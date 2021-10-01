today's howtos
Proton is an application released by Valve that is used to run Windows Operating System Games on Linux. We can install this application via Steam.
To see a list of games that can be run on Proton, please visit ProtonDB. There are also some discussions posted by users regarding problems when running games using Proton.
Proton was developed from Wine. So, some features of Wine can be used in this application. One of them is Virtual Emulated Desktop.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Snap on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Snap is a package management system for installing and managing applications (called Snaps) developed by Cananoical for Linux operating systems. The system is designed to work for the internet of things, cloud and desktop computing.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Snap on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).
Docker is a set of platform as a service (PaaS) products that use OS-level virtualization to deliver software in packages called containers. Containers are isolated from one another and bundle their own software, libraries and configuration files; they can communicate with each other through well-defined channels. Because all of the containers share the services of a single operating system kernel, they use fewer resources than virtual machines. The service has both free and premium tiers. The software that hosts the containers is called Docker Engine.
Portainer CE is a lightweight ‘universal’ management GUI that can be used to easily manage Docker, Swarm, Kubernetes and ACI environments. It is designed to be as simple to deploy as it is to use. Portainer consists of a single container that can run on any cluster. It can be deployed as a Linux container or a Windows native container. Portainer allows you to manage all your orchestrator resources (containers, images, volumes, networks and more) through a super-simple graphical interface. A fully supported version of Portainer is available for business use.
Under Linux, the ownership of created or existing files and directories is associated with a specific Linux system user, group, or other (file/directory permission access types).
However, files or directories ownership verdicts are not final as it is possible to chown (Change Ownership) of any file and/or directory within the Linux operating system.
If you are reading this article on the chgrp command, there is a high chance you have explored all the depths of Linux’s chown command and chmod command.
In this episode of Linux Essentials, we'll take a look at how to send tasks to the background, and then bring them to the foreground.
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, mintCast, Linux in the Ham Shack
Wimpy stops by with a new tool that will change your virtualization game, and we share our thoughts on Ubuntu 21.10 and take the flavor challenge.
1:37 Linux Innards
35:41 Vibrations from the Ether
50:04 Check This Out
53:53 Announcements & Outro
Hello and welcome to the 434th installment of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, the hosts discuss creating bootable images to start your computer with Linux or install the operating system. Discussion ranges from CDs to DVDS, USB flash drives and Micro SD cards. Also touched on are persistence, running distros from install media, dual booting and more. We hope you enjoy this episode and come back for the next one. Have a great week.
25 ways you can contribute to KDE
In honor of KDE’s impending 25th birthday tomorrow, here are 25 ways you can get involved to help make KDE software the best in the world!
today's leftovers
The campaign is named "Framasoft, it’s also…" and communicate in a playful way (a card game) their actions in the digital world, but also in real-life. You can flip more than thirty illustrated cards to discover the org. You'll probably be surprised by the amount of what they manage.
Open-source software is released under a specific license that gives users the right to download, use, or change the software and its source code. Unlike commercial software, which typically has a protected source code and proprietary file formats, open-source software projects are not profit-driven and encourage users to modify and share their code with the wider community. Often the goal of these projects is to develop applications that can accommodate multiple viewpoints and ways of working. Some well-known open-source projects include the Linux operating system, the WordPress web publishing platform, and the audio-editing application Audacity.
Over the last few decades, technical debts for multiple organizations are witnessing growth due to failed and non-planned tech projects architecture. According to OutSystem's latest research, technical debt is estimated to cost businesses $5 trillion in the next ten years. Thus, the IT debts have become the central focus, along with re-directing the analysis criteria of every project.
[...]
She says, "Refactoring code has to be a norm. Every spring I have certain cycles that I reserve for refactoring. The second thing required is fearless developers who can fix the bugs when necessary. Also, retiring legacy systems needs to be addressed as they can pose a threat to security. So, we make sure to retire from the things which don't make sense anymore."
Adam: Hello, and welcome to CoRecursive. I’m Adam Gordon Bell. Each episode, a guest shares the story behind a piece of software being built. Today’s episode is about remote work. Well, sort of. I’ve been working from my home office for almost exactly 10 years now. And when everyone started working from home, I felt like I had some tips to share, like to break up the Zoom meetings you can just go for walking meetings. Just call in on your phone. It makes a big difference. But I’m not totally sure we figured out all that remote work can be. So I found someone who has something to teach me about remote work. I think that he might be the original remote software developer. He left California behind for a lower cost of living in Oregon. And from Oregon, he developed software for Apple. But the kind of surprising thing is he did this all in 1976. And he did it so well he became rich and even briefly quite famous.
Paul: That’s 60s artist, whose name escapes me, said everybody is famous for 15 seconds. I was famous for slightly longer than that. But during that time, it was nuts. People would show up and try to ask for autographs and stuff. It was weird. I mean, it never occurred to me that people would want the autographs of a computer programmer. I mean, that’s just not like the normal, famous person kind of an image I have in my mind.
Adam: That was Paul Lutus. He built Apple Writer for the Apple II. And he thinks there’s something that we, as a profession, are missing, something that we’ve forgotten. But to understand his story and how he got on the front page of the Wall Street Journal, how he got interviewed for national TV programs and all for writing software, we need a little background.
In several of my personal projects I have a need for tilde expansion, which means taking a filename such as ~/foo and expanding the tilde into the current user’s home directory. For me, that would result in /home/liw/foo. This is ubiquitous in Unix, and now unknown elsewhere. The usual tilde syntax is a little more complex than that: one can refer to another user’s home directory as well.
Red Hat already employs numerous open-source graphics driver developers from DRM subsystem maintainer David Airlie to numerous others on his team working on areas from Mesa OpenCL support to Heterogeneous Memory Management to other user and kernel-space improvements for open-source Linux graphics. Red Hat has now put out a call to hire yet another experienced Linux GPU driver developer.
IBM and a non-profit company, ProMare, failed to send their 49-foot Mayflower autonomous ship across the Atlantic back in June. Now they are almost ready to try again. The Mayflower will recreate the path of its more famous namesake.
The total voyage is set to take a month, but the last attempt developed mechanical problems after three days. Now they are running more sea trials closer to shore before attempting another crossing in 2022.
