough to clean up your repo; you also need to remove sensitive files that you could accidentally send to someone.
Since the founding of the organisation in 2001 the FSFE's translators team has been an important part of the FSFE. The translations made by the translators team have enabled people all across Europe to learn and read about software freedom and the FSFE's mission to empower users to control technology. Translations from English to another language enable people who are not fluent in English to read, learn, and participate in Free Software. Without the help of our translators team, this would not have been possible.
For the last 20 years the FSFE's translators team has been working on translating the FSFE's statements, news items, activities, campaigns, and background information. The first translation for our website, which is today no longer available on the website, was made in 2001 by translating the "Volunteers welcome" text to French. Later the "Volunteers welcome" text became our contribute page. In 2004, with the move from gnu.org to our own infrastructure, the then translation coordinator, Reinhard Müller, launched the first general information page about the translators team and the translation process. Since then a lot has happened.
Edit: When this post was written we were slightly below our second goal of $4,500 - thanks to a soon-to-be-announced Platinum sponsor, we already reached this second goal and are well on our way to the third one! More infos on our plans for this third goal soon.
The few experienced developers in these areas are working for big companies and under strict contracts, non competes and NDAs, so it's very difficult for them to lend a hand even if they wanted.
In this post I want to share how easy it is to use OpenPGP using the Stateless OpenPGP Protocol (SOP).
I talked about the SOP specification and its purpose and benefits already in past blog posts. This time I want to give some in-depth examples of how the API can be used in your application.
There are SOP API implementations available in different languages like Java and Rust. They have in common, that they are based around the Stateless OpenPGP Command Line Specification, so they are very similar in form and function.
For Java-based systems, the SOP API was defined in the sop-java library. This module merely contains interface definitions. It is up to the user to choose a library that provides an implementation for those interfaces. Currently the only known implementation is pgpainless-sop based on PGPainless.
This is a series that offers a gentle introduction to Linux for newcomers.
In computing, virtualization refers to the act of creating a virtual version of something, including virtual computer hardware platforms, storage devices, and computer network resources.
We will walk you through setting up a virtual machine running openSUSE. The words host and guest distinguish the software running on the machine from the software that runs on the virtual machine. For the purpose of this article, the host machine is running Ubuntu, the guest machine is openSUSE.
Software like VirtualBox allocates parts of the CPU, RAM, storage disk, and other components so that a virtual machine can use them to run properly. The virtual OS thinks that it’s running on a real system, but it runs just like any other program on your computer.
VirtualBox has a wide variety of uses. For a newcomer to Linux it lets them test a variety of different distros without messing up their existing setup. Think of the operating system running in a safe, sandboxed environment,.
With virtualization, you want as much RAM as possible, as you need RAM for the host operating system and the guest(s) operating systems. While 8GB is sufficient for many desktop uses, it’s insufficient for virtualization. We only recommend using VirtualBox if your machine has more than 8GB of RAM. The faster and more powerful your PC, the more that virtualization offers.
On September 11, 2021, the largest Open-source and Linux Technology User Group in North America launched at Jeff.pro, led by veteran internet entrepreneur Jeffrey Peterson.
The global Linux Operating System market size is projected to reach USD 15.64 billion by the end of 2027. The increasing product applications across diverse industry verticals will bode well for market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Linux Operating System Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Distribution (Virtual Machines, Servers and Desktops), By End-use (Commercial/Enterprise and Individual), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 3.89 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.
The Kubuntu Focus Team announces the availability of the third-generation M2 Linux mobile workstation with multiple performance enhancements. RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 models are in stock now. RTX 3060 models can be reserved now and ship in the first week of November.
The thin-and-light M2 laptop is a superb choice for anyone looking for the best out-of-the-box Linux experience with the most powerful mobile hardware. Customers include ML scientists, developers, and creators. Improvements to the third generation include...
