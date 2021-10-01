Sparky 2021.10
Sparky 2021.10 of the (semi-)rolling line is out; it is based on Debian testing “Bookworm”.
This iso update provides:
– all packages upgraded as of October 12, 2021
– Linux kernel 5.14.9
– Calamares 3.2.44.3
– i386 libs removed from amd64 iso images
– small improvements
No reinstallation is required if you installed Sparky 2021.09, simply keep it up to date.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 651 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Un-Googled Chromium and PDF Editor for Google Chrome
today's leftovers
PostgreSQL Leftovers
Recent comments
3 hours 38 min ago
7 hours 15 sec ago
14 hours 1 min ago
1 day 52 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago