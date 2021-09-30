today's howtos
Install Kanban (kanboard) on Centos 8 - Unixcop
Kanboard is an Open source project management software which helps you to manage your project and visualize your work details. It offers easy to use web interface that allows you to manage your project with ease. You can also integrate kanboard with external programs using plugins.
In this article we will see how to install kanboard / Kanban on CentOS 8.
How to install SSF2 Crimson's Trash Modpack on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install SSF2 Crimson's Trash Modpack on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How to Login Remote Ubuntu 20.04 Server with Passwordless SSH Key | UbuntuHandbook
For those having Ubuntu or other Linux server (e.g., Debian, CentOS and Fedora) remotely, here’s how to login without password using SSH key authentication.
Compare to user password login, SSH key authentication is more secure because only the person who has the key allows to connect, and the keys are well encrypted by different algorithms. It also make SSH connection simple by login without password.
How to Install Graylog Server on Ubuntu 21 - Unixcop
Graylog is an open source tool for Log Management. It consists of Elastic Search, MongoDB and Graylog. Graylog can be used to analyze logs and notify if there is any discrepancy in the logs. We can also use it to analyze conventional as well as custom logs.
In this Article we will install Graylog. You must have an account with sudo privileges or root account.
How to Install Sentrifugo HRM on CentOS 8 - Unixcop
Sentrifugo is a FREE and powerful Human Resource Management System that can be easily configured to meet your organizational needs. Also It is a feature-rich and easily configurable application. It is written in PHP and uses MySQL/MariaDB to store its database. You can use Sentrifugo to track the employee’s performance, vacation dates, roles and privileges.
How To Install Hyper Terminal on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Hyper Terminal on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Hyper terminal is built with web technologies such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Electron.js, etc. It is a highly customizable and configurable Terminal, so you can easily change your Terminal appearance with different themes and also extend its functionality with plugins.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Hyper Terminal on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
How to Check if Hardware RAID is Configured on Linux Server
Hardware RAID is configured on the physical servers, which use a dedicated RAID controller to manage the raid configuration.
The RAID controller manages and performs all RAID-related tasks independently of the OS. What I am saying is that it does not take any resources from the operating system to perform raid related tasks.
RAID stands for Redundant Array of Inexpensive Disks. It combines multiple physical hard disk drives into one or more logical drive to improve performance and reliability.
In this guide, we’ll show you how to check hardware RAID configured on HP ProLiant servers from Linux.
