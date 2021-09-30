LF Networking (LFN), which facilitates collaboration and operational excellence across open source networking projects, today announced that Walmart has moved its L3AF project to the Linux Foundation. L3AF provides complete life-cycle management of eBPF networking application programs with the help of an advanced control plane, offering a cloud and vendor-agnostic platform for launching and managing eBPF programs.

LF Edge, an umbrella organization within the Linux Foundation that creates an open, interoperable framework for edge computing independent of hardware, silicon, cloud, or operating system, today announced the project’s maturity as a deployable framework with expanded open source solutions to meet real-world demands. Industry leaders F5 and VMware have joined the community as Premier members as LF Edge maturation includes new projects, general members, project releases and blueprints that enable deployable solutions.

As a software company leading in the 5G and edge computing app management space, Aarna Networks will offer its expertise to create a truly open edge ecosystem

This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we’re going to discuss the topic of Mozilla Firefox and whether we can stop it’s continued decline. Then we’re going to discuss the literal game changer, and the device that has everyone looking at Linux in a big way. Yes, its Steamy news about the Steam Deck, and there are some awesome videos and sneak peeks we are excited to talk about! Plus we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux. So whether you’re brand new to Linux and open source or a guru of sudo. This is the podcast for you.

DD is an incredibly powerful program and the way a lot of people copy ISOs onto their thumbdrives but not only is it not the only way there is also a better way and that is by using cat.

In today's boomer vlog, I talk a bit about filing bug reports or opening support requests. What is the proper venue for opening support requests? What information should you include in your post? And why is it important to do it right!

In this video, we are looking at how to install Debian 11.1, the KDE edition.

Today we are looking at Debian 11.1, the KDE Plasma Edition. It comes with Linux Kernel 5.10, KDE Plasma 5.20.5, and uses about 1GB of ram when idling. Enjoy!

Aarna Networks Joins the Linux Foundation Networking Edge Multi-Cluster Orchestrator (EMCO) Project As a software company leading in the 5G and edge computing app management space, Aarna Networks will offer its expertise to create a truly open edge ecosystem

