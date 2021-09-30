today's howtos Dockerize Node.js apps with Buildpacks Docker has long been the go-to tool to create easily distributable and deployable artifacts. A Docker image can host code written in almost any language; every major operating system supports the ability to execute Docker images and all the cloud providers have at least one platform that allows deployed Docker images. However, creating a Docker image from your custom application code requires a little expertise, especially if you regularly rebuild images as you make changes to your code. It is very easy to unnecessarily download thousands of packages each time an image is built, wasting time, consuming bandwidth, and costing money.

Rescuing a Frozen Linux System With Some Magic - Boiling Steam We’ve all had to face it: the frozen, hanging, crashed system. No fun for sure, especially if you were in the middle of a game before saving (or, I don’t know, doing work? no judgment). If you’ve been around Linux for a while you’ve probably picked up some favorite ways of dealing with a less than responsive system, but if you are new you may reach for Ctrl-Alt-Delete or that reset button right away. To help out new Linux users, and hopefully show some tricks for the more experienced hands, here is a quick guide and tips on trying to save an unresponsive program or system. My experience is mostly with lightweight window managers rather than desktop environments like Gnome, and on X rather than Wayland, but I’ll try to cover this as well. I’ll present these roughly in order of easy and more typical, to less common or more drastic.

You use Windows 7 and LibreOffice 7.1 doesn't start [Ed: Microsoft Windows is a legacy OS]

MariaDB-as-a-Service in RoseHosting Cloud Platform

Linux 101: What's the difference between a desktop environment and a window manager? - TechRepublic After using Linux for a while, you'll come across an article or mention of a window manager. What does that mean? Is it a desktop environment? No. Is it a part of a desktop environment? Sometimes. I want to try and clear this up a bit, so you don't wind up confusing one with the other. The first thing to know is that they can both serve as your desktop interface. The biggest difference, however, is that one makes your Linux life considerably easier. Which one? The desktop environment. The thing about a desktop environment is that it focuses on a wholly integrated experience. That means every application will enjoy features like drag and drop between each other. For example, in GNOME (a desktop environment), you can drag an .odt file from the file manager into LibreOffice to open the file in question. A window manager (such as Fluxbox) doesn't always have that feature (although with a bit of tweaking you can make it work).

Data centre networking: SDN fundamentals | Ubuntu In the precedent blog, we provided an introduction to Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and the main reasons which compelled the industry to adopt it. We’ve seen how impactful it can be to leverage scalable automation and the power of software to define and run key networking components. Being sufficiently granular to address functions such as switching, routing, security and QoS, provides strong benefits to the organisations’ IT teams. Going further, making those networking functions model-driven and tied to the end-user’s application intent will highly improve the business applications’ outcomes. In this blog, we will cover the principal components of SDN, its architecture and different types.

How to Install and Configure Smartctl on Ubuntu Every Major OS hard drive has an option from which that OS can monitor the health and current status of its system using the Smartmontools which is a package having two utility programs i-e smartctl and smartd. Smartctl is used to control self-monitoring as well as analysis and reporting (short form is SMART) of ATA-3 as well as other hard drives or SSDs like SCSI-3 and ATA. Smartctl is designed to perform smart operations from the command line such as initiating device self-tests and printing smart self-test etc. Using smartctl a user can read the smart information from the hard disk and can perform tests on the SSD or hard drive to detect any problems with the hard drive or SSD. In this post, we’ll teach you how to install and configure smartctl on Ubuntu 20.04, as well as how to uninstall smartctl from Ubuntu, so, without further ado, let’s get started with installing smartctl.

How to install and use Steam on Debian 11 Most popular high-end games are not accessible for Linux-based systems, which is why gaming is not always an enjoyable experience for these systems. In such a situation, Steam provides an unmatched way to play AAA PC titles on Linux. Steam is an online platform for games such as iTunes for music and Amazon Kindle for ebooks. Users can buy and install and play multiplayer games from this platform and communicate with other gamers through social networking. In Steam, Digital Rights Management (DRM) is used to protect the games. Steam has been steadily improving since it was introduced to the Linux-based system such as Debian 11. Steam Play and Proton and Steam’s version of Wine enable you to enjoy the experience of your Windows games using your Linux client. Even better, you do not have to install any external repositories to avail these options. You will learn about how to install and use Steam on Debian 11 in today’s post. So let’s start!

How to Make a Debian 11 Bootable USB Most devices come with a pre-installed OS; however, you can change the OS as per your likeness or requirements. Nowadays, the computing machines even do not have built-in DVD/CD drives; therefore, users have no choice other than switching to the new methods. Usually, pen drives are being used to get new operating systems; you can make USB bootable by using the iso image of operating systems. To make it bootable, there are several tools available that help to extract important files from iso image and then add those files to the USB drive to make it functional. In this post, we have briefly described the step-by-step procedure to make a Debian 11 bootable USB.

How to Install and Use Netstat on CentOS System administrators utilize network statistics or netstat as a command-line tool to analyze network data. Routing tables, multicast memberships, interface statistics, network connections, masquerade connections, and other network-related information is displayed using the netstat command. It also assists you in finding out network problems. In this post, you will learn about how to install and use netstat on CentOS. So, let’s start!

How to Use Vagrant with VMware Workstation Pro 16 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Vagrant is for virtual machines what Docker is for containers. Vagrant is a wrapper for different hypervisor programs like VMware Workstation Pro, VMware Player, VirtualBox, Hyper-V, VMware vSphere, etc. Vagrant uses a simple text-based configuration file called Vagrantfile to quickly set up a development environment with one of the supported virtual machine providers/hypervisors. Vagrant can quickly configure virtual machines based on your project requirement and get them up and running. Vagrant command-line interface provides easy management for the virtual machines as well. You can easily SSH into any Vagrant-managed virtual machines, configure them, destroy them and recreate them on the fly. Vagrant simplifies managing virtual machines for development projects and saves a lot of time. Vagrant also makes sharing your work with other people really easy. All you have to do is share the Vagrantfile of your project, and the person on the other side can recreate everything with Vagrant. In this article, I will show you how to install the latest version of Vagrant on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and configure Vagrant to use VMware Workstation Pro 16 as a virtual machine provider. So, let’s get started.

FOSS Torrents Is Your Gate For Linux Distributions Torrents Torrents are very common between users downloading a Linux distribution. Typically, a Linux distribution’s ISO size varies between 1GB and 4.9GB, with 2.5GB being the average. Hence, normal HTTP connection could take a long time to finish downloading it. Torrents on the other hand are much faster, because users are downloading from their peers, who are other users also downloading and/or seeding the same file. Those peers might be closer to them geographically than the original uploader/seeder of the file, which overall results in better download speeds. Moreover, torrents can be easily resumed or fixed in the case of a connection error or an MD5 mismatch (Meaning that the file is corrupted). By just selecting the same download path, most torrent programs can continue downloading the corrupted or missing parts automatically. Today we’ll introduce you to FOSS Torrents, an independent torrent service which provides torrents for various Linux distributions and other open source software, for free.