Monster Crown is the next-generation of retro monster catching out now | GamingOnLinux
Monster Crown takes the idea of the older Pokemon games and blends in some fancy new ideas, along with a darker story to make a game that will suit fans of monster catching games nicely.
"Unravel Crown Island’s dark story as you create your own monster legacy. With a history of sadistic rulers and heroic saviors, the island faces another threat in the form of a malicious young woman seeking power. It’s up to you and the monsters you make pacts with to prevent the return of tyranny. Will your decisions make you a savior or a dark messiah?"
Wonderful time-looping adventure Elsinore got a big price drop | GamingOnLinux
Elsinore released back in 2019 and it's actually quite a wonderful adventure that sees you go through a time-loop set in the world of Shakespeare's Hamlet.
Like a lot of games it went somewhat under the radar for potential players, with it seeing less than 200 reviews on Steam but it does have a Very Positive user rating. With the price dropping from £15.49 to £7.19 it's hopefully going to allow more people to try it who missed it.
Warzone 2100 version 4.2.0 Beta 1 is out, gets Spectators and Replays support | GamingOnLinux
Looks like the next version of the free and open source strategy game Warzone 2100 is going to be a big one. Two new highlight features are coming to the game with spectators and replays.
When it comes to being a spectator, this opens up Warzone 2100 to allow people to watch a game in progress. This could easily open up the game to more competitive play, twitch livestreams, help teach people to play and more. The way they've explained that it will work is with dedicated spectator spots, with them being able to chat together and see the whole map.
Linking in with that is also a replay feature, allowing you to play back an entire match. This gives players the ability to capture fun moments, figure out where you want wrong, share it with others and also helps to show off bugs in the game too and this feature was built on top of the spectator support.
GameCIH APK v3.0.4 Free Download for Android Latest Version - DekiSoft
This is an original memory editor that was created some 7-10 years back. It itself is quite old and has been since 2006. GameCIH free download for Android came out in Taiwan by a talented programmer going by alias CIH<SoftwareMagician>, this standing for the company/collective it is a part of. This is not seemed to be the first of its kind but also quite an easy tool to use. The best thing about this one is that it has gained a lot of popularity for money cheats.
GNOME: Platform Design Goings On
The GNOME design team has recently been working on GNOME’s application development platform, and I thought that it might be interesting for people to hear about what we’ve been up to. The following is an overview of our recent platform design activities, particularly libadwaita. It will give an idea of what is currently going into the GNOME platform from a UXD perspective, as well as some of things that people might expect from the platform in the future. Also: GNOME's Platform Design Continues Evolving From Dark Mode To Toast
