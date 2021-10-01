Hello and welcome to the 434th installment of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, the hosts discuss creating bootable images to start your computer with Linux or install the operating system. Discussion ranges from CDs to DVDS, USB flash drives and Micro SD cards. Also touched on are persistence, running distros from install media, dual booting and more. We hope you enjoy this episode and come back for the next one. Have a great week.

Wimpy stops by with a new tool that will change your virtualization game, and we share our thoughts on Ubuntu 21.10 and take the flavor challenge.

In this episode of Linux Essentials, we'll take a look at how to send tasks to the background, and then bring them to the foreground.

If you are reading this article on the chgrp command, there is a high chance you have explored all the depths of Linux’s chown command and chmod command.

Under Linux, the ownership of created or existing files and directories is associated with a specific Linux system user, group, or other (file/directory permission access types). However, files or directories ownership verdicts are not final as it is possible to chown (Change Ownership) of any file and/or directory within the Linux operating system.

Docker is a set of platform as a service (PaaS) products that use OS-level virtualization to deliver software in packages called containers. Containers are isolated from one another and bundle their own software, libraries and configuration files; they can communicate with each other through well-defined channels. Because all of the containers share the services of a single operating system kernel, they use fewer resources than virtual machines. The service has both free and premium tiers. The software that hosts the containers is called Docker Engine. Portainer CE is a lightweight ‘universal’ management GUI that can be used to easily manage Docker, Swarm, Kubernetes and ACI environments. It is designed to be as simple to deploy as it is to use. Portainer consists of a single container that can run on any cluster. It can be deployed as a Linux container or a Windows native container. Portainer allows you to manage all your orchestrator resources (containers, images, volumes, networks and more) through a super-simple graphical interface. A fully supported version of Portainer is available for business use.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Snap on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Snap is a package management system for installing and managing applications (called Snaps) developed by Cananoical for Linux operating systems. The system is designed to work for the internet of things, cloud and desktop computing. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Snap on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).

Proton is an application released by Valve that is used to run Windows Operating System Games on Linux. We can install this application via Steam. To see a list of games that can be run on Proton, please visit ProtonDB. There are also some discussions posted by users regarding problems when running games using Proton. Proton was developed from Wine. So, some features of Wine can be used in this application. One of them is Virtual Emulated Desktop.

25 ways you can contribute to KDE In honor of KDE’s impending 25th birthday tomorrow, here are 25 ways you can get involved to help make KDE software the best in the world!