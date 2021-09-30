Language Selection

Tuesday 12th of October 2021
HowTos
  • Install Kanban (kanboard) on Centos 8 - Unixcop

    Kanboard is an Open source project management software which helps you to manage your project and visualize your work details. It offers easy to use web interface that allows you to manage your project with ease. You can also integrate kanboard with external programs using plugins.

    In this article we will see how to install kanboard / Kanban on CentOS 8.

  • How to install SSF2 Crimson's Trash Modpack on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install SSF2 Crimson's Trash Modpack on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How to Login Remote Ubuntu 20.04 Server with Passwordless SSH Key | UbuntuHandbook

    For those having Ubuntu or other Linux server (e.g., Debian, CentOS and Fedora) remotely, here’s how to login without password using SSH key authentication.

    Compare to user password login, SSH key authentication is more secure because only the person who has the key allows to connect, and the keys are well encrypted by different algorithms. It also make SSH connection simple by login without password.

  • How to Install Graylog Server on Ubuntu 21 - Unixcop

    Graylog is an open source tool for Log Management. It consists of Elastic Search, MongoDB and Graylog. Graylog can be used to analyze logs and notify if there is any discrepancy in the logs. We can also use it to analyze conventional as well as custom logs.

    In this Article we will install Graylog. You must have an account with sudo privileges or root account.

  • How to Install Sentrifugo HRM on CentOS 8 - Unixcop

    Sentrifugo is a FREE and powerful Human Resource Management System that can be easily configured to meet your organizational needs. Also It is a feature-rich and easily configurable application. It is written in PHP and uses MySQL/MariaDB to store its database. You can use Sentrifugo to track the employee’s performance, vacation dates, roles and privileges.

  • How To Install Hyper Terminal on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Hyper Terminal on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Hyper terminal is built with web technologies such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Electron.js, etc. It is a highly customizable and configurable Terminal, so you can easily change your Terminal appearance with different themes and also extend its functionality with plugins.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Hyper Terminal on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.

  • How to Check if Hardware RAID is Configured on Linux Server

    Hardware RAID is configured on the physical servers, which use a dedicated RAID controller to manage the raid configuration.

    The RAID controller manages and performs all RAID-related tasks independently of the OS. What I am saying is that it does not take any resources from the operating system to perform raid related tasks.

    RAID stands for Redundant Array of Inexpensive Disks. It combines multiple physical hard disk drives into one or more logical drive to improve performance and reliability.

    In this guide, we’ll show you how to check hardware RAID configured on HP ProLiant servers from Linux.

New GNU/Linux Screencasts and Videos

  • Q4OS 4.6 Quick overview #Shorts - Invidious

    A Quick overview of Q4OS 4.6

  • Debian 11.1

    Today we are looking at Debian 11.1, the KDE Plasma Edition. It comes with Linux Kernel 5.10, KDE Plasma 5.20.5, and uses about 1GB of ram when idling. Enjoy!

  • Debian 11.1 Run Through - Invidious

    In this video, we are looking at how to install Debian 11.1, the KDE edition.

  • Things To Consider When Filing Bug Reports - Invidious

    In today's boomer vlog, I talk a bit about filing bug reports or opening support requests. What is the proper venue for opening support requests? What information should you include in your post? And why is it important to do it right!

  • DD Is Useless: Just Use CAT Instead - Invidious

    DD is an incredibly powerful program and the way a lot of people copy ISOs onto their thumbdrives but not only is it not the only way there is also a better way and that is by using cat.

  • Destination Linux 247: Is Firefox Slowly Dying? Can Mozilla Save It?

    This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we’re going to discuss the topic of Mozilla Firefox and whether we can stop it’s continued decline. Then we’re going to discuss the literal game changer, and the device that has everyone looking at Linux in a big way. Yes, its Steamy news about the Steam Deck, and there are some awesome videos and sneak peeks we are excited to talk about! Plus we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux. So whether you’re brand new to Linux and open source or a guru of sudo. This is the podcast for you.

