Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Games: Building a Retro Linux Gaming Compute, Book of Travels, and The Room

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 12th of October 2021 12:20:35 AM Filed under
Gaming
  • Building a Retro Linux Gaming Computer - Part 7: The Arena Eternal | GamingOnLinux

    When I was growing up, one of my first exposures to Linux was my father’s stack of old Linux Journal magazines. Printed in several of these was one of many advertisements by the Linux server company Penguin Computing, this one depicting Linux mascot Tux brandishing a rocket launcher in the iconic Q3DM7 map included in the demo version of Quake III Arena. This image became so emblematic of Linux as a gaming platform that it still gets widely circulated to this day.

    When I switched to using Linux full time in the spring of 2007 one of my first accomplishments was getting that same demo to install. I remember being frustrated at not having it work on first launch, until I discovered I had to copy my system's libGL.so.1 file to the install directory, one last caveat brought on by the need to support both 3dfx as well as more generic OpenGL accelerator hardware. From that moment on, my Linux box became a gaming machine.

    It was not until later that I would discover the full effect Quake III Arena had on the Linux ecosystem by downloading and playing the numerous derivative games created from the 2005 source code release available in almost all Linux software repositories. Even with all of those other options it was the original game I always found myself coming back to, with my main listed frag count now exceeding 21,000 frags as of the time of this writing.

  • Book of Travels is a thoroughly strange take on an online RPG now in Early Access | GamingOnLinux

    Might and Delight has just released Book of Travels, an online RPG played they're calling a "TMORPG" meaning Tiny Multiplayer Online RPG and it's quite something. Note: personal purchase.

    The idea is that instead of joining a server with thousands of people, you're given a world where you might come across a few others instead but not too many. Right now the total per server is only seven people, so you're lucky if you even see anyone and in a way it makes it a bit more exciting. Compared with other online RPGs, it's a much more solitary experience and one you can quite easily relax in.

  • How to play The Room on Linux

    The Room is a puzzle game developed by Fireproof Games. In the game, the player is challenged to figure out how to open each locked room through a series of puzzles. Here’s how to play The Room on your Linux PC.

»

More in Tux Machines

New GNU/Linux Screencasts and Videos

  • Q4OS 4.6 Quick overview #Shorts - Invidious

    A Quick overview of Q4OS 4.6

  • Debian 11.1

    Today we are looking at Debian 11.1, the KDE Plasma Edition. It comes with Linux Kernel 5.10, KDE Plasma 5.20.5, and uses about 1GB of ram when idling. Enjoy!

  • Debian 11.1 Run Through - Invidious

    In this video, we are looking at how to install Debian 11.1, the KDE edition.

  • Things To Consider When Filing Bug Reports - Invidious

    In today's boomer vlog, I talk a bit about filing bug reports or opening support requests. What is the proper venue for opening support requests? What information should you include in your post? And why is it important to do it right!

  • DD Is Useless: Just Use CAT Instead - Invidious

    DD is an incredibly powerful program and the way a lot of people copy ISOs onto their thumbdrives but not only is it not the only way there is also a better way and that is by using cat.

  • Destination Linux 247: Is Firefox Slowly Dying? Can Mozilla Save It?

    This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we’re going to discuss the topic of Mozilla Firefox and whether we can stop it’s continued decline. Then we’re going to discuss the literal game changer, and the device that has everyone looking at Linux in a big way. Yes, its Steamy news about the Steam Deck, and there are some awesome videos and sneak peeks we are excited to talk about! Plus we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux. So whether you’re brand new to Linux and open source or a guru of sudo. This is the podcast for you.

Latest Openwashing by Linux Foundation

Latest Openwashing by Linux Foundation

Latest Openwashing by Linux Foundation

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6