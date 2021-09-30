Language Selection

JavaScript (JS) Programming

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 12th of October 2021 08:04:52 AM
Development
  • What are Callback Functions in JavaScript?

    If you’re a programmer, you’ve probably heard of functions, which are a set of statements that perform an action and return an output but what are callback functions?

    The callback function is an extremely important concept of javascript and is widely used in promises, event listeners, arrays, and much more.

    We’ll go over what callback functions are and how to use them in JavaScript in this tutorial as well as We will also talk about the synchronous and asynchronous callback functions. To have clear and profound concepts of Callback functions we will implement some examples as well.

  • What Does the “use strict” Directive Do in JavaScript

    JavaScript evolved for a long time having no compatibility issues and modified by adding new features but not changing the old features. It had its advantages and disadvantages and the advantage was that it didn’t allow the breaking of the existing code, however, the disadvantage was that any error made by the developers or creators was stuck within JavaScript forever.

    It carried on until ECMAScript 5 (also referred to as ES5) was introduced in 2009 whose perk was that it added new features while modifying current ones. However, by default in JavaScript, these modifications are off. One needs to enable it with a special message or command which is the “use strict”.

  • Top 10 Popular Websites Built using JavaScript – Examples

    Popularity of JavaScript is increasing day by day with it’s usage for building websites, mobile applications, web based games and server side applications. It’s a client side scripting language but with the introduction of NodeJs, it’s now possible to handle server side as well.

    JavaScript is evolving everyday, making it’s way more into the tech world by introducing various frameworks, which makes the life of developers easy. Many websites which are popularly known are built around JavaScript which shows how important and useful the language is. In this write-up, you will have the top 10 popular websites built using JavaScript.

  • What are JavaScript Object Accessors

    JavaScript object accessors are used to access and update the objects and two keywords used for this function are getter and the other is the setter. JavaScript introduced getters and setters in ES5 in 2009.

    We’ll look at what getters and setters are and how to utilize them in JavaScript in this tutorial as well as go over why you should use get or set methods of JavaScript. Apart from this, we will discuss the object.defineProperty() as well. In the end, we will shine some light on which browser supports the set and get methods. So let’s get started.

  • How to Reverse an Array in JavaScript

    Reversing an array is a very popular coding problem which is often asked as an interview question when applying for an entry level JavaScript Developer position. Sometimes you will be asked to modify the original array so that the first element becomes the last and the second element becomes the second last element of the array and so on. Sometimes you might be asked to reverse an array without changing the original array.

    In this post we will look at different methods which are used to reverse an array in JavaScript; these methods will include the methods which reverse the original array as well as methods which can be used to make a new reversed array.

  • How to Speed up the Execution of JavaScript Code

    When developing an app or a website, one of the most crucial elements to consider is the app’s or website’s performance. As a user, I wouldn’t want any app to take a long time to load or whenever I click something and I have to wait for some action. Often if the webpage takes 5-6 seconds to load most users including me would leave the webpage.

    For web developers, JavaScript is a fantastic tool. Every web developer learned JavaScript at some point in their life. However, poor JavaScript code results in slower websites.

    With this in mind, a developer always looks at ways of improving his webpage. You are in luck because today we are going to talk about how to speed up the execution of JavaScript code.

  • How to Write a JavaScript Program to Get File Extension from File Name?

    The file extension is a three or four-letter abbreviation or an acronym at the end of a file that tells you what kind of file it is under different operating systems. For example, the file name is code.js hence the extension here is js. The goal of this article is to show you how to write a JavaScript program to get file extensions from a file name. We will discuss two of the easiest and most used methods to find the file extension.

  • How to Reverse a String in JavaScript

    Reversing an array is a very popular coding problem that is often asked as an interview question to beginner JavaScript devs. Sometimes the interviewers add certain restrictions, forcing you to come up with ingenious solutions.

    In JavaScript, a string can be reversed by many different methods. In this post we will discuss the most creative and interesting methods for reversing a string.

  • How to Link JavaScript to HTML

    JavaScript is a very popular scripting language which is used both on the client-side as well as on the server-side. JavaScript is necessary for our web pages as it makes our web page interactive.

  • Dockerize Node.js apps with Buildpacks

    Docker has long been the go-to tool to create easily distributable and deployable artifacts. A Docker image can host code written in almost any language; every major operating system supports the ability to execute Docker images and all the cloud providers have at least one platform that allows deployed Docker images. However, creating a Docker image from your custom application code requires a little expertise, especially if you regularly rebuild images as you make changes to your code. It is very easy to unnecessarily download thousands of packages each time an image is built, wasting time, consuming bandwidth, and costing money.

  • Rescuing a Frozen Linux System With Some Magic - Boiling Steam

    We’ve all had to face it: the frozen, hanging, crashed system. No fun for sure, especially if you were in the middle of a game before saving (or, I don’t know, doing work? no judgment). If you’ve been around Linux for a while you’ve probably picked up some favorite ways of dealing with a less than responsive system, but if you are new you may reach for Ctrl-Alt-Delete or that reset button right away. To help out new Linux users, and hopefully show some tricks for the more experienced hands, here is a quick guide and tips on trying to save an unresponsive program or system. My experience is mostly with lightweight window managers rather than desktop environments like Gnome, and on X rather than Wayland, but I’ll try to cover this as well. I’ll present these roughly in order of easy and more typical, to less common or more drastic.

  • You use Windows 7 and LibreOffice 7.1 doesn't start [Ed: Microsoft Windows is a legacy OS]
  • MariaDB-as-a-Service in RoseHosting Cloud Platform
  • Linux 101: What's the difference between a desktop environment and a window manager? - TechRepublic

    After using Linux for a while, you'll come across an article or mention of a window manager. What does that mean? Is it a desktop environment? No. Is it a part of a desktop environment? Sometimes. I want to try and clear this up a bit, so you don't wind up confusing one with the other. The first thing to know is that they can both serve as your desktop interface. The biggest difference, however, is that one makes your Linux life considerably easier. Which one? The desktop environment. The thing about a desktop environment is that it focuses on a wholly integrated experience. That means every application will enjoy features like drag and drop between each other. For example, in GNOME (a desktop environment), you can drag an .odt file from the file manager into LibreOffice to open the file in question. A window manager (such as Fluxbox) doesn't always have that feature (although with a bit of tweaking you can make it work).

  • Data centre networking: SDN fundamentals | Ubuntu

    In the precedent blog, we provided an introduction to Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and the main reasons which compelled the industry to adopt it. We’ve seen how impactful it can be to leverage scalable automation and the power of software to define and run key networking components. Being sufficiently granular to address functions such as switching, routing, security and QoS, provides strong benefits to the organisations’ IT teams. Going further, making those networking functions model-driven and tied to the end-user’s application intent will highly improve the business applications’ outcomes. In this blog, we will cover the principal components of SDN, its architecture and different types.

  • How to Install and Configure Smartctl on Ubuntu

    Every Major OS hard drive has an option from which that OS can monitor the health and current status of its system using the Smartmontools which is a package having two utility programs i-e smartctl and smartd. Smartctl is used to control self-monitoring as well as analysis and reporting (short form is SMART) of ATA-3 as well as other hard drives or SSDs like SCSI-3 and ATA. Smartctl is designed to perform smart operations from the command line such as initiating device self-tests and printing smart self-test etc. Using smartctl a user can read the smart information from the hard disk and can perform tests on the SSD or hard drive to detect any problems with the hard drive or SSD. In this post, we’ll teach you how to install and configure smartctl on Ubuntu 20.04, as well as how to uninstall smartctl from Ubuntu, so, without further ado, let’s get started with installing smartctl.

  • How to install and use Steam on Debian 11

    Most popular high-end games are not accessible for Linux-based systems, which is why gaming is not always an enjoyable experience for these systems. In such a situation, Steam provides an unmatched way to play AAA PC titles on Linux. Steam is an online platform for games such as iTunes for music and Amazon Kindle for ebooks. Users can buy and install and play multiplayer games from this platform and communicate with other gamers through social networking. In Steam, Digital Rights Management (DRM) is used to protect the games. Steam has been steadily improving since it was introduced to the Linux-based system such as Debian 11. Steam Play and Proton and Steam’s version of Wine enable you to enjoy the experience of your Windows games using your Linux client. Even better, you do not have to install any external repositories to avail these options. You will learn about how to install and use Steam on Debian 11 in today’s post. So let’s start!

  • How to Make a Debian 11 Bootable USB

    Most devices come with a pre-installed OS; however, you can change the OS as per your likeness or requirements. Nowadays, the computing machines even do not have built-in DVD/CD drives; therefore, users have no choice other than switching to the new methods. Usually, pen drives are being used to get new operating systems; you can make USB bootable by using the iso image of operating systems. To make it bootable, there are several tools available that help to extract important files from iso image and then add those files to the USB drive to make it functional. In this post, we have briefly described the step-by-step procedure to make a Debian 11 bootable USB.

  • How to Install and Use Netstat on CentOS

    System administrators utilize network statistics or netstat as a command-line tool to analyze network data. Routing tables, multicast memberships, interface statistics, network connections, masquerade connections, and other network-related information is displayed using the netstat command. It also assists you in finding out network problems. In this post, you will learn about how to install and use netstat on CentOS. So, let’s start!

  • How to Use Vagrant with VMware Workstation Pro 16 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

    Vagrant is for virtual machines what Docker is for containers. Vagrant is a wrapper for different hypervisor programs like VMware Workstation Pro, VMware Player, VirtualBox, Hyper-V, VMware vSphere, etc. Vagrant uses a simple text-based configuration file called Vagrantfile to quickly set up a development environment with one of the supported virtual machine providers/hypervisors. Vagrant can quickly configure virtual machines based on your project requirement and get them up and running. Vagrant command-line interface provides easy management for the virtual machines as well. You can easily SSH into any Vagrant-managed virtual machines, configure them, destroy them and recreate them on the fly. Vagrant simplifies managing virtual machines for development projects and saves a lot of time. Vagrant also makes sharing your work with other people really easy. All you have to do is share the Vagrantfile of your project, and the person on the other side can recreate everything with Vagrant. In this article, I will show you how to install the latest version of Vagrant on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and configure Vagrant to use VMware Workstation Pro 16 as a virtual machine provider. So, let’s get started.

FOSS Torrents Is Your Gate For Linux Distributions Torrents

Torrents are very common between users downloading a Linux distribution. Typically, a Linux distribution’s ISO size varies between 1GB and 4.9GB, with 2.5GB being the average. Hence, normal HTTP connection could take a long time to finish downloading it. Torrents on the other hand are much faster, because users are downloading from their peers, who are other users also downloading and/or seeding the same file. Those peers might be closer to them geographically than the original uploader/seeder of the file, which overall results in better download speeds. Moreover, torrents can be easily resumed or fixed in the case of a connection error or an MD5 mismatch (Meaning that the file is corrupted). By just selecting the same download path, most torrent programs can continue downloading the corrupted or missing parts automatically. Today we’ll introduce you to FOSS Torrents, an independent torrent service which provides torrents for various Linux distributions and other open source software, for free. Read more

Why pre-installation is so important

Linus Sebastian of Linus Tech Tips recently did a long-form chat about the Steam Deck and Linux in general. A major complaint was that Linux is too hard to install, and this gets to the heart of why I believe pre-installing our software on devices like the Steam Deck is so important. The truth is that Linus is right; a Linux-based OS is too hard to install. Only huge nerds can manage it or even have the courage to try in the first place, and it’s easy to be overwhelmed in the process. But let’s face it: this would be the case for Windows or macOS as well. Imagine if every computer was bought as an empty shell and the user needed to choose an operating system, research compatibility, flash a USB drive with the selected OS or buy a DVD or something, and then install it. You think grandma is gonna do that? I don’t think so. How about a busy professional? Forget it. Read more

