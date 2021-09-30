today's leftovers
Lutris 0.5.9 Released With Support For The Epic Games Store, New Options
Lutris 0.5.9 is now available for this open-source Linux game manager program that has now added initial support for the Epic Games Store among other new options and enhancements in this new version.
Lutris 0.5.9 provides initial Epic Games Store support. Given that Epic still isn't offering this platform natively on Linux, the Epic Games Store support on Linux is limited to use under Wine. More details on that integration via Lutris.net.
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 704
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 704 for the week of October 3 – 9, 2021. The full version of this issue is available here.
New Release: Tor Browser 11.0a8 (Android Only)
Tor Browser 11.0a8 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
Note: This is an alpha release, an experimental version for users who want to help us test new features. For everyone else, we recommend downloading the latest stable Windows/macOS/Linux or Android release instead.
JUDGMENT OF THE COURT (Fifth Chamber) 6 October 2021 [...] Case C-13/20
On those grounds, the Court (Fifth Chamber) hereby rules:
1. Article 5(1) of Council Directive 91/250/EEC of 14 May 1991 on the legal protection of computer programs must be interpreted as meaning that the lawful purchaser of a computer program is entitled to decompile all or part of that program in order to correct errors affecting its operation, including where the correction consists in disabling a function that is affecting the proper operation of the application of which that program forms a part.
2. Article 5(1) of Directive 91/250 must be interpreted as meaning that the lawful purchaser of a computer program who wishes to decompile that program in order to correct errors affecting the operation thereof is not required to satisfy the requirements laid down in Article 6 of that directive. However, that purchaser is entitled to carry out such a decompilation only to the extent necessary to effect that correction and in compliance, where appropriate, with the conditions laid down in the contract with the holder of the copyright in that program.
Exit Function in C
Exit() is a core function in the C/C++ programming language that is used to instantly end the calling process (function). It is possible to call from any function. It informs the operating system of the state of program termination by passing an int value. It is usually used when software crashes unexpectedly. It is also recognized as the program’s current state. The exit function can be used to end a program at any moment, regardless of how many function calls have been performed. It calls a variety of other functions before terminating the application, such as shutting open files, to clean up.
The exit function is specified in the < stdlib.h > header and is included in the C standard libraries. The <stdlib.h> file defines several types, macros, and basic utility functions for performing numerical conversions, random number generation, sorting, memory management, and interacting with the environment. To interrelate with the environment, utilize the exit function.
Bytes to String in Python
In Python, whenever we store anything, it will store it as a byte. The bytes are not human-readable, and strings are human-readable forms. Whenever we store any string, it will not directly store it as a string; it will be encoded into the bytes using different methods like ASCII and UTF-8.
today's howtos
FOSS Torrents Is Your Gate For Linux Distributions Torrents
Torrents are very common between users downloading a Linux distribution. Typically, a Linux distribution’s ISO size varies between 1GB and 4.9GB, with 2.5GB being the average. Hence, normal HTTP connection could take a long time to finish downloading it. Torrents on the other hand are much faster, because users are downloading from their peers, who are other users also downloading and/or seeding the same file. Those peers might be closer to them geographically than the original uploader/seeder of the file, which overall results in better download speeds. Moreover, torrents can be easily resumed or fixed in the case of a connection error or an MD5 mismatch (Meaning that the file is corrupted). By just selecting the same download path, most torrent programs can continue downloading the corrupted or missing parts automatically. Today we’ll introduce you to FOSS Torrents, an independent torrent service which provides torrents for various Linux distributions and other open source software, for free.
Why pre-installation is so important
Linus Sebastian of Linus Tech Tips recently did a long-form chat about the Steam Deck and Linux in general. A major complaint was that Linux is too hard to install, and this gets to the heart of why I believe pre-installing our software on devices like the Steam Deck is so important. The truth is that Linus is right; a Linux-based OS is too hard to install. Only huge nerds can manage it or even have the courage to try in the first place, and it’s easy to be overwhelmed in the process. But let’s face it: this would be the case for Windows or macOS as well. Imagine if every computer was bought as an empty shell and the user needed to choose an operating system, research compatibility, flash a USB drive with the selected OS or buy a DVD or something, and then install it. You think grandma is gonna do that? I don’t think so. How about a busy professional? Forget it.
Android Leftovers
