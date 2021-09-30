Are you in need of a good, elegant podcast client for your Linux desktop? If so, you need to try out CPod. It’s a friendly little app that makes listening to your favorite shows fast and easy on Linux. Here’s how to use it.

Here are the steps to install Apache Kafka on Rocky Linux or AlmaLinux 8 server, of course, using command terminal. Apache Kafka is open-source software that enables the storage and processing of data streams via a distributed streaming platform. In simple words, Apache Kafka is an event streaming platform that acts as a messaging system between the sender and the recipient with high fault tolerance and scalability capabilities because it is based on a distributed architecture that is optimized for the same.

After installed the new Ubuntu 21.10, one of the top things to do is tweaking the left dock panel. Via “System Settings -> Appearance”, you may change the panel position to bottom, adjust icon size, and enable auto-hide. However, the 9 dots ‘Show Applications’ icon sticks to the bottom which is not movable.

NVM is a version manager for Node.js used to install and manage multiple Node.js versions in Linux. It is a command-line utility and provides several options for the easy installation of Node.js. It allows you to download and install any version of Node locally with a simple command. In this post, we will show you how to install and use NVM to manage Node.js on Debian 11.

MongoDB is an open-source, general-purpose, document-based, and distributed database designed for modern application developers. It is also called a NoSQL database because it does not rely on a traditional table-based relational database structure. It stores data in JSON format instead of the table style method. It can be integrated easily with various programming languages. It is used by many well-known companies including, Facebook, Cisco, Forbes, Adobe, Nokia, etc. In this post, we will show you how to install and secure MongoDB NoSQL database on Debian 11.

Virtualmin is a web hosting control panel that allows you to manage your virtual private servers through an easy-to-use interface. You can use this software to create and delete websites, install and update server applications, and monitor resource usage. Virtualmin features a number of scripts that can simplify the process of installing and maintaining software on your servers. It comes with a script installer for popular applications like Drupal, Joomla, bbPress, Django… and many others.

The Java Development Kit (JDK) is the name of the software development kit (SDK) for the Java programming language, which enables anyone to create both Java applications and applets for running on many operating systems. This tutorials shows how to install Java JDK on Debian 11.

This tutorial will explain step by step to upgrade Debian Desktop version 10 Buster to version 11 Bullseye for your computer. We do this to the GNOME edition and the process downloads all the updates using the internet not CDROM. We will use command lines to proceed. We hope you can upgrade yours successfully including if you use Debian desktop choice other than ours. Let's upgrade!

I interact with YouTube using the text-based client pipe-viewer. I then watch any video using my favourite media player mpv. This has always worked perfectly fine thanks to mpv supporting youtube-dl, which unfortunately, now seems to be an abandoned project.

The GNOME design team has recently been working on GNOME’s application development platform, and I thought that it might be interesting for people to hear about what we’ve been up to. The following is an overview of our recent platform design activities, particularly libadwaita. It will give an idea of what is currently going into the GNOME platform from a UXD perspective, as well as some of things that people might expect from the platform in the future. Also: GNOME's Platform Design Continues Evolving From Dark Mode To Toast