Games: Proton Experimental, Lutris, and More
-
Proton Experimental sees GreedFall, Eve Online and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl working
Another update to Proton Experimental has landed as of October 11 bringing with it more fixes and even more Windows games are now working on Linux.
Newly playable as of this update are GreedFall, Eve Online and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. Additionally there's a fix implemented for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare hanging on exit, the Paradox Launcher has improved "windowing", there's a fix for regressions from a previous release, crashes solved for older CPUs that lack the timestamp counter and crashes also fixed for some FNA/XNA games.
-
Lutris 0.5.9 Release Adds AMD’s FidelityFX, DLSS, & Epic Games Store Support
Lutris is a free and open-source game manager available exclusively for Linux.
It has been and still is one of the essentials when it comes to Linux gaming. Using Lutris, you can organize your game collection from various different gaming clients such as Steam, GOG, and Humble Bundle. Moreover, Lutris offers a one-step installation for various games to help you install games as conveniently as possible.
Let’s take a look at what this release has to offer to Linux gamers.
-
Helping to keep your game library tidy Lutris 0.5.9 is out supporting Epic Games Store | GamingOnLinux
The Epic Games Store comes to the game manager Lutris, giving you an even better place to deal with your game library split across many different stores. On top of that it also supports Steam for Windows as a game source, for those titles you can't get working directly through Proton.
Now this means that Lutris can help you manage Epic Games Store, GOG, Humble Store, Steam (Linux/Windows), DOSBox, Emulators and more. Even more helpful is that Lutris games can be launched from Steam, you can disable 3rd party services you don't want, there's support now for DXVK-NVAPI and DLSS and VKD3D is now an option by itself.
-
Of Blades & Tails looks like a charming upcoming turn-based animal tribe RPG
Developer Felix Laukel (Colmen's Quest) has announced Of Blades & Tails, a quite charming looking upcoming turn-based RPG in a world full of different animal tribes.
"A turn-based RPG that is action-oriented but rewards a thoughtful approach. Discover a fantastic land populated by different animal tribes. You play Riff, a clever member of the tribe of foxes. A chain of unfortunate events involves you in a quest of vital importance to all the peace-loving creatures of the realm. You will have to leave your home village and explore the world to become strong enough to stand up to evil. (In other words: There will be a storyline but it's still in the making!)"
-
How to install Itch with Debian 11 - Unixcop
Today we will learn how to install itch.io with Debian 11. For indie developers, the itch was developed to host, sell, and download games. Released in March 2013, websites hosts more than 40 million games today. Indie games or independent video game is typically a game developed by small communities. Such games do not have much support from some big tech companies. Newbies can enhance their skills here. Seasoned developed are able to earn good money. A lot of popular games are already contributed by itch.io.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 635 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kdenlive 21.08.2 is out
The second release of the 21.08 series is out with a polishing galore throughout all Kdenlive components. Compositing highlights include added align parameters to the Composite interface, fixing line artifacts affecting the Slide composition, compositions display correctly on clips with same track transitions, Transform and Composite & Transform compositions adjust properly to frame size. Fade to Alpha effect is fixed. The Color picker now works properly when using multiple screens and the color display in the monitors is now accurate. Under the hood improvements include the crash detection and recovery system has been improved, fix Stabilize and Scene Detection jobs, removed noise when opening a project, don?t allow importing of project cache folders and always use UTF8 encoding when writing files.
Competitive Compatibility: Let's Fix the Internet, Not the Tech Giants
Tech's market concentration—summed up brilliantly by Tom Eastman, a New Zealand software developer, as the transformation of the Internet into "a group of five websites, each consisting of screenshots of text from the other four"—has aroused concern from regulators around the world. In China tech giants have been explicitly co-opted an arm of the state. In Europe regulators hope to discipline the conduct of U.S.-based "Big Tech" firms by passing strict rules about privacy, copyright, and terrorist content and then slapping the companies with titanic fines when they fail to abide by them. At the same time, European leaders talk about cultivating "national champions"—monopolistically dominant firms with firm national allegiance to their local governments. U.S. lawmakers are no more coherent: on the one hand, Congress recently held the most aggressive antitrust hearings since the era of Ronald Reagan, threatening to weaken the power of the giants by any means necessary. On the other hand, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle want to deputize Big Tech as part of law enforcement, charged with duties as varied as preventing human trafficking, policing copyright infringement, imposing neutrality on public discourse, blocking disinformation, and ending harassment and hate speech. If any of these duties can be performed (and some of them are sheer wishful thinking), they can only be performed by the very largest of companies, monopolists who extract monopoly rents and use them to fund these auxiliary duties. Tech has experienced waves of concentration before and resolved them with minimal state action. Instead, tech's giants were often felled by interoperability, which allows new market entrants to seize the "network effect" advantages of incumbents to turn them to their own use. Without interoperability, AT&T ruled the nation. With interoperability, the ubiquity of the Bell System merely meant that anyone who could make an answering machine, radio bridge, or modem that could plug into an RJ-11 jack could sell into every house and business in America. Everyone in the tech world claims to love interoperability—the technical ability to plug one product or service into another product or service—but interoperability covers a lot of territory, and depending on what's meant by interoperability, it can do a lot, a little, or nothing at all to protect users, innovation and fairness. Let's start with a taxonomy of interoperability.
Intel: DG2, AMX, and MPX
Debian: Error Logs, Fatdog64, and EasyOS
Recent comments
53 min 26 sec ago
1 hour 56 min ago
3 hours 16 min ago
3 hours 37 min ago
3 hours 58 min ago
4 hours 9 min ago
8 hours 40 min ago
15 hours 29 min ago
16 hours 15 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago