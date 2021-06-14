In August there were 126 alerts generated, resulting in 16 regression bugs being filed on average 3.6 days after the regressing change landed. Welcome to the August 2021 edition of the performance sheriffing newsletter. Here you’ll find the usual summary of our sheriffing efficiency metrics. If you’re interested (and if you have access) you can view the full dashboard.

Obviously all these devices rely on (or have inside them) software that manages them so that they perform the various functions for which they were designed. The choice of technologies to be implemented in the software itself is fundamental, and it seems that Sony has been aiming for the ubiquitous introduction of Linux for nearly twenty years .

DFI has unveiled a “TGU171/TGU173” thin Mini-ITX board with 2.5GbE, 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2x DP++, and 2x M.2, as well as Compact Type 6 “TGU968” and Mini Type 10 “TGU9A2” modules, all based on 11th Gen CPUs. DFI announced a “TGU” line of embedded boards and systems built around Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake UP3 processors with 15-28W TDPs, starting with a thin mini-ITX board and COM Express Compact Type 6 and Mini Type 10 modules. The Mini-ITX form-factor TGU171/TGU173, Compact Type 6 TGU968, and Mini Type 10 TGU9A2 boards support Linux and Win 10 IoT. Other Intel-based DFI SBCs announced this year include the 3.5-inch, Coffee Lake powered CS551 and 2.5-inch, Whiskey Lake-based WL051.

Linux Foundation Research and SODA (Strategic Options Development and Analysis) Foundation on Tuesday released study results on new data and storage trends for enterprise. The 2021 Data and Storage Trends Report reveals enterprise use of data and storage as it relates to cloud services and workloads in the era of cloud native, edge, IoT and 5G.

Software: Apache, LibreOffice Writer, Arkime, and More The Apache News Round-up: week ending 8 October 2021 We're wrapping up another great week with the following activities from the Apache community...

An alternative search tool for LibreOffice Writer AltSearch offers extended functionality to LibreOffice Write's default find and replace tools, making it the ideal for editing and formatting longer documents. Few features in a word processor are less glamorous than a search tool. That is, until you do some intensive editing, especially if your revisions include reformatting. Then you will be thankful for a full featured tool. In the case of LibreOffice Writer, the available tools are barely adequate, which is why I recommend the Alternative Find & Replace for Writer extension, also known as AltSearch. Like all LibreOffice extensions, AltSearch is easily installed. Just download it from the LibreOffice extension site, and open Tools | Extension Manager. The next time you start Writer, AltSearch appears as a menu item in addition to an icon with green binoculars in the upper left corner of the toolbar. You can understand the need for AltSearch by examining the default search tools in Writer. Edit | Find is a simple field similar to the ones found in many web browsers. It is suitable for finding words and phrases, but its options are strictly limited. You can search backward or forward from your present location in a document, find all, or match case -- and that’s all (Figure 1).

Arkime 3.1 network traffic indexing system is available - itsfoss.net The release of the system for capturing, storing and indexing network packets Arkime 3.1 has been prepared , which provides tools for visually assessing traffic flows and searching for information related to network activity. The project was originally developed by AOL with the goal of creating an open and deployable replacement for commercial network packet processing platforms on its servers , capable of scalable to handle traffic at speeds of tens of gigabits per second. The traffic capture component code is written in C, and the interface is implemented in Node.js / JavaScript. The source code is distributed under the Apache 2.0 license. Work in Linux and FreeBSD is supported. Ready packages are prepared for Arch, CentOS and Ubuntu. Arkime includes tools for capturing and indexing traffic in native PCAP format, and provides tools for quick access to indexed data. The use of the PCAP format greatly simplifies integration with existing traffic analyzers such as Wireshark. The amount of stored data is limited only by the size of the available disk array. Session metadata is indexed in a cluster based on the Elasticsearch engine .

High-performance embedded DBMS libmdbx 0.10.4 and libfpta 0.3.9 released - itsfoss.net The libmdbx 0.10.4 (MDBX) libraries have been released with the implementation of a high-performance compact embedded database of the key-value class, and the linked library libfpta 0.3.9 (FPTA), which implements a table view of data with secondary and composite indexes on top of MDBX. Both libraries are distributed under OSI approved licenses . All current operating systems and architectures are supported, as well as the Russian Elbrus 2000. Historically, libmdbx is a deep reworking of the LMDB DBMS and surpasses its predecessor in reliability, feature set, and performance. Compared to LMDB, libmdbx places a lot of emphasis on code quality, API stability, testing, and automated checks. A utility for checking the integrity of the database structure is supplied with some recovery options.