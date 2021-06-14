today's leftovers
Late Night Linux – Episode 146 – Late Night Linux
Mozilla disappoints again, a beacon of hope in the mobile world, whether the future of the Internet really is a dystopian nightmare, and the usual KDE goodness in the Korner.
Linux Foundation Research and SODA Foundation Release New Data and Storage Trends for the Enterprise [Ed: Seems apt that Linux [sic] Foundation calls its marketing "research" (same lie as Microsoft) and "SODA" because it basically junk, unhealthy]
Enterprises Embrace Open Source To Tackle Growing Data Management Challenges [Ed: The latest ECT openwashing puff piece for "Linux" Foundation and its clients]
Linux Foundation Research and SODA (Strategic Options Development and Analysis) Foundation on Tuesday released study results on new data and storage trends for enterprise. The 2021 Data and Storage Trends Report reveals enterprise use of data and storage as it relates to cloud services and workloads in the era of cloud native, edge, IoT and 5G.
DFI spins Tiger Lake thin Mini-ITX SBC and COM Express modules
DFI has unveiled a “TGU171/TGU173” thin Mini-ITX board with 2.5GbE, 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2x DP++, and 2x M.2, as well as Compact Type 6 “TGU968” and Mini Type 10 “TGU9A2” modules, all based on 11th Gen CPUs.
DFI announced a “TGU” line of embedded boards and systems built around Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake UP3 processors with 15-28W TDPs, starting with a thin mini-ITX board and COM Express Compact Type 6 and Mini Type 10 modules. The Mini-ITX form-factor TGU171/TGU173, Compact Type 6 TGU968, and Mini Type 10 TGU9A2 boards support Linux and Win 10 IoT. Other Intel-based DFI SBCs announced this year include the 3.5-inch, Coffee Lake powered CS551 and 2.5-inch, Whiskey Lake-based WL051.
Sony accelerates on OpenSource and Linux in particular
Obviously all these devices rely on (or have inside them) software that manages them so that they perform the various functions for which they were designed. The choice of technologies to be implemented in the software itself is fundamental, and it seems that Sony has been aiming for the ubiquitous introduction of Linux for nearly twenty years .
Mozilla Performance Blog: Performance Sheriff Newsletter (August 2021)
In August there were 126 alerts generated, resulting in 16 regression bugs being filed on average 3.6 days after the regressing change landed.
Welcome to the August 2021 edition of the performance sheriffing newsletter. Here you’ll find the usual summary of our sheriffing efficiency metrics. If you’re interested (and if you have access) you can view the full dashboard.
Kdenlive 21.08.2 is out
The second release of the 21.08 series is out with a polishing galore throughout all Kdenlive components. Compositing highlights include added align parameters to the Composite interface, fixing line artifacts affecting the Slide composition, compositions display correctly on clips with same track transitions, Transform and Composite & Transform compositions adjust properly to frame size. Fade to Alpha effect is fixed. The Color picker now works properly when using multiple screens and the color display in the monitors is now accurate. Under the hood improvements include the crash detection and recovery system has been improved, fix Stabilize and Scene Detection jobs, removed noise when opening a project, don?t allow importing of project cache folders and always use UTF8 encoding when writing files.
Competitive Compatibility: Let's Fix the Internet, Not the Tech Giants
Tech's market concentration—summed up brilliantly by Tom Eastman, a New Zealand software developer, as the transformation of the Internet into "a group of five websites, each consisting of screenshots of text from the other four"—has aroused concern from regulators around the world. In China tech giants have been explicitly co-opted an arm of the state. In Europe regulators hope to discipline the conduct of U.S.-based "Big Tech" firms by passing strict rules about privacy, copyright, and terrorist content and then slapping the companies with titanic fines when they fail to abide by them. At the same time, European leaders talk about cultivating "national champions"—monopolistically dominant firms with firm national allegiance to their local governments. U.S. lawmakers are no more coherent: on the one hand, Congress recently held the most aggressive antitrust hearings since the era of Ronald Reagan, threatening to weaken the power of the giants by any means necessary. On the other hand, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle want to deputize Big Tech as part of law enforcement, charged with duties as varied as preventing human trafficking, policing copyright infringement, imposing neutrality on public discourse, blocking disinformation, and ending harassment and hate speech. If any of these duties can be performed (and some of them are sheer wishful thinking), they can only be performed by the very largest of companies, monopolists who extract monopoly rents and use them to fund these auxiliary duties. Tech has experienced waves of concentration before and resolved them with minimal state action. Instead, tech's giants were often felled by interoperability, which allows new market entrants to seize the "network effect" advantages of incumbents to turn them to their own use. Without interoperability, AT&T ruled the nation. With interoperability, the ubiquity of the Bell System merely meant that anyone who could make an answering machine, radio bridge, or modem that could plug into an RJ-11 jack could sell into every house and business in America. Everyone in the tech world claims to love interoperability—the technical ability to plug one product or service into another product or service—but interoperability covers a lot of territory, and depending on what's meant by interoperability, it can do a lot, a little, or nothing at all to protect users, innovation and fairness. Let's start with a taxonomy of interoperability.
Intel: DG2, AMX, and MPX
Debian: Error Logs, Fatdog64, and EasyOS
