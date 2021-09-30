Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Today in Techrights

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 11th of October 2021 11:38:49 PM Filed under
News
»

More in Tux Machines

New GNU/Linux Screencasts and Videos

  • Q4OS 4.6 Quick overview #Shorts - Invidious

    A Quick overview of Q4OS 4.6

  • Debian 11.1

    Today we are looking at Debian 11.1, the KDE Plasma Edition. It comes with Linux Kernel 5.10, KDE Plasma 5.20.5, and uses about 1GB of ram when idling. Enjoy!

  • Debian 11.1 Run Through - Invidious

    In this video, we are looking at how to install Debian 11.1, the KDE edition.

  • Things To Consider When Filing Bug Reports - Invidious

    In today's boomer vlog, I talk a bit about filing bug reports or opening support requests. What is the proper venue for opening support requests? What information should you include in your post? And why is it important to do it right!

  • DD Is Useless: Just Use CAT Instead - Invidious

    DD is an incredibly powerful program and the way a lot of people copy ISOs onto their thumbdrives but not only is it not the only way there is also a better way and that is by using cat.

  • Destination Linux 247: Is Firefox Slowly Dying? Can Mozilla Save It?

    This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we’re going to discuss the topic of Mozilla Firefox and whether we can stop it’s continued decline. Then we’re going to discuss the literal game changer, and the device that has everyone looking at Linux in a big way. Yes, its Steamy news about the Steam Deck, and there are some awesome videos and sneak peeks we are excited to talk about! Plus we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux. So whether you’re brand new to Linux and open source or a guru of sudo. This is the podcast for you.

Latest Openwashing by Linux Foundation

Latest Openwashing by Linux Foundation

Latest Openwashing by Linux Foundation

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6