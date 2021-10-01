Games: Warp Frontier, Space Crew: Legendary Edition, No Longer Home, Doom Fighters
Space sci-fi point and click adventure Warp Frontier releases for Linux in November | GamingOnLinux
Developed Brawsome emailed to note that their space sci-fi adventure Warp Frontier will be releasing for Linux (and macOS) in November following the Windows release in late September.
Warp Frontier is a 2D point and click adventure set in the year 2215, in orbit around humanity's newest extrasolar colony. It follows the story of war hero turned cop, Vincent Cassini, and his robot partner Mac, as they investigate the cover-up of a war crime by an old enemy that stole the lives of thousands, including his wife and best friend. The game has a particularly Australian flavour in both the writing and the voice cast, including the talents of Kevin Powe (Dead Static Drive), Aimee Smith (Eastern Market Murder), and Angela Tran (The Lake). The game also features an original soundtrack by Thomas Regin (Unavowed).
Space Crew: Legendary Edition releases as a free expansion on October 21 | GamingOnLinux
Curve Digital and Runner Duck have together announced that Space Crew: Legendary Edition will arrive on October 21 as a free expansion to the base game with a ton of new content.
Planned content includes a new "epic" Android Ambush campaign, the ability to take crew off-ship onto stations, outposts and new vessels in Away Team missions. There will also be a new star-system to explore with new missions as well as a range of special features and gameplay experiences.
Magical realist point and click adventure No Longer Home now on Linux | GamingOnLinux
After the initial release back in July, No Longer Home from Humble Grove and Fellow Traveller has launched the Linux version. Funded on Kickstarter back in 2018, the original plan was to have Linux support so it's good to see it land.
Based upon the real life experiences of the developer, where they were forced apart so they decided to stay in touch and make a game together. Here's what the story entails: "Bo and Ao are graduating university and preparing to leave the flat they’ve lived in together for a year. Thanks to visa limitations, Ao is forced to return to Japan, leaving Bo in England. Disillusioned by post-educational life and shoved aside by a government who doesn’t want them there, both are trying to come to terms with their uncertain futures. And deep under their South London flat, something grows..."
Doom Fighters turns the classic Doom II into a beat 'em up | GamingOnLinux
Doom mods do a lot of things from small adjustments to total conversions and Doom Fighters is one of the most interesting I've seen recently that turns Doom II into a beat 'em up.
Released on October 10 is genuinely a surprise. Giving you a 3D character model for Doomguy, you run around and beat up monsters. You get to punch, kick, grab enemies, fly away with them and more. The developer mentioned they do plan to expand the game to include powerful execution moves, alternate deaths, weapons and destructible environments. Sounds like multiplayer will be sorted eventually too.
Competitive action-puzzler Petal Crash Online arrives on Steam as a free update | GamingOnLinux
Petal Crash Online is the free update to the original Petal Crash, a block-matching game where you push blocks around and smash them together to score points. It's pretty great actually. A genre of games that isn't overly popular on PC but this is easily one of the best.
This new online mode was first launched on itch.io as a separate game but folks on Steam now have it free as an update download with it now giving you the option to play the original or the online mode when you launch it. The online client was built ground the ground-up to support rollback net-code for nicely synced matches.
