How To Install Jitsi Meet on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Jitsi Meet on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Jitsi Meet is a free and open-source video conferencing service solution packed with various premium features, such as superior sound quality, high-grade encryption and privacy, and universal multi-platform availability. Jitsi Meet supports multi-platform applications for the web platform, Windows, Linux, Mac OS, and Android.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Jitsi Meet on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
-
How To Install Stacer on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Stacer on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Stacer is a great application that will help us optimize and monitor our Linux system. It comes with a beautiful graphical user interface (GUI) dashboard that displays the state of your CPU, Memory as well as Disk, and many others. I often use this application to see info about running computer systems, delete repositories, delete cache, and many others.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Stacer Linux optimizer and monitoring tool on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How to Install Opera Browser Stable, Beta, or Developer on Linux Mint 20 - LinuxCapable
Opera is a freeware, cross-platform web browser developed by Opera Software and operates as a Chromium-based browser. Opera offers a clean, modern web browser that is an alternative to the other major players in the Browser race. Its famous Opera Turbo mode and its renowned battery saving mode are the best amongst all known web browsers by quite a margin, along with a built-in VPN and much more.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Opera Browser on Linux Mint 20.
-
How to Install Zoom Ubuntu and Debian Derivatives
Zoom Meetings is a proprietary video teleconferencing software program developed by Zoom Video Communications. The free plan allows up to 100 concurrent participants, with a 40-minute time restriction. Users have the option to upgrade by subscribing to a paid plan.
In this guide we are going to explore how to install Zoom Client on Ubuntu and Debian derivatives like Debian, Kubuntu and Elementary or Linux Mint.
You can easily download Zoom on your PC to start video conferencing with your colleagues and friends around the world. Zoom offers remote conferencing services including video calls, online meetings, and collaborative tasks. Zoom is free to use but does offer paid subscriptions which offer additional features.
-
How to install Telegram on Linux
Let’s install Telegram on Linux. Telegram Messenger is a powerful application to keep in touch with friends, family, and acquaintences across a variety of operating systems, including those on mobile and computer.
You need a phone number to initially sign up, but then it’s simple to download the messenger on Linux and use it to message others. It’s also capable of hosting large group chats, video calls, and social media feeds.
In this tutorial, we’ll go over the step by step instructions to install Telegram Messenger on all major Linux distros. Telegram is simple to install, since it’s natively available in most distro’s official package repositories. You’ll also see a few alternative methods of installing the application in case you are on a different Linux distro.
-
Linux commands cheat sheet
The command line terminal in Linux is the operating system’s most powerful component. However, due to the sheer amount of commands available, it can be intimidating for newcomers. Even longtime users may forget a command every once in a while and that is why we have created this Linux cheat sheet commands guide.
For times like these, it’s very handy to have a compiled list of Linux commands that have been sorted by category. That way, it only takes a few moments to reference the list whenever you forget the exact syntax of a command.
In this tutorial, we’ll present you with a curated list of the most handy Linux commands. These are some of the most useful commands, but they aren’t easy to remember for everyone. Next time your mind is blanking at a Linux terminal, take a look at the Linux commands cheat sheet below for some quick help.
-
Learn Usage of chmod (Change Mode) Command in Linux
Since Linux is a member of the Unix-like operating system family, it has inherited some Unix rules like the way it deals with system/user files & directories.
Linux operating system makes use of certain flags which determine which system user has access to which files/directories and how the same users can manipulate those files through various read or write operations.
-
Create a timer on Linux | Opensource.com
The timing of certain events is a common task for a developer. Common scenarios for timers are watchdogs, cyclic execution of tasks, or scheduling events for a specific time. In this article, I show how to create a POSIX-compliant interval timer using timer_create(...).
-
Kdenlive 21.08.2 is out
The second release of the 21.08 series is out with a polishing galore throughout all Kdenlive components. Compositing highlights include added align parameters to the Composite interface, fixing line artifacts affecting the Slide composition, compositions display correctly on clips with same track transitions, Transform and Composite & Transform compositions adjust properly to frame size. Fade to Alpha effect is fixed. The Color picker now works properly when using multiple screens and the color display in the monitors is now accurate. Under the hood improvements include the crash detection and recovery system has been improved, fix Stabilize and Scene Detection jobs, removed noise when opening a project, don?t allow importing of project cache folders and always use UTF8 encoding when writing files.
Competitive Compatibility: Let's Fix the Internet, Not the Tech Giants
Tech's market concentration—summed up brilliantly by Tom Eastman, a New Zealand software developer, as the transformation of the Internet into "a group of five websites, each consisting of screenshots of text from the other four"—has aroused concern from regulators around the world. In China tech giants have been explicitly co-opted an arm of the state. In Europe regulators hope to discipline the conduct of U.S.-based "Big Tech" firms by passing strict rules about privacy, copyright, and terrorist content and then slapping the companies with titanic fines when they fail to abide by them. At the same time, European leaders talk about cultivating "national champions"—monopolistically dominant firms with firm national allegiance to their local governments. U.S. lawmakers are no more coherent: on the one hand, Congress recently held the most aggressive antitrust hearings since the era of Ronald Reagan, threatening to weaken the power of the giants by any means necessary. On the other hand, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle want to deputize Big Tech as part of law enforcement, charged with duties as varied as preventing human trafficking, policing copyright infringement, imposing neutrality on public discourse, blocking disinformation, and ending harassment and hate speech. If any of these duties can be performed (and some of them are sheer wishful thinking), they can only be performed by the very largest of companies, monopolists who extract monopoly rents and use them to fund these auxiliary duties. Tech has experienced waves of concentration before and resolved them with minimal state action. Instead, tech's giants were often felled by interoperability, which allows new market entrants to seize the "network effect" advantages of incumbents to turn them to their own use. Without interoperability, AT&T ruled the nation. With interoperability, the ubiquity of the Bell System merely meant that anyone who could make an answering machine, radio bridge, or modem that could plug into an RJ-11 jack could sell into every house and business in America. Everyone in the tech world claims to love interoperability—the technical ability to plug one product or service into another product or service—but interoperability covers a lot of territory, and depending on what's meant by interoperability, it can do a lot, a little, or nothing at all to protect users, innovation and fairness. Let's start with a taxonomy of interoperability.
Intel: DG2, AMX, and MPX
Debian: Error Logs, Fatdog64, and EasyOS
