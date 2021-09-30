The GNOME design team has recently been working on GNOME’s application development platform, and I thought that it might be interesting for people to hear about what we’ve been up to. The following is an overview of our recent platform design activities, particularly libadwaita. It will give an idea of what is currently going into the GNOME platform from a UXD perspective, as well as some of things that people might expect from the platform in the future. Also: GNOME's Platform Design Continues Evolving From Dark Mode To Toast

Apple has released a security update to address a vulnerability—CVE-2021-30883—in multiple products. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability to take control of an affected system. This vulnerability has been detected in exploits in the wild.

Microsoft has released updates to address multiple vulnerabilities in Microsoft software. An attacker can exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.

Google has updated the Stable channel to 94.0.4606.81 for Windows, Mac and Linux. This version addresses vulnerabilities that an attacker could exploit to take control of an affected system. CISA encourages users and administrators to review the Chrome Release and apply the necessary updates.