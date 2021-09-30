Graphics: OpenCL, Mesa, Vulkan
-
Portable Computing Language 1.8 Released For OpenCL On CPUs, Other Accelerators - Phoronix
PoCL is the open-source project implementing OpenCL for CPU-based execution as well as multi-device support by getting its Portable Computing Language implementation working atop NVIDIA GPUs via CUDA, AMD GPUs via HSA, and other back-ends by way of LLVM. PoCL 1.8 is out today as the newest feature release.
-
Mesa 21.3 Fixes Issue Of Some Games Having Transparency Issues Under Wayland - Phoronix
Landing in time for the imminent Mesa 21.3 feature freeze / code branching is support for the EGL_EXT_present_opaque extension on Wayland. While this EGL extension may not sound too exciting, for some OpenGL games on Wayland it will address some transparency issues.
The issue stems from this issue ticket opened during the summer by game porter Ethan Lee. The issue is around needing an EGL equivalent to VkCompositeAlphaFlagBitsKHR as "we've got a whole lot of games that are unintentionally translucent in Wayland." Portal 2 is among the games as a result having issues under native Wayland.
-
Vulkan 1.2.196 Introduces H.265 Encode Extension - Phoronix
Arriving back in April were the initial Vulkan Video extensions that included support for video decode of H.264 and H.265 while the initial video encode support was limited to H.264. Out today with Vulkan 1.2.196 is the new extension allowing for H.265 encoding with this new industry-standard video API.
Vulkan 1.2.196 introduces the provisional VK_EXT_video_encode_h265 extension. This extension was worked on by AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA but at least under Linux only the NVIDIA proprietary driver currently exposes Vulkan Video encode/decode support. Presumably this morning NVIDIA will be issuing a new Vulkan beta driver providing timely support for this new H.265 encode provisional extension.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 589 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Un-Googled Chromium and PDF Editor for Google Chrome
today's leftovers
PostgreSQL Leftovers
Recent comments
3 hours 38 min ago
7 hours 15 sec ago
14 hours 1 min ago
1 day 52 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago