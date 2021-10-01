today's howtos FreeIPA Server on Alma Linux 8/CentOS 8 - Unixcop We have 3 users, Jhon, Doe, Mike. Suppose you are at the IT department for a Software Company. You have to manage the identity of those 3 users. Easy right? You can easily manage their Identity Access. But how about 3 users become 300 or 3000? How can you manage them? Well things get pretty hard I guess, How about if we can have a system that has a central identity info, maybe that would be easier to solve our stated problem.No worries, FreeIPA is here to help you by solving the problem.

Add Client to the FreeIPA Server on CentOS 8 - Unixcop Hi Everyone ! In the previous article, we have seen how to set up freeIPA Server on centOS 8. In this write up, we will show how to add a client host to the freeIPA Domain. We will be configuring a CentOS 8 machine to authenticate against an existing FreeIPA server.

How to Install KDE Plasma Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 20.04 - LinuxCapable The name KDE comes from “K Desktop Environment”. For those not familiar with KDE Desktop, it is a free, open-source desktop environment. It provides Linux users on various distributions an alternative graphical interface to customize their desktop environment and applications for everyday use enhancement. Besides the graphical enhancements and changes, it is also a lightweight, fast, smooth environment with superior performance compared to native shipped desktops with some Linux Distributions. In Ubuntu’s case, this is Gnome. At the end of the tutorial, you will have learned how to install KDE Desktop Environment on your Ubuntu 20.04 system.

How to fix "Got permission denied while trying to connect to the Docker daemon socket at unix:///var/run/docker.sock error - blackMORE Ops Quickest way to fix How to fix “Got permission denied while trying to connect to the Docker daemon socket at unix:///var/run/docker.sock: Post “http://%2Fvar%2Frun%2Fdocker.sock/v1.24/auth”: dial unix /var/run/docker.sock: connect: permission denied” error.

How To Install NVIDIA Drivers on Fedora – TecAdmin Fedora, the operating system of RHEL(Red Hat Enterprise Linux) does not have pre-installed exclusive Nvidia drivers in it for the users. Although it does have default Nouveau drivers which work in most conditions, you may face some problems while using them. If you encounter issues while using the Nouveau drivers you will have to install the official proprietary Nvidia drivers. The official Nvidia drivers can help you get the most out of your GPU by enhancing its performance. In this article, we will learn to install the official Nvidia drivers on Fedora However, before we start with the installation process, we need to do system configuration. The first configuration we need to do is stop the GUI from running and the second step is to disable the default nouveau drivers. From the GRUB boot menu, it is really easy and doable.

Securing your Kubernetes cluster with Kubewarden Kubernetes is fast becoming the operating system of the cloud. Every major cloud provider has a supported Kubernetes platform, Kubernetes can be run on-premises, and Kubernetes even has a package manager with Helm. And thanks to the operator pattern, Kubernetes has built-in support to describe and manage almost any kind of workload.

Un-Googled Chromium and PDF Editor for Google Chrome Un-Googled Chromium update for Slackware 14.2 and -current | Alien Pastures After nearly two weeks of pulling my hair out I finally was able to build the newest Chromium in its un-Googled variant. You can find packages for Slackware 14.2 and -current in my repository on slackware.nl. It’s a jump from the 92 to the 94 release (94.0.4606.81 to be precise) but I simply did not have the opportunity to build a 93 release. In part because the un-googled repository maintained by Eloston did not offer release tarballs for a while. Extended leave of absence of the maintainer seems to be the issue which by now has been resolved by giving more people commit access to that repository. The un-Googled version of Chromium is incapable of “phoning home” to Google, by altering the source code and stripping/mangling all occurrences where that might happen. This is basically what Eloston’s project does.

Adobe Gives a Free PDF Editor for Google Chrome and Edge Users Adobe announced via a blog post that Acrobat extension for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge now have basic PDF editing features, right inside the browser.