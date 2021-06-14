Programming Leftovers
It's Ada Lovelace Day! Learn the Ada programming language in 2021 | Opensource.com
In the 1970s, many programming languages were hyperspecific to the hardware they controlled. As a result, developers had to learn to code differently depending on the hardware they were programming. Debugging and maintenance were highly specialized, and code wasn't reusable across machines.
The UK government recognized these problems and moved toward establishing a standardized multipurpose programming language. On December 10, 1980—Ada Lovelace's birthday—they made the Ada programming language an official military standard in the UK.
Ada is similar in some ways to Algol or Pascal. It was originally designed for program reliability, easy maintenance, and efficiency. Most importantly, however, Ada's creators recognized that coding is a human activity, so a programming language must be something that humans can easily read and interact with.
For Ada, readability is more important than conciseness. Writing code in Ada produces highly readable code, even compared to Python, and although its usage tends to be specialized, Ada is still being developed today.
Automate image processing with this Bash script | Opensource.com
Writers not only work with words, they often have to work with images. Technical writing involves presenting a lot of screenshots to convey the technology and processes. Different publishing platforms may have various requirements for images, such as image format or file size.
As an IT consultant and systems engineer, I have written a lot of technical documentation as client deliverables, generally with Microsoft Word (.doc) as the required format. Any document can grow fast as content is added. In the early days, screenshots were often bitmaps (.bmp), which can have a very large file size. A document describing the installation of an operating system onto a server could end up being a very big file.
Downsizing the images without rendering them unreadable was a laborious exercise. Bitmaps could be converted to jpeg files and later png files. Editing continued to be a challenge even later when I switched my office suite to LibreOffice. Fortunately, most screenshot tools today save in smaller formats, such as png.
Opensource.com puts certain limits on images that are used in its articles. I developed a quick three-step method for preparing images for my articles. The first step is to be smart about the staging, such as resizing a window or changing a font. Two additional steps became very repetitive. Those are to ensure the image doesn't exceed the 600-pixel width limit and to apply a border.
Having Fun With: DNS Records + Signed Certificates + Cryptographic Algorithms! – Jon's FOSS Blog
So I was experimenting and if you can get signed certs from let’s-encrypt and dns records from cloud-flare, then you could store your public signed certificate as a set of split txt entries which anyone could verify with a set of up-to-date root certificates. You can then use the private key to sign an encryption key (stored as another txt record) along with the encrypted message (also another txt record).
Excellent Free Tutorials to Learn Emacs Lisp - LinuxLinks
Emacs Lisp is a dialect of the Lisp programming language. Lisp (derives from “LISt Processing”) is one of the oldest programming languages. It was invented in 1958, with the language being conceived by John McCarthy and is based on his paper “Recursive Functions of Symbolic Expressions and Their Computation by Machine”. Over the years, Lisp has evolved into a family of programming languages.
Most of the Emacs integrated environment is written in the programming language called Emacs Lisp.
Although Emacs Lisp is usually thought of in association only with Emacs, it is a full computer programming language. You can use Emacs Lisp as you would any other programming language.
Here’s our recommended free tutorials to learn Emacs Lisp (elisp). If you want a more general introduction to Lisp, read our recommended free tutorials to learn Lisp.
Rakudo Weekly News: 2021.41 Different Patterns
Daniel Sockwell investigated the powers of smart matching in the Raku® Programming Language in two blog posts Let’s try some pattern matching (/r/rakulang comments) and Further thoughts on Raku pattern matching (/r/rakulang comments). Both the blog posts and the comments are food for thought!
Pi IoT In Python Using Linux Drivers - PWM
Python Takes First Place in TIOBE Programming Languages Ranking - itsfoss.net
The October programming language popularity rating published by TIOBE Software noted the triumph of the Python programming language (11.27%), which in a year moved from third to first place, displacing the C (11.16%) and Java (10.46%) languages. The TIOBE Popularity Index draws its conclusions from the analysis of search query statistics from systems such as Google, Google Blogs, Yahoo !, Wikipedia, MSN, YouTube, Bing, Amazon, and Baidu.
Compared to October last year, the ranking also shows an increase in the popularity of the Assembler languages (rose from 17th to 10th place), Visual Basic (from 19th to 11th place), SQL (from 10th to 8th place), Go (from 14 to 12), MatLab (from 15 to 13), Fortran (from 37 to 18), Object Pascal (from 22 to 20), D (from 44 to 34), Lua (from 38 to 32). Perl declined in popularity (ranking dropped from 11 to 19), R (from 9 to 14), Ruby (from 13 to 16), PHP (from 8 to 9), Groovy (from 12 to 15), and Swift (from 16 to 17), Rust (from 25 to 26).
Python Wraper to find all primes from a given interval via sieve of Eratosthenes released as C++ procedure
Kdenlive 21.08.2 is out
The second release of the 21.08 series is out with a polishing galore throughout all Kdenlive components. Compositing highlights include added align parameters to the Composite interface, fixing line artifacts affecting the Slide composition, compositions display correctly on clips with same track transitions, Transform and Composite & Transform compositions adjust properly to frame size. Fade to Alpha effect is fixed. The Color picker now works properly when using multiple screens and the color display in the monitors is now accurate. Under the hood improvements include the crash detection and recovery system has been improved, fix Stabilize and Scene Detection jobs, removed noise when opening a project, don?t allow importing of project cache folders and always use UTF8 encoding when writing files.
Competitive Compatibility: Let's Fix the Internet, Not the Tech Giants
Tech's market concentration—summed up brilliantly by Tom Eastman, a New Zealand software developer, as the transformation of the Internet into "a group of five websites, each consisting of screenshots of text from the other four"—has aroused concern from regulators around the world. In China tech giants have been explicitly co-opted an arm of the state. In Europe regulators hope to discipline the conduct of U.S.-based "Big Tech" firms by passing strict rules about privacy, copyright, and terrorist content and then slapping the companies with titanic fines when they fail to abide by them. At the same time, European leaders talk about cultivating "national champions"—monopolistically dominant firms with firm national allegiance to their local governments. U.S. lawmakers are no more coherent: on the one hand, Congress recently held the most aggressive antitrust hearings since the era of Ronald Reagan, threatening to weaken the power of the giants by any means necessary. On the other hand, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle want to deputize Big Tech as part of law enforcement, charged with duties as varied as preventing human trafficking, policing copyright infringement, imposing neutrality on public discourse, blocking disinformation, and ending harassment and hate speech. If any of these duties can be performed (and some of them are sheer wishful thinking), they can only be performed by the very largest of companies, monopolists who extract monopoly rents and use them to fund these auxiliary duties. Tech has experienced waves of concentration before and resolved them with minimal state action. Instead, tech's giants were often felled by interoperability, which allows new market entrants to seize the "network effect" advantages of incumbents to turn them to their own use. Without interoperability, AT&T ruled the nation. With interoperability, the ubiquity of the Bell System merely meant that anyone who could make an answering machine, radio bridge, or modem that could plug into an RJ-11 jack could sell into every house and business in America. Everyone in the tech world claims to love interoperability—the technical ability to plug one product or service into another product or service—but interoperability covers a lot of territory, and depending on what's meant by interoperability, it can do a lot, a little, or nothing at all to protect users, innovation and fairness. Let's start with a taxonomy of interoperability.
Intel: DG2, AMX, and MPX
Debian: Error Logs, Fatdog64, and EasyOS
