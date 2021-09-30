Security, FUD, and Proprietary Software
Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (apache2, mediawiki, neutron, and tiff), Fedora (chromium, dr_libs, firefox, and grafana), Mageia (apache), openSUSE (chromium and rabbitmq-server), Oracle (kernel), Red Hat (firefox and httpd24-httpd), SUSE (rabbitmq-server), and Ubuntu (libntlm).
Trend Micro: Linux Malware Targets Huawei Cloud [Ed: Contrary to the misleading image that says "LINUX", along with the headline, the root cause has nothing to with Linux]
Fake ads rife on Bing as investment scams jump 84%
Investment scams spiked by 84% in the first half of 2021 and total losses almost doubled from £55.2m in the first half of 2020 to £107.7m, largely driven by fraudulent advertising on search engines and social media, according to UK Finance.
Cyber insurance should not cover ransoms: Australian officials [iophk: Windows TCO]
A paper written by Rachael Falk, chief executive of the organisation, and Anne-Louise Brown, its director of Corporate Affairs and Policy, listed this as one of its conclusions after a brief examination of how cyber insurance was working out in other parts of the world.
Falk and Brown said assistance from an insurer should be limited to functions that covered response and recovery.
They found it troubling that some cyber insurance policies in Australia explicitly offer coverage for extortion and ransom payments.
How A Chromebook Is Different To A Windows Laptop (And Which Is Best)
Chromebooks have come a long way since they first hit the market ten years ago. Not only has the hardware gotten better, but the Chrome operating system has received significant upgrades taking the experience from one that's just an operating system built on top of a browser to one that's capable of doing so much more, including running Android and Linux apps. The popularity of Chromebooks has also increased over the years, with devices powered by Google's OS even outselling Macs last year.
Google’s Fuchsia OS to support more devices and other form factors
Fuchsia OS is the newest operating system from Google that was launched earlier this year. This latest software from the technology giant is already powering the company’s first-generation Nest Hub.
Now, a new job listing from the company, spotted by 9to5Google, sheds light on the matter that Google is looking to expand the Fuchsia operating system to “additional smart devices and other form factors.”
today's howtos
FOSS Torrents Is Your Gate For Linux Distributions Torrents
Torrents are very common between users downloading a Linux distribution. Typically, a Linux distribution’s ISO size varies between 1GB and 4.9GB, with 2.5GB being the average. Hence, normal HTTP connection could take a long time to finish downloading it. Torrents on the other hand are much faster, because users are downloading from their peers, who are other users also downloading and/or seeding the same file. Those peers might be closer to them geographically than the original uploader/seeder of the file, which overall results in better download speeds. Moreover, torrents can be easily resumed or fixed in the case of a connection error or an MD5 mismatch (Meaning that the file is corrupted). By just selecting the same download path, most torrent programs can continue downloading the corrupted or missing parts automatically. Today we’ll introduce you to FOSS Torrents, an independent torrent service which provides torrents for various Linux distributions and other open source software, for free.
Why pre-installation is so important
Linus Sebastian of Linus Tech Tips recently did a long-form chat about the Steam Deck and Linux in general. A major complaint was that Linux is too hard to install, and this gets to the heart of why I believe pre-installing our software on devices like the Steam Deck is so important. The truth is that Linus is right; a Linux-based OS is too hard to install. Only huge nerds can manage it or even have the courage to try in the first place, and it’s easy to be overwhelmed in the process. But let’s face it: this would be the case for Windows or macOS as well. Imagine if every computer was bought as an empty shell and the user needed to choose an operating system, research compatibility, flash a USB drive with the selected OS or buy a DVD or something, and then install it. You think grandma is gonna do that? I don’t think so. How about a busy professional? Forget it.
Android Leftovers
