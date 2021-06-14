Software: Apache, LibreOffice Writer, Arkime, and More
The Apache News Round-up: week ending 8 October 2021
We're wrapping up another great week with the following activities from the Apache community...
An alternative search tool for LibreOffice Writer
AltSearch offers extended functionality to LibreOffice Write's default find and replace tools, making it the ideal for editing and formatting longer documents.
Few features in a word processor are less glamorous than a search tool. That is, until you do some intensive editing, especially if your revisions include reformatting. Then you will be thankful for a full featured tool. In the case of LibreOffice Writer, the available tools are barely adequate, which is why I recommend the Alternative Find & Replace for Writer extension, also known as AltSearch.
Like all LibreOffice extensions, AltSearch is easily installed. Just download it from the LibreOffice extension site, and open Tools | Extension Manager. The next time you start Writer, AltSearch appears as a menu item in addition to an icon with green binoculars in the upper left corner of the toolbar.
You can understand the need for AltSearch by examining the default search tools in Writer. Edit | Find is a simple field similar to the ones found in many web browsers. It is suitable for finding words and phrases, but its options are strictly limited. You can search backward or forward from your present location in a document, find all, or match case -- and that’s all (Figure 1).
Arkime 3.1 network traffic indexing system is available - itsfoss.net
The release of the system for capturing, storing and indexing network packets Arkime 3.1 has been prepared , which provides tools for visually assessing traffic flows and searching for information related to network activity. The project was originally developed by AOL with the goal of creating an open and deployable replacement for commercial network packet processing platforms on its servers , capable of scalable to handle traffic at speeds of tens of gigabits per second. The traffic capture component code is written in C, and the interface is implemented in Node.js / JavaScript. The source code is distributed under the Apache 2.0 license. Work in Linux and FreeBSD is supported. Ready packages are prepared for Arch, CentOS and Ubuntu.
Arkime includes tools for capturing and indexing traffic in native PCAP format, and provides tools for quick access to indexed data. The use of the PCAP format greatly simplifies integration with existing traffic analyzers such as Wireshark. The amount of stored data is limited only by the size of the available disk array. Session metadata is indexed in a cluster based on the Elasticsearch engine .
High-performance embedded DBMS libmdbx 0.10.4 and libfpta 0.3.9 released - itsfoss.net
The libmdbx 0.10.4 (MDBX) libraries have been released with the implementation of a high-performance compact embedded database of the key-value class, and the linked library libfpta 0.3.9 (FPTA), which implements a table view of data with secondary and composite indexes on top of MDBX. Both libraries are distributed under OSI approved licenses . All current operating systems and architectures are supported, as well as the Russian Elbrus 2000.
Historically, libmdbx is a deep reworking of the LMDB DBMS and surpasses its predecessor in reliability, feature set, and performance. Compared to LMDB, libmdbx places a lot of emphasis on code quality, API stability, testing, and automated checks. A utility for checking the integrity of the database structure is supplied with some recovery options.
Kdenlive 21.08.2 is out
The second release of the 21.08 series is out with a polishing galore throughout all Kdenlive components. Compositing highlights include added align parameters to the Composite interface, fixing line artifacts affecting the Slide composition, compositions display correctly on clips with same track transitions, Transform and Composite & Transform compositions adjust properly to frame size. Fade to Alpha effect is fixed. The Color picker now works properly when using multiple screens and the color display in the monitors is now accurate. Under the hood improvements include the crash detection and recovery system has been improved, fix Stabilize and Scene Detection jobs, removed noise when opening a project, don?t allow importing of project cache folders and always use UTF8 encoding when writing files.
Competitive Compatibility: Let's Fix the Internet, Not the Tech Giants
Tech's market concentration—summed up brilliantly by Tom Eastman, a New Zealand software developer, as the transformation of the Internet into "a group of five websites, each consisting of screenshots of text from the other four"—has aroused concern from regulators around the world. In China tech giants have been explicitly co-opted an arm of the state. In Europe regulators hope to discipline the conduct of U.S.-based "Big Tech" firms by passing strict rules about privacy, copyright, and terrorist content and then slapping the companies with titanic fines when they fail to abide by them. At the same time, European leaders talk about cultivating "national champions"—monopolistically dominant firms with firm national allegiance to their local governments. U.S. lawmakers are no more coherent: on the one hand, Congress recently held the most aggressive antitrust hearings since the era of Ronald Reagan, threatening to weaken the power of the giants by any means necessary. On the other hand, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle want to deputize Big Tech as part of law enforcement, charged with duties as varied as preventing human trafficking, policing copyright infringement, imposing neutrality on public discourse, blocking disinformation, and ending harassment and hate speech. If any of these duties can be performed (and some of them are sheer wishful thinking), they can only be performed by the very largest of companies, monopolists who extract monopoly rents and use them to fund these auxiliary duties. Tech has experienced waves of concentration before and resolved them with minimal state action. Instead, tech's giants were often felled by interoperability, which allows new market entrants to seize the "network effect" advantages of incumbents to turn them to their own use. Without interoperability, AT&T ruled the nation. With interoperability, the ubiquity of the Bell System merely meant that anyone who could make an answering machine, radio bridge, or modem that could plug into an RJ-11 jack could sell into every house and business in America. Everyone in the tech world claims to love interoperability—the technical ability to plug one product or service into another product or service—but interoperability covers a lot of territory, and depending on what's meant by interoperability, it can do a lot, a little, or nothing at all to protect users, innovation and fairness. Let's start with a taxonomy of interoperability.
Intel: DG2, AMX, and MPX
Debian: Error Logs, Fatdog64, and EasyOS
