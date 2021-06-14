Software: Apache, LibreOffice Writer, Arkime, and More The Apache News Round-up: week ending 8 October 2021 We're wrapping up another great week with the following activities from the Apache community...

An alternative search tool for LibreOffice Writer AltSearch offers extended functionality to LibreOffice Write's default find and replace tools, making it the ideal for editing and formatting longer documents. Few features in a word processor are less glamorous than a search tool. That is, until you do some intensive editing, especially if your revisions include reformatting. Then you will be thankful for a full featured tool. In the case of LibreOffice Writer, the available tools are barely adequate, which is why I recommend the Alternative Find & Replace for Writer extension, also known as AltSearch. Like all LibreOffice extensions, AltSearch is easily installed. Just download it from the LibreOffice extension site, and open Tools | Extension Manager. The next time you start Writer, AltSearch appears as a menu item in addition to an icon with green binoculars in the upper left corner of the toolbar. You can understand the need for AltSearch by examining the default search tools in Writer. Edit | Find is a simple field similar to the ones found in many web browsers. It is suitable for finding words and phrases, but its options are strictly limited. You can search backward or forward from your present location in a document, find all, or match case -- and that’s all (Figure 1).

Arkime 3.1 network traffic indexing system is available - itsfoss.net The release of the system for capturing, storing and indexing network packets Arkime 3.1 has been prepared , which provides tools for visually assessing traffic flows and searching for information related to network activity. The project was originally developed by AOL with the goal of creating an open and deployable replacement for commercial network packet processing platforms on its servers , capable of scalable to handle traffic at speeds of tens of gigabits per second. The traffic capture component code is written in C, and the interface is implemented in Node.js / JavaScript. The source code is distributed under the Apache 2.0 license. Work in Linux and FreeBSD is supported. Ready packages are prepared for Arch, CentOS and Ubuntu. Arkime includes tools for capturing and indexing traffic in native PCAP format, and provides tools for quick access to indexed data. The use of the PCAP format greatly simplifies integration with existing traffic analyzers such as Wireshark. The amount of stored data is limited only by the size of the available disk array. Session metadata is indexed in a cluster based on the Elasticsearch engine .

High-performance embedded DBMS libmdbx 0.10.4 and libfpta 0.3.9 released - itsfoss.net The libmdbx 0.10.4 (MDBX) libraries have been released with the implementation of a high-performance compact embedded database of the key-value class, and the linked library libfpta 0.3.9 (FPTA), which implements a table view of data with secondary and composite indexes on top of MDBX. Both libraries are distributed under OSI approved licenses . All current operating systems and architectures are supported, as well as the Russian Elbrus 2000. Historically, libmdbx is a deep reworking of the LMDB DBMS and surpasses its predecessor in reliability, feature set, and performance. Compared to LMDB, libmdbx places a lot of emphasis on code quality, API stability, testing, and automated checks. A utility for checking the integrity of the database structure is supplied with some recovery options.

Programming Leftovers It's Ada Lovelace Day! Learn the Ada programming language in 2021 | Opensource.com In the 1970s, many programming languages were hyperspecific to the hardware they controlled. As a result, developers had to learn to code differently depending on the hardware they were programming. Debugging and maintenance were highly specialized, and code wasn't reusable across machines. The UK government recognized these problems and moved toward establishing a standardized multipurpose programming language. On December 10, 1980—Ada Lovelace's birthday—they made the Ada programming language an official military standard in the UK. Ada is similar in some ways to Algol or Pascal. It was originally designed for program reliability, easy maintenance, and efficiency. Most importantly, however, Ada's creators recognized that coding is a human activity, so a programming language must be something that humans can easily read and interact with. For Ada, readability is more important than conciseness. Writing code in Ada produces highly readable code, even compared to Python, and although its usage tends to be specialized, Ada is still being developed today.

Automate image processing with this Bash script | Opensource.com Writers not only work with words, they often have to work with images. Technical writing involves presenting a lot of screenshots to convey the technology and processes. Different publishing platforms may have various requirements for images, such as image format or file size. As an IT consultant and systems engineer, I have written a lot of technical documentation as client deliverables, generally with Microsoft Word (.doc) as the required format. Any document can grow fast as content is added. In the early days, screenshots were often bitmaps (.bmp), which can have a very large file size. A document describing the installation of an operating system onto a server could end up being a very big file. Downsizing the images without rendering them unreadable was a laborious exercise. Bitmaps could be converted to jpeg files and later png files. Editing continued to be a challenge even later when I switched my office suite to LibreOffice. Fortunately, most screenshot tools today save in smaller formats, such as png. Opensource.com puts certain limits on images that are used in its articles. I developed a quick three-step method for preparing images for my articles. The first step is to be smart about the staging, such as resizing a window or changing a font. Two additional steps became very repetitive. Those are to ensure the image doesn't exceed the 600-pixel width limit and to apply a border.

Having Fun With: DNS Records + Signed Certificates + Cryptographic Algorithms! – Jon's FOSS Blog So I was experimenting and if you can get signed certs from let’s-encrypt and dns records from cloud-flare, then you could store your public signed certificate as a set of split txt entries which anyone could verify with a set of up-to-date root certificates. You can then use the private key to sign an encryption key (stored as another txt record) along with the encrypted message (also another txt record).

Excellent Free Tutorials to Learn Emacs Lisp - LinuxLinks Emacs Lisp is a dialect of the Lisp programming language. Lisp (derives from “LISt Processing”) is one of the oldest programming languages. It was invented in 1958, with the language being conceived by John McCarthy and is based on his paper “Recursive Functions of Symbolic Expressions and Their Computation by Machine”. Over the years, Lisp has evolved into a family of programming languages. Most of the Emacs integrated environment is written in the programming language called Emacs Lisp. Although Emacs Lisp is usually thought of in association only with Emacs, it is a full computer programming language. You can use Emacs Lisp as you would any other programming language. Here’s our recommended free tutorials to learn Emacs Lisp (elisp). If you want a more general introduction to Lisp, read our recommended free tutorials to learn Lisp.

Rakudo Weekly News: 2021.41 Different Patterns Daniel Sockwell investigated the powers of smart matching in the Raku® Programming Language in two blog posts Let’s try some pattern matching (/r/rakulang comments) and Further thoughts on Raku pattern matching (/r/rakulang comments). Both the blog posts and the comments are food for thought!

Pi IoT In Python Using Linux Drivers - PWM

Python Takes First Place in TIOBE Programming Languages ​​Ranking - itsfoss.net The October programming language popularity rating published by TIOBE Software noted the triumph of the Python programming language (11.27%), which in a year moved from third to first place, displacing the C (11.16%) and Java (10.46%) languages. The TIOBE Popularity Index draws its conclusions from the analysis of search query statistics from systems such as Google, Google Blogs, Yahoo !, Wikipedia, MSN, YouTube, Bing, Amazon, and Baidu. Compared to October last year, the ranking also shows an increase in the popularity of the Assembler languages ​​(rose from 17th to 10th place), Visual Basic (from 19th to 11th place), SQL (from 10th to 8th place), Go (from 14 to 12), MatLab (from 15 to 13), Fortran (from 37 to 18), Object Pascal (from 22 to 20), D (from 44 to 34), Lua (from 38 to 32). Perl declined in popularity (ranking dropped from 11 to 19), R (from 9 to 14), Ruby (from 13 to 16), PHP (from 8 to 9), Groovy (from 12 to 15), and Swift (from 16 to 17), Rust (from 25 to 26).

Python Wraper to find all primes from a given interval via sieve of Eratosthenes released as C++ procedure