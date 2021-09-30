GNOME: Platform Design Goings On
The GNOME design team has recently been working on GNOME’s application development platform, and I thought that it might be interesting for people to hear about what we’ve been up to.
The following is an overview of our recent platform design activities, particularly libadwaita. It will give an idea of what is currently going into the GNOME platform from a UXD perspective, as well as some of things that people might expect from the platform in the future.
Also: GNOME's Platform Design Continues Evolving From Dark Mode To Toast
today's hoiwtos
-
I interact with YouTube using the text-based client pipe-viewer. I then watch any video using my favourite media player mpv. This has always worked perfectly fine thanks to mpv supporting youtube-dl, which unfortunately, now seems to be an abandoned project.
-
This tutorial will explain step by step to upgrade Debian Desktop version 10 Buster to version 11 Bullseye for your computer. We do this to the GNOME edition and the process downloads all the updates using the internet not CDROM. We will use command lines to proceed. We hope you can upgrade yours successfully including if you use Debian desktop choice other than ours. Let's upgrade!
-
The Java Development Kit (JDK) is the name of the software development kit (SDK) for the Java programming language, which enables anyone to create both Java applications and applets for running on many operating systems. This tutorials shows how to install Java JDK on Debian 11.
-
Virtualmin is a web hosting control panel that allows you to manage your virtual private servers through an easy-to-use interface. You can use this software to create and delete websites, install and update server applications, and monitor resource usage.
Virtualmin features a number of scripts that can simplify the process of installing and maintaining software on your servers. It comes with a script installer for popular applications like Drupal, Joomla, bbPress, Django… and many others.
-
MongoDB is an open-source, general-purpose, document-based, and distributed database designed for modern application developers. It is also called a NoSQL database because it does not rely on a traditional table-based relational database structure. It stores data in JSON format instead of the table style method. It can be integrated easily with various programming languages. It is used by many well-known companies including, Facebook, Cisco, Forbes, Adobe, Nokia, etc.
In this post, we will show you how to install and secure MongoDB NoSQL database on Debian 11.
-
NVM is a version manager for Node.js used to install and manage multiple Node.js versions in Linux. It is a command-line utility and provides several options for the easy installation of Node.js. It allows you to download and install any version of Node locally with a simple command.
In this post, we will show you how to install and use NVM to manage Node.js on Debian 11.
-
After installed the new Ubuntu 21.10, one of the top things to do is tweaking the left dock panel.
Via “System Settings -> Appearance”, you may change the panel position to bottom, adjust icon size, and enable auto-hide. However, the 9 dots ‘Show Applications’ icon sticks to the bottom which is not movable.
-
Here are the steps to install Apache Kafka on Rocky Linux or AlmaLinux 8 server, of course, using command terminal.
Apache Kafka is open-source software that enables the storage and processing of data streams via a distributed streaming platform. In simple words, Apache Kafka is an event streaming platform that acts as a messaging system between the sender and the recipient with high fault tolerance and scalability capabilities because it is based on a distributed architecture that is optimized for the same.
-
In this video, we are looking at how to install Audacity on Linux Lite 5.4.
-
Are you in need of a good, elegant podcast client for your Linux desktop? If so, you need to try out CPod. It’s a friendly little app that makes listening to your favorite shows fast and easy on Linux. Here’s how to use it.
Games: Monster Crown, Elsinore, Warzone 2100, GameCIH APK v3.0.4
-
Monster Crown takes the idea of the older Pokemon games and blends in some fancy new ideas, along with a darker story to make a game that will suit fans of monster catching games nicely.
"Unravel Crown Island’s dark story as you create your own monster legacy. With a history of sadistic rulers and heroic saviors, the island faces another threat in the form of a malicious young woman seeking power. It’s up to you and the monsters you make pacts with to prevent the return of tyranny. Will your decisions make you a savior or a dark messiah?"
-
Elsinore released back in 2019 and it's actually quite a wonderful adventure that sees you go through a time-loop set in the world of Shakespeare's Hamlet.
Like a lot of games it went somewhat under the radar for potential players, with it seeing less than 200 reviews on Steam but it does have a Very Positive user rating. With the price dropping from £15.49 to £7.19 it's hopefully going to allow more people to try it who missed it.
-
Looks like the next version of the free and open source strategy game Warzone 2100 is going to be a big one. Two new highlight features are coming to the game with spectators and replays.
When it comes to being a spectator, this opens up Warzone 2100 to allow people to watch a game in progress. This could easily open up the game to more competitive play, twitch livestreams, help teach people to play and more. The way they've explained that it will work is with dedicated spectator spots, with them being able to chat together and see the whole map.
Linking in with that is also a replay feature, allowing you to play back an entire match. This gives players the ability to capture fun moments, figure out where you want wrong, share it with others and also helps to show off bugs in the game too and this feature was built on top of the spectator support.
-
This is an original memory editor that was created some 7-10 years back. It itself is quite old and has been since 2006. GameCIH free download for Android came out in Taiwan by a talented programmer going by alias CIH<SoftwareMagician>, this standing for the company/collective it is a part of. This is not seemed to be the first of its kind but also quite an easy tool to use. The best thing about this one is that it has gained a lot of popularity for money cheats.
Today in Techrights
Recent comments
1 hour 1 min ago
11 hours 52 min ago
12 hours 56 min ago
14 hours 15 min ago
14 hours 37 min ago
14 hours 57 min ago
15 hours 9 min ago
19 hours 39 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago