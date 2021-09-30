Gaming on Fedora

Gaming is a beautiful hobby that many people are engaging with. Across all demographics people are busy creating their own digital farms, working together in combat, or simply socializing while maintaining a space-ship, free of impostors. All of this can be done on Fedora Linux. And while it doesn’t have a name for being flashy, looks can be deceiving. Keep reading to find out how you can play the latest video games on Fedora Linux. With its mission statement emphasizing features and innovation, Fedora is often on the forefront of embracing new technologies, the latest Linux kernels and the latest drivers. All without sacrificing stability or reliability. Fedora won’t cripple itself in an attempt to be first, but it will certainly try to lead by example.

Seahorse: Manage Your Passwords & Encryption Keys in Linux

We often tend to ignore many default/pre-installed applications, especially when numerous tools and utilities are baked in. One such helpful tool that you can use on various Linux distributions is GNOME’s Seahorse. What do you think about using Seahorse to replace other password managers? Were you already using it to manage encryption keys? Let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

Matrix Chat Adoption by Community in 2021

Free Software Community is a worldwide society consisted of so many software projects, companies and other organizations. In this community you find Ubuntu, GNU and Linux, LibreOffice, Red Hat and Purism among others. This is our community. Today, we have Matrix Chat, a new public telecommunication facility accessible for everyone, a new technology born from our Community itself. With Matrix Chat, a community can provide an independent, free group chat and video calls for public to join and engage in discussion, publication, and conference. Matrix Chat has been successfully used even for international online conference with 30 thousands attendees. To foster adoption of Matrix Chat, this article lists out several important communities which adopted it so everyone can learn from them and consider to follow.