AMD Radeon RX 6600 Linux Performance
Today AMD is officially launching the Radeon RX 6600 graphics card as a trimmed down model from the Radeon RX 6600 XT that launched back in August. This new (non-XT) model has a suggested price of $329 USD and here is a look at how well this RDNA2 graphics card is performing under Linux.
The AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card features 28 compute units, 1792 stream processors, a 2044MHz game clock with up to 2491MHz boost clock, 8GB of GDDR6 video memory, and 32MB infinity cache.
